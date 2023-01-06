ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Got proof Vero Beach spending $150k on SR60 traffic study not folly? Show it | Opinion

By Laurence Reisman, Treasure Coast Newspapers
To some, this stretch of seven lanes on eastbound and westbound State Road 60 between 14 th and 20 th avenues has served us well for 30 years.

To others, like Vero Beach Councilman Rey Neville, the so-called Twin Pairs have been a pox on downtown.

“We’re talking about a half-mile of pavement,” he said at a council meeting Tuesday, seemingly incredulous over opposition to a proposal to alter the traffic pattern on a section that takes 41 seconds to travel.

His belief, that of fellow council members John Carroll and Linda Moore, and a growing, organized group of reformers active on social media: If the city can get the Florida Department of Transportation to replace two lanes of westbound and one of eastbound traffic with parking (and wider bike lanes), it will help revitalize downtown.

If that’s the way they feel, they should prove it.

Instead, City Council voted Tuesday to tentatively fund an estimated $150,000 on yet another study from engineering consultants Kimley-Horn. Final approval, including official terms of the study, is expected next month.

Unless the city spends a little more, I can tell you what the new study, much like one done in 2013 and updated in 2017, will say:

Eliminate the lanes and travel time between 14 th and 20 th avenues will increase negligibly. There won’t be much more traffic on nearby roads from people trying to avoid the greater congestion downtown.

That’s not a reason to change anything.

A good reason to change traffic configuration would be traffic safety. In 2021, studies showed neither safety nor speeding is a problem along the Twin Pairs.

Back then, I wrote a column urging Twin Pairs opponents to stop making decades-old, unproven claims downtown was dangerous.

Such claims, complemented by lies parking is a problem downtown, I argued, “could jeopardize folks' interest in going there. Developers and entrepreneurs also could be put off.”

Still, much like election-losers’ refusals to accept defeat, such claims persist. Sure, downtown could be safer: No wrecks beat 10; no shootings are better than one; no vagrants congregating outside Pocahontas Park beat 15. And surely no couples having sex on 14 th Avenue are better than two doing it.

Maybe folks who profess to care about downtown shouldn’t demean it at every opportunity. As I said more recently, let’s stick to the facts and have a reasoned discussion as to whether the road should be changed.

Any new Kimley-Horn study should task engineers to provide concrete evidence that safety will be improved. Some of the devil will be in the details.

For example, will council insist on adding three lanes of parking? Angled or parallel? For how far? Exactly where?

Even if the speed is reduced from 40 mph to 25 mph, which should mitigate the potential for some kinds of wrecks, how many more would occur because of parking-connected issues nonexistent now? How many bicyclists would be hit by opening doors? How many pedestrians could be hit while emboldened to cross in the middle of the street given slower speeds?

What other unintended consequences will there be? How will Kimley-Horn be financially accountable for their safety projections?

As one road-diet proponent said at Tuesday’s meeting, narrowing one of the state's ocean-gulf thoroughfares could be a proud legacy for these council members ― several of whom might not be in office when the project is completed in fiscal 2027 or 2028 .

If they don’t ask the right questions and things get worse, it sure could be a legacy all right, a costly and embarrassing one.

The good news is the public has an opportunity now to tell council what it thinks. What questions do you think council should get answered in a traffic study?

You can send letters to City Clerk Tammy Bursick ( tbursick@covb.org ) and ask her to forward them to council members. You can send us a letter to the editor at TCNLetters@TCPalm.com .

City officials said the traffic study will include two public meetings. Given the importance the city has placed on its downtown, it deserves more than two opportunities to craft a strategy.

I’d hope Kimley-Horn would set these up to generate as much input ― not just emotional folderol ― as possible.

I’d hope, too, that sooner rather than later, council take a much closer look at zoning and land-use regulations in high-priority areas such as downtown (from U.S. 1 to 20 th Avenue and 16 th to 26 th streets) and Royal Palm Pointe.

These areas have greater potential, but, instead of trying to preserve or attract productive development patterns, the city spends too much time studying and debating what some folks seem to think is a golden ticket: a half-mile of pavement!

How I long for the days of zoning that allowed the public to use waterfront restaurants instead of encouraging construction of private clubs and condominiums ; downtown residences instead of libraries and church parking lots.

Just as I was willing to accept some form of narrowing when council in 2021 reached a valid compromise and sought reasonable traffic-calming measures , including tighter lanes, lower speed limits and crosswalks, I’m willing to keep an open mind and reach a consensus.

Is anyone else?

If there’s PROOF, not just emotional supposition or talk from local developers, narrowing the lanes will lead to a safer and first-class downtown (whatever that means individually to the many of us who’d like to see it even better), let’s see it. This isn't Fort Lauderdale, Delray Beach or Los Angeles.

Show me the proof; then we can discuss.

This column reflects the opinion of Laurence Reisman. Contact him via email at larry.reisman@tcpalm.com, phone at 772-978-2223, Facebook.com/larryreisman or Twitter @LaurenceReisman

