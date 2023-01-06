Read full article on original website
Inauguration Ceremony for Navajo Nation Officials to be Jan. 10 at Fort Defiance
WINDOW ROCK, Navajo Nation — Navajo Nation President-elect Dr. Buu Nygren and Vice President-elect Richelle Montoya will take their oaths of office at the 2023 Navajo Nation Inauguration ceremony alongside the 25th Navajo Nation Council on Jan. 10, 2023, from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.(MST) at the Bee Hółdzil Fighting Scouts Events Center (Stronghold) in Fort Defiance, Navajo Nation (Arizona).
Weekly DWI Report
Gallup Police pulled over a vehicle that was swerving across the road and eventually arrested the driver, Herbert Dee Jr., 42, of Church Rock, and charged him with a sixth DWI. Officer Julio Yazzie was dispatched to Hassler Valley Road in reference to a reckless driver. Yazzie traveled westbound on...
Gallup man sentenced to 25 years in prison for 2018 murder
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. – A Gallup man has been sentenced to prison for a murder he reportedly committed in 2018. According to an FBI report, Darrell Desiderio and an accomplice conspired to kidnap a victim, identified as John Doe, and take the victim’s truck, on June 7, 2018. The accomplice lured John Doe to Desiderio, 45, and an enrolled member of the Navajo Nation, to assist Desiderio in acquiring a vehicle.
Weekly Police Activity Reports
A woman was caught with less than a gram of meth on her during a traffic stop. On Dec. 1, around 12:45 pm, McKinley County Sheriff’s Deputy Brandon Salazar stopped a vehicle on U.S. Highway 491, and when he did so he found two people in the truck, along with some drug paraphernalia. Salazar met the man driving the truck and the woman riding shotgun, who was identified as Syrita Jim.
Thoreau, January 08 High School 🏀 Game Notice
Thoreau, January 08 High School 🏀 Game Notice

The Grants High School basketball team will have a game with Thoreau High School on January 07, 2023, 18:00:00.
Body found on I-40 near mile marker 20
A body was found on the side of the road on the eastbound side of I-40, near mile marker 20. Around 10 am on Jan. 7, the Gallup Police Department received a call from someone who was driving eastbound on I-40. According to Gallup Police Captain Erin Toadlena-Pablo, officers found the body near the Munoz overpass.
