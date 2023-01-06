A woman was caught with less than a gram of meth on her during a traffic stop. On Dec. 1, around 12:45 pm, McKinley County Sheriff’s Deputy Brandon Salazar stopped a vehicle on U.S. Highway 491, and when he did so he found two people in the truck, along with some drug paraphernalia. Salazar met the man driving the truck and the woman riding shotgun, who was identified as Syrita Jim.

MCKINLEY COUNTY, NM ・ 4 DAYS AGO