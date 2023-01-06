ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lincoln, NE

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WOWT

Plans to revitalize the North Omaha Airport are taking off

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Plans to revitalize the North Omaha Airport are taking off. The idea is to turn the airport into a “club-like” destination spot for leisure pilots. “I’m really excited about it,” said Patrick Ackerman of Omaha. He’s flying high on new plans to bring the airport back to life. “As a pilot, as somebody who has travel to all corners of the U.S., flying my own plane you kind of see the opportunity.”
OMAHA, NE
aircargonews.net

US Lincoln Airport to be styled as air cargo hub

Lincoln Airport in Nebraska, US will receive $65m investment that aims to turn it into an air cargo hub with e-commerce expected to be a driving force. Governor-elect Jim Pillen, the Lincoln Airport Authority (LNK) and Burrell Aviation, a division of The Burrell Group, have announced the development with a ground-breaking ceremony planned to take place during the first quarter of 2023.
LINCOLN, NE
kfornow.com

City Council Back To Full Strength

Photo courtesy of Jeff Motz/KFOR News. Lincoln, NE (January 9, 2023) The Lincoln City Council today unanimously approved Michelle Suarez’s appointment to fill the seat vacated by Jane Raybould, who was elected to the Nebraska Legislature. Suarez was sworn in at the conclusion of the weekly Council meeting. She will fill the remainder of Raybould’s term through May, but does not plan to run for a full term.
LINCOLN, NE
klkntv.com

Lincoln City Council appoints Michelle Suarez to fill Raybould’s seat

LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – Scottsbluff native Michelle Suarez will now fill the Lincoln City Council seat left vacant by Jane Raybould. On Monday, Suarez was unanimously approved by the City Council to fill the District 3 seat, which covers southwest and central Lincoln. She will now take over for...
LINCOLN, NE
WOWT

Pillen: 'We are Nebraska, where great people want to live'

Gov. Jim Pillen said Nebraska's greatness is its people, pledged to keep the state the special place it is, and shared all he loves about Nebraska during his inaugural ball on Saturday, Jan. 7, 2023, at CHI Health Center arena in Omaha. Pillens dance at Nebraska governor's inaugural ball. Updated:...
NEBRASKA STATE
News Channel Nebraska

Gov. Jim Pillen announces NDOT Director

LINCOLN, Neb. -- Nebraska Gov. Jim Pillen announced Friday that he has appointed the next director of the Nebraska Department of Transportation (NDOT). Pillen has appointed Vicki Kramer as the next NDOT director. "Vicki brings broad experience from both the private and public sector to keep moving our state's transportation...
LINCOLN, NE
knopnews2.com

Miss Rodeo Nebraska 2023 Coronated

NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) - Miss Rodeo Nebraska, Rebel Sjeklocha, was coronated Saturday night surrounded by her friends and family at the Miss Rodeo Nebraska Gala. She was also awarded a custom pick up truck for her to use as she drives to contests around the country for the rest of the year.
NEBRASKA STATE
nebraskaexaminer.com

Nebraska lawmaker quells questions about a gun bill

LINCOLN — One of Nebraska’s newest lawmakers, State Sen. George Dungan of Lincoln, admits that he probably puzzled some by introducing a firearms bill in one of his first official legislative actions. Rest assured, said the Democrat in the officially nonpartisan Legislature, he hasn’t changed his stance against...
NEBRASKA STATE
WOWT

Woman in custody after toddler dies of fentanyl overdose

Gov. Jim Pillen said Nebraska's greatness is its people, pledged to keep the state the special place it is, and shared all he loves about Nebraska during his inaugural ball on Saturday, Jan. 7, 2023, at CHI Health Center arena in Omaha. Pillen: 'We are Nebraska, where great people want...
NEBRASKA STATE
News Channel Nebraska

Fairbury Resident Nationally Helping Rural Communities Find Substance Use and Misuse Solutions

FAIRBURY — The U.S. Department of Justice, Bureau of Justice Assistance announced Peggy Galloway, Director of Jefferson County Diversion and Pretrial Services in Fairbury was chosen to be part of a select group of fellows in a new rural leadership program. It’s called Reaching Rural: Advancing Collaborative Solutions. Program fellows will learn how to adopt bold solutions to the persistent challenge of substance use in rural communities. They’ll work closely with innovators who have established successful programs in other rural communities.
FAIRBURY, NE
klkntv.com

Nebraska troopers arrest two after high-speed pursuit near Aurora

LINCOLN, Neb (KLKN) – Two men were arrested early Sunday morning after a high-speed pursuit with troopers, the Nebraska State Patrol said. Around 12:15 a.m., a trooper tried pulling over a speeding Dodge Magnum on Interstate 80 near Aurora, but the driver refused to stop. The driver, 36-year-old Travis...
LINCOLN, NE
kmaland.com

Report: Nebraska Needs to Rethink Court Fines, Bail System

(KMAland) -- Some Nebraska judges are failing to follow state laws related to cash bail, court fees and court fines, according to a two-year study in Douglas and Lancaster counties. The report by the ACLU of Nebraska found defendants are not always being asked about their ability to pay bail...
NEBRASKA STATE
klkntv.com

Missing Nebraska inmate caught because of expired vehicle registration

LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) — A missing inmate eluded law enforcement for three months, until she was caught driving a vehicle with an expired registration. Danielle Zelazny was pulled over in Council Bluffs, Iowa, on Wednesday, according to the Nebraska Department of Correctional Services. She was arrested on new charges,...
COUNCIL BLUFFS, IA
News Channel Nebraska

Lincoln laundromat reportedly had money stolen

LINCOLN, Neb. -- A laundromat in Lincoln reported that money had been missing from the business. The Lincoln Police Department said officers were sent to Laundry Land, 4831 Normal Blvd., on Sunday at 7:05 a.m. for a reported burglary. Officers said the employee told them that they had arrived to...
LINCOLN, NE
klkntv.com

One more day in the 50s; Disturbance arrives Wednesday

Tuesday is shaping up to be another very mild day across southeast Nebraska. Many will have another opportunity to reach the 50s, with some inching closer to the 60° mark. We’re forecasting a high of 55° in Lincoln on Tuesday. This is all accompanied by a mix of sun and clouds.
LINCOLN, NE

Comments / 0

Community Policy