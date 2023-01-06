OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Plans to revitalize the North Omaha Airport are taking off. The idea is to turn the airport into a “club-like” destination spot for leisure pilots. “I’m really excited about it,” said Patrick Ackerman of Omaha. He’s flying high on new plans to bring the airport back to life. “As a pilot, as somebody who has travel to all corners of the U.S., flying my own plane you kind of see the opportunity.”

