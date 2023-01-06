Read full article on original website
WOWT
Plans to revitalize the North Omaha Airport are taking off
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Plans to revitalize the North Omaha Airport are taking off. The idea is to turn the airport into a “club-like” destination spot for leisure pilots. “I’m really excited about it,” said Patrick Ackerman of Omaha. He’s flying high on new plans to bring the airport back to life. “As a pilot, as somebody who has travel to all corners of the U.S., flying my own plane you kind of see the opportunity.”
aircargonews.net
US Lincoln Airport to be styled as air cargo hub
Lincoln Airport in Nebraska, US will receive $65m investment that aims to turn it into an air cargo hub with e-commerce expected to be a driving force. Governor-elect Jim Pillen, the Lincoln Airport Authority (LNK) and Burrell Aviation, a division of The Burrell Group, have announced the development with a ground-breaking ceremony planned to take place during the first quarter of 2023.
1011now.com
Nebraska senator targets ‘skill games’ for taxation, additional property tax relief
LINCOLN, Neb. (Nebraska Examiner) - “Win Big Money” and “Win $15,000 Today” read the signs at a small outlet at a strip mall in Kearney, Nebraska. One wall of the mostly barren shop is lined with video machines that are a dead ringer for slot machines that are now being played at Nebraska’s first legal casinos in Lincoln and Grand Island.
kfornow.com
City Council Back To Full Strength
Photo courtesy of Jeff Motz/KFOR News. Lincoln, NE (January 9, 2023) The Lincoln City Council today unanimously approved Michelle Suarez’s appointment to fill the seat vacated by Jane Raybould, who was elected to the Nebraska Legislature. Suarez was sworn in at the conclusion of the weekly Council meeting. She will fill the remainder of Raybould’s term through May, but does not plan to run for a full term.
klkntv.com
Lincoln City Council appoints Michelle Suarez to fill Raybould’s seat
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – Scottsbluff native Michelle Suarez will now fill the Lincoln City Council seat left vacant by Jane Raybould. On Monday, Suarez was unanimously approved by the City Council to fill the District 3 seat, which covers southwest and central Lincoln. She will now take over for...
A Steak Star is Born: Italian breed showcased on Nebraska plates
Nearly everything that comes out of the kitchen at Casa Bovina, the restaurant owned and operated by Certified Piedmontese, is raised in Nebraska.
WOWT
Pillen: 'We are Nebraska, where great people want to live'
Gov. Jim Pillen said Nebraska's greatness is its people, pledged to keep the state the special place it is, and shared all he loves about Nebraska during his inaugural ball on Saturday, Jan. 7, 2023, at CHI Health Center arena in Omaha. Pillens dance at Nebraska governor's inaugural ball. Updated:...
News Channel Nebraska
Gov. Jim Pillen announces NDOT Director
LINCOLN, Neb. -- Nebraska Gov. Jim Pillen announced Friday that he has appointed the next director of the Nebraska Department of Transportation (NDOT). Pillen has appointed Vicki Kramer as the next NDOT director. "Vicki brings broad experience from both the private and public sector to keep moving our state's transportation...
klkntv.com
Nebraska senator introduces bill to cap insulin price at $100 a month
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – There’s a push to lower insulin prices in Nebraska, capping the cost at $100 a month for those with private insurance. The legislation, introduced by Sen. Tom Briese of Albion, would start in January 2024. There’s already a $35 cap on insulin prices for...
knopnews2.com
Miss Rodeo Nebraska 2023 Coronated
NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) - Miss Rodeo Nebraska, Rebel Sjeklocha, was coronated Saturday night surrounded by her friends and family at the Miss Rodeo Nebraska Gala. She was also awarded a custom pick up truck for her to use as she drives to contests around the country for the rest of the year.
nebraskaexaminer.com
Nebraska lawmaker quells questions about a gun bill
LINCOLN — One of Nebraska’s newest lawmakers, State Sen. George Dungan of Lincoln, admits that he probably puzzled some by introducing a firearms bill in one of his first official legislative actions. Rest assured, said the Democrat in the officially nonpartisan Legislature, he hasn’t changed his stance against...
WOWT
Woman in custody after toddler dies of fentanyl overdose
News Channel Nebraska
Fairbury Resident Nationally Helping Rural Communities Find Substance Use and Misuse Solutions
FAIRBURY — The U.S. Department of Justice, Bureau of Justice Assistance announced Peggy Galloway, Director of Jefferson County Diversion and Pretrial Services in Fairbury was chosen to be part of a select group of fellows in a new rural leadership program. It’s called Reaching Rural: Advancing Collaborative Solutions. Program fellows will learn how to adopt bold solutions to the persistent challenge of substance use in rural communities. They’ll work closely with innovators who have established successful programs in other rural communities.
klkntv.com
Nebraska troopers arrest two after high-speed pursuit near Aurora
LINCOLN, Neb (KLKN) – Two men were arrested early Sunday morning after a high-speed pursuit with troopers, the Nebraska State Patrol said. Around 12:15 a.m., a trooper tried pulling over a speeding Dodge Magnum on Interstate 80 near Aurora, but the driver refused to stop. The driver, 36-year-old Travis...
Omaha man to lose house, pickup and $400K as part of federal drug sentence
An Omaha man arrested for placing a fake bomb at the Douglas County Courthouse will forfeit his home, his pickup and $400,000 in drug trafficking proceeds.
kmaland.com
Report: Nebraska Needs to Rethink Court Fines, Bail System
(KMAland) -- Some Nebraska judges are failing to follow state laws related to cash bail, court fees and court fines, according to a two-year study in Douglas and Lancaster counties. The report by the ACLU of Nebraska found defendants are not always being asked about their ability to pay bail...
KETV.com
Start of construction on Blair bypass delayed another week by paperwork glitch
BLAIR, Neb. — A paperwork glitch delays a phase of the Blair bypass that was set to begin Monday by another week. But neighbors and business owners say the project can't start soon enough. “I can still feel the walls shake. The plates will rattle a little bit as...
klkntv.com
Missing Nebraska inmate caught because of expired vehicle registration
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) — A missing inmate eluded law enforcement for three months, until she was caught driving a vehicle with an expired registration. Danielle Zelazny was pulled over in Council Bluffs, Iowa, on Wednesday, according to the Nebraska Department of Correctional Services. She was arrested on new charges,...
News Channel Nebraska
Lincoln laundromat reportedly had money stolen
LINCOLN, Neb. -- A laundromat in Lincoln reported that money had been missing from the business. The Lincoln Police Department said officers were sent to Laundry Land, 4831 Normal Blvd., on Sunday at 7:05 a.m. for a reported burglary. Officers said the employee told them that they had arrived to...
klkntv.com
One more day in the 50s; Disturbance arrives Wednesday
Tuesday is shaping up to be another very mild day across southeast Nebraska. Many will have another opportunity to reach the 50s, with some inching closer to the 60° mark. We’re forecasting a high of 55° in Lincoln on Tuesday. This is all accompanied by a mix of sun and clouds.
