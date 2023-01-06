Read full article on original website
Bed Bath & Beyond posts $393 million quarterly loss, bankruptcy threat looms
(Reuters) - Bed Bath & Beyond Inc on Tuesday reported a third-quarter loss of $393 million after early holiday shopping failed to provide a big shot in the arm and a respite from its months' long cash burn. The home goods seller's dismal results come after the company said last...
ASX to open lower. Civmec secures $330m contracts
Australian shares were set to open lower on Tuesday. Civmec secures a contract worth more than $330 million for the Rio Tinto. Cann Group announces new Chief Executive Officer and Calidus Resources declares commercial production at the Warrawoona Gold Project.
ASX to rise. IGO JV to acquire Essential Metals
The Australian share market is set to rise. IGO joint venture to acquire Essential Metals. Telix reports Q4 Illuccix revenue of $76.8 million and Core decides to relocate its corporate head office to Perth.
Taiwan Steel Union Says 2022 Sales Up 42.27% At T$2.64 Bln
* SAYS 2022 SALES UP 42.27% AT T$2.64 BILLION ($86.57 million) Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 30.4950 Taiwan dollars) (Reporting by Hong Kong newsroom) The above content is directly sourced from Reuters under a contractual arrangement. The content is being provided as a convenience and for informational purposes only; and does not constitute an endorsement or approval by Kalkine Media of any of the products, services, or opinions of the organization or individual. The user is apprised that Kalkine Media bears no responsibility for the accuracy, legality, or content of Reuters, any external sites, or for that of subsequent links. The user is requested to contact Reuters directly for answers to questions regarding the content. Please note that Kalkine Media may be compensated by the advertisers that appear on the website, based on your interaction with the advertisements or advertisers.
SLX, BKY, AEE, MEU, BOE - How are these ASX uranium stocks performing
International Energy Agency expects to observe a growth of 53% in nuclear energy power generation from 2021 to 2050. Silex Systems acknowledged the Inflation Reduction Act of 2022 in the United States. Aura Energy has concluded Resource Upgrade Program for Tiris project. A highly radioactive element Uranium is an abundant...
Psyence Announces Business Combination Between Wholly Owned Subsidiary Psyence Biomed Corp
* PSYENCE ANNOUNCES BUSINESS COMBINATION BETWEEN WHOLLY OWNED SUBSIDIARY PSYENCE BIOMED CORP. AND NASDAQ LISTED NEWCOURT ACQUISITION CORP. * PSYENCE GROUP INC - UPON CLOSING OF BUSINESS COMBINATION, PSYENCE BIOMED WOULD EXPECT TO RECEIVE A MINIMUM OF USD$20 MILLION OF CASH HELD IN TRUST. * PSYENCE GROUP INC - BUSINESS...
Surefire (ASX:SRN) continues to receive high-grade vanadium assays at Victory Bore, shares soar
Surefire has shared the second tranche of assay results from the recently completed RC drilling at its 100%-owned Victory Bore Vanadium Deposit. The campaign clearly defined three wide, continuous, and consistent vanadium lodes. The company expects the new lode material to boost resource potential. Shares of Surefire Resources NL (ASX:SRN)...
Get a 4K Hisense Roku smart TV for less than $400 at Walmart
Amanda ReedThis cheap, powerful TV is worthy of gatekeeping, but that would make us the villain of this reality show we call life.
Apple Hires Workers In India As It Looks To Open First Flagship Stores - FT
* APPLE HIRES WORKERS IN INDIA AS IT LOOKS TO OPEN FIRST FLAGSHIP STORES - FT Source text: https://on.ft.com/3Xis7M1 Further company coverage:. The above content is directly sourced from Reuters under a contractual arrangement. The content is being provided as a convenience and for informational purposes only; and does not constitute an endorsement or approval by Kalkine Media of any of the products, services, or opinions of the organization or individual. The user is apprised that Kalkine Media bears no responsibility for the accuracy, legality, or content of Reuters, any external sites, or for that of subsequent links. The user is requested to contact Reuters directly for answers to questions regarding the content. Please note that Kalkine Media may be compensated by the advertisers that appear on the website, based on your interaction with the advertisements or advertisers.
