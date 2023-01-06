Read full article on original website
Gettysburg boys hoops drops tightly-contested 54-52 decision to Kennard-Dale
In nonconference boys basketball action, Gettysburg dropped a spirited contest 54-52 to Kennard-Dale Monday. Koy Swanson led the Rams with 16 points. Teammates Zach Orwig, Dominic Smith, and Levi Sharnetzka each finished the contest with 9 points. Sharnetzka knocked down all 9 of his points from beyond the arc. The...
Hannah Carl’s 13-point night lifts Kennard-Dale girls hoops past Gettysburg 35-21
Gettysburg fell behind in the first half and couldn’t bounce back as the Warriors dropped a 35-21 decision to Kennard-Dale Monday. The Rams led 15-9 by the intermission and used a 10-1 fourth-quarter run to seal the win. Hannah Carl netted a game-high 13 points to pace the Rams....
State College girls swimmers set three school records at Saturday’s Bucknell Invitational meet
State College girls swimmers set three new school records Saturday at the Bucknell Invitational, lowering event times that were already the fastest in the Mid-Penn Conference. Jade Castro posted a school record 54.29 in the 100 backstroke Saturday, down from the 55.15 time she swam earlier in the season.
Sights and Sounds: CD East vs Harrisburg - video highlights
CD East faced off against Harrisburg Friday night in front of a packed crowd and hungry Cougar team. The Cougars were looking to get their first win of the season while the Panthers were looking to bounce back after a tough road loss to Chambersburg. The Panthers jumped out to...
Mady and Ayahna Fleisher spark Susquenita girls in 59-44 victory over Juniata
Susquenita picked up a comfortable 59-44 win against Juniata Monday behind a pair of superb performances by Mady and Ayahna Fleisher. The duo combined for 36 points to power the Blackhawks. Mady led all players with 22 points, while Ayahna finished the tilt with 14 points. Mariska Beward paced the...
Third-quarter rally propels Line Mountain girls to 45-32 victory over East Juniata
Line Mountain used a decisive third-quarter run to build a sizable lead that they wouldn’t squander en route to a 45-32 win against East Juniata Monday. The two sides were tied 16-16 at halftime, but the Eagles outscored the Tigers 18-6 in the third quarter to blow things open.
Hempfield rallies in second half to beat York High
RED LION, Pa. (WHTM) — Red Lion hosted The War of the Rose Saturday, featuring great boys basketball matchups between York-Adams and Lancaster-Lebanon schools, and Hempfield vs. York High didn’t disappoint. The Bearcats rolled in the first half, leading 32-20 at the break, but the Black Knights wouldn’t go away. Led by Miguel Pena, Hempfield […]
Penn State basketball’s upset bid against No. 1 Purdue falls short at the Palestra
PHILADELPHIA — The reaction was raw. It was visceral. It reverberated through the Palesta, the Cathedral of College Basketball. And it was warranted. Jalen Pickett brought the crowd to its collective feet. As the seconds ticked away, Penn State’s best player — at this point, one of the best players in the sport — squared up with Zach Edey. Pickett put Purdue’s 7-foot-4 pillar in a blender, going up and under the Wooden Award candidate for a floating layup as time expired.
Matt Chaplin’s 21, Alex Erby’s double-double help Steel-High bounce Halifax
Matt Chaplin continued his hot play of late, scoring 21 points Saturday to lead Steel-High past Halifax, 68-43. Alex Erby added a double-double — 13 point and 10 rebounds — for the Rollers, and Da’Quan McCraw had seven points and 10 rebounds.
Penn State tackle Bryce Effner will not return for 2023 season, steps away from football
A Rose Bowl starter and would-be 2023 contributor won’t return next season. Penn State right tackle Bryce Effner will not utilize his final year of eligibility and has chosen to step away from football. Effner, who started multiple games this fall, including the 35-21 win over Utah in the...
‘I’m back’: Penn State linebacker Curtis Jacobs returning for 2023 season
Curtis Jacobs kept it simple. When Penn State’s All-Big Ten linebacker announced whether he would enter the NFL draft or return for the 2023 season, he didn’t type out paragraphs of text thanking his teammates and coaches. He needed only two words: “I’m back.”. Jacobs, who...
Where Penn State stands in way-too-early rankings as 2023 hype grows
The college football world turned its focus toward the 2023 season as soon as the clock hit zero on Georgia’s national title win over TCU. And let’s be honest, everyone’s attention started to turn as early as halftime of Georgia’s historic 58-point win. With that came...
State police looking for missing central Pa. teen
Pennsylvania State Police are asking for help finding a 15-year-old girl missing from the Chambersburg area. Kylese A. Seman was last seen Monday, and her current whereabouts are unknown, state police said Tuesday. State police said Seman has ties to the Hagerstown, Maryland area. Anyone with information on Seman’s whereabouts...
Teen girl missing for days from her central Pa. home: state police
A 16-year-old girl has not been seen or heard from since she ran away from her Adams County home last week, Pennsylvania State Police said. Jasmine Vought left the Hoffman Homes around 11:40 p.m. Jan. 4, state police said. The Hoffman Homes in Littlestown is a facility focused on behavioral health treatment for youth.
$1 million lottery raffle ticket sold in Altoona
BLAIR COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — One lucky person has their hands on a locally-sold ticket worth $1 million from Pennsylvania Lottery’s New Year’s Millionaire Raffle Jan. 7 drawing. The $1 million winning ticket was sold at First Stop Shop located on Union Avenue in Altoona. It was one of four top-prize-winning tickets. The numbers selected […]
Father John Misty to perform at Harrisburg’s Forum this spring
Singer-songwriter Father John Misty will perform at The Forum, 500 Walnut St., Harrisburg, at 8 p.m. April 27, as part of Harrisburg University’s concert series. Doors open at 7 p.m. Loren Kramar will be the opening act. Tickets will be $50-$75 go on sale at 10 a.m. Jan. 13....
WGAL
Crash cleared on I-83 in York County
YORK COUNTY, Pa. — A crash that was blocking one lane of I-83 in York County has been cleared. The crash was in the right lane of northbound I-83 before Exit 32 PA-382 Old Trail Road. Again, the crash has been cleared and traffic has returned to normal. Traffic...
Central Pa. community set to become national leader in lifesaving care that saved Damar Hamlin
People in Cumberland County stricken with sudden cardiac arrest will soon be much more likely to benefit from the fast, expert help that saved the life of Damar Hamlin. After a year of effort, Cumberland is on the verge of becoming just the second community in the U.S. to roll out new lifesaving devices and a corps of volunteers trained to respond to cardiac arrest, which nearly took Hamlin’s life in front of a Monday Night Football audience.
New central Pa. boutique will offer women’s clothing and accessories
A new women’s retail clothing shop is expected to open this month in Harrisburg. Tamara Boutique will open at 17 S. Third St. in a building owned by Harristown Enterprises, which also owns Strawberry Square. The boutique will open later this month but an exact date hasn’t been announced.
Crash closes Ridge Road in Point Township, Northumberland County
11:45 a.m. update: Route 1024 (Ridge Road) is open in Point Township, Northumberland County. -- Northumberland County, Pa. — A vehicle crash has closed Route 1024 (Ridge Road) between Route 1035 (Strawbridge Road) and Neitz Road in Point Township, Northumberland County, according to PennDOT and reported on Ho Bott News. A detour using Strawbridge Road and Neitz Road is in place. The roadway is expected to be closed for several hours. Motorists should expect delays in travel.
