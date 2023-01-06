ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Altoona, PA

abc27 News

Hempfield rallies in second half to beat York High

RED LION, Pa. (WHTM) — Red Lion hosted The War of the Rose Saturday, featuring great boys basketball matchups between York-Adams and Lancaster-Lebanon schools, and Hempfield vs. York High didn’t disappoint. The Bearcats rolled in the first half, leading 32-20 at the break, but the Black Knights wouldn’t go away. Led by Miguel Pena, Hempfield […]
RED LION, PA
PennLive.com

Penn State basketball’s upset bid against No. 1 Purdue falls short at the Palestra

PHILADELPHIA — The reaction was raw. It was visceral. It reverberated through the Palesta, the Cathedral of College Basketball. And it was warranted. Jalen Pickett brought the crowd to its collective feet. As the seconds ticked away, Penn State’s best player — at this point, one of the best players in the sport — squared up with Zach Edey. Pickett put Purdue’s 7-foot-4 pillar in a blender, going up and under the Wooden Award candidate for a floating layup as time expired.
STATE COLLEGE, PA
PennLive.com

State police looking for missing central Pa. teen

Pennsylvania State Police are asking for help finding a 15-year-old girl missing from the Chambersburg area. Kylese A. Seman was last seen Monday, and her current whereabouts are unknown, state police said Tuesday. State police said Seman has ties to the Hagerstown, Maryland area. Anyone with information on Seman’s whereabouts...
CHAMBERSBURG, PA
WTAJ

$1 million lottery raffle ticket sold in Altoona

BLAIR COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — One lucky person has their hands on a locally-sold ticket worth $1 million from Pennsylvania Lottery’s New Year’s Millionaire Raffle Jan. 7 drawing. The $1 million winning ticket was sold at First Stop Shop located on Union Avenue in Altoona. It was one of four top-prize-winning tickets. The numbers selected […]
ALTOONA, PA
WGAL

Crash cleared on I-83 in York County

YORK COUNTY, Pa. — A crash that was blocking one lane of I-83 in York County has been cleared. The crash was in the right lane of northbound I-83 before Exit 32 PA-382 Old Trail Road. Again, the crash has been cleared and traffic has returned to normal. Traffic...
YORK COUNTY, PA
PennLive.com

Central Pa. community set to become national leader in lifesaving care that saved Damar Hamlin

People in Cumberland County stricken with sudden cardiac arrest will soon be much more likely to benefit from the fast, expert help that saved the life of Damar Hamlin. After a year of effort, Cumberland is on the verge of becoming just the second community in the U.S. to roll out new lifesaving devices and a corps of volunteers trained to respond to cardiac arrest, which nearly took Hamlin’s life in front of a Monday Night Football audience.
CUMBERLAND COUNTY, PA
NorthcentralPA.com

Crash closes Ridge Road in Point Township, Northumberland County

11:45 a.m. update: Route 1024 (Ridge Road) is open in Point Township, Northumberland County. -- Northumberland County, Pa. — A vehicle crash has closed Route 1024 (Ridge Road) between Route 1035 (Strawbridge Road) and Neitz Road in Point Township, Northumberland County, according to PennDOT and reported on Ho Bott News. A detour using Strawbridge Road and Neitz Road is in place. The roadway is expected to be closed for several hours. Motorists should expect delays in travel.
NORTHUMBERLAND COUNTY, PA
