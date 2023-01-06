Read full article on original website
Modeste M’Bami, former Cameroon and PSG star, dies at 40 after heart attack
The former Cameroon and Paris Saint-Germain midfielder Modeste M’Bami died on Saturday aged 40 after suffering a heart attack. “Paris Saint-Germain is in mourning. Modeste M’Bami has passed away at the age of 40 after suffering a heart attack,” the club said in a statement. “PSG offers heartfelt condolences to his family and loved ones.”
kalkinemedia.com
Ronaldo to earn 400 million euros in Saudi: club source
Footballer Christiano Ronaldo will earn 200 million euros to promote Saudi Arabia's joint 2030 World Cup bid in addition to his club salary, a source close to his club told AFP Monday. The Portuguese superstar, 37, unveiled to thousands of Al Nassr fans in Riyadh last week, is by far...
Meet Morocco’s ‘David Beckham’ Achraf Hakimi who’s married to ‘world’s most beautiful actress’
MOROCCO might be the underdogs but they have already got the makings of a superstar squad on and off the pitch. And after French striker Kylian Mbappe’s uncontrolled laughter at the site of Three Lions captain Harry Kane missing a crucial penalty, most of England will be behind them.
Messi & Antonela Roccuzzo: a love story that began when they were kids and bloomed into marriage and children
The relationship between Lionel Messi and Antonela Roccuzzo is proof that love exists. Their love story began in their hometown of Rosario, Argentina, when they were kids. Their relationship evolved over the years, surviving distance and culminating in their marriage and the birth of their three beautiful children. When...
FOX Sports
Report: Former Real Madrid manager Zinedine Zidane turns down USMNT job
The United States men's national team does not have a head coach currently under contract, but one report suggests that the U.S. Soccer Federation is swinging for the fences as it gears up for the 2026 FIFA men's World Cup. According to French outlet L'Equipe, France legend and former Real...
Yardbarker
Roger Federer takes to the court again but with padel
The new year promptly brings the dawn of the new tennis season and for the sports top pros, all eyes are on the first major of the year with the Australian Open lurking on the horizon. Not so for legend Roger Federer, who - for the first time since he...
Salt Bae shows off table permanently reserved for late Maradona at his Dubai restaurant in latest bizarre stunt
SALT Bae shows off a table "permanently reserved" as a shrine to the late Diego Maradona in his latest desperate publicity stunt. Cringey video resurfaced after the fame hungry chef was slammed for pestering Lionel Messi in embarrassing scenes following Argentina's World Cup win. The Turkish cook and Instagram star...
Lionel Messi Celebrates Christmas with Wife and Kids After World Cup Win: 'Feliz Navidad'
After winning the 2022 FIFA World Cup with Argentina, Lionel Messi gave a glimpse at his Christmas in family photo with wife Antonella Roccuzzo and their three sons Lionel Messi is celebrating a special Christmas with his family after winning the World Cup earlier this month. The Argentine soccer star, 35, who scored two goals to help secure Argentina's win against France in the 2022 FIFA World Cup on Dec. 18, celebrated the holiday with wife Antonella Roccuzzo and their three sons, Mateo, Thiago and Ciro. "Feliz Navidad," Roccuzzo, 34, captioned a...
Yardbarker
Carlos Tevez Gave Surprising Answer to Messi, Argentina Winning 2022 World Cup
It’s been a few weeks since Argentina lifted the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar last month and storys of how former Argentine players are coming out. But, Carlos Tevez had an interesting confession when following Lionel Messi & Co. Tevez spoke with Super Miter Deportivo (h/t Ole), stating...
Zinedine Zidane Rejects USMNT Job Offer
Zidane has been out of work since ending his second spell as Real boss in 2021.
kalkinemedia.com
MLS CF Montreal Training Soccer
CF Montreal head coach Hernan Losada stands on a barrier to look over a practice on the first day of MLS soccer training camp in Montreal, Monday, Jan. 9, 2023. (Paul Chiasson/The Canadian Press via AP)
kalkinemedia.com
Man United, Liverpool Or Spurs May Be Buyout Targets For Qatar Fund - Bloomberg News
* MAN UNITED, LIVERPOOL OR SPURS MAY BE BUYOUT TARGETS FOR QATAR FUND - BLOOMBERG NEWS
Manchester United v Charlton Athletic, Carabao Cup, Confirmed Lineups
Manchester United take on Charlton in the Carabao Cup.
Comments / 0