ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
The Guardian

Modeste M’Bami, former Cameroon and PSG star, dies at 40 after heart attack

The former Cameroon and Paris Saint-Germain midfielder Modeste M’Bami died on Saturday aged 40 after suffering a heart attack. “Paris Saint-Germain is in mourning. Modeste M’Bami has passed away at the age of 40 after suffering a heart attack,” the club said in a statement. “PSG offers heartfelt condolences to his family and loved ones.”
kalkinemedia.com

Ronaldo to earn 400 million euros in Saudi: club source

Footballer Christiano Ronaldo will earn 200 million euros to promote Saudi Arabia's joint 2030 World Cup bid in addition to his club salary, a source close to his club told AFP Monday. The Portuguese superstar, 37, unveiled to thousands of Al Nassr fans in Riyadh last week, is by far...
FOX Sports

Report: Former Real Madrid manager Zinedine Zidane turns down USMNT job

The United States men's national team does not have a head coach currently under contract, but one report suggests that the U.S. Soccer Federation is swinging for the fences as it gears up for the 2026 FIFA men's World Cup. According to French outlet L'Equipe, France legend and former Real...
Yardbarker

Roger Federer takes to the court again but with padel

The new year promptly brings the dawn of the new tennis season and for the sports top pros, all eyes are on the first major of the year with the Australian Open lurking on the horizon. Not so for legend Roger Federer, who - for the first time since he...
People

Lionel Messi Celebrates Christmas with Wife and Kids After World Cup Win: 'Feliz Navidad'

After winning the 2022 FIFA World Cup with Argentina, Lionel Messi gave a glimpse at his Christmas in family photo with wife Antonella Roccuzzo and their three sons Lionel Messi is celebrating a special Christmas with his family after winning the World Cup earlier this month. The Argentine soccer star, 35, who scored two goals to help secure Argentina's win against France in the 2022 FIFA World Cup on Dec. 18, celebrated the holiday with wife Antonella Roccuzzo and their three sons, Mateo, Thiago and Ciro. "Feliz Navidad," Roccuzzo, 34, captioned a...
Yardbarker

Carlos Tevez Gave Surprising Answer to Messi, Argentina Winning 2022 World Cup

It’s been a few weeks since Argentina lifted the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar last month and storys of how former Argentine players are coming out. But, Carlos Tevez had an interesting confession when following Lionel Messi & Co. Tevez spoke with Super Miter Deportivo (h/t Ole), stating...
kalkinemedia.com

MLS CF Montreal Training Soccer

CF Montreal head coach Hernan Losada stands on a barrier to look over a practice on the first day of MLS soccer training camp in Montreal, Monday, Jan. 9, 2023. (Paul Chiasson/The Canadian Press via AP)
kalkinemedia.com

Man United, Liverpool Or Spurs May Be Buyout Targets For Qatar Fund - Bloomberg News

* MAN UNITED, LIVERPOOL OR SPURS MAY BE BUYOUT TARGETS FOR QATAR FUND - BLOOMBERG NEWS Source text: https://bloom.bg/3vQacRe. The above content is directly sourced from Reuters under a contractual arrangement. The content is being provided as a convenience and for informational purposes only; and does not constitute an endorsement or approval by Kalkine Media of any of the products, services, or opinions of the organization or individual. The user is apprised that Kalkine Media bears no responsibility for the accuracy, legality, or content of Reuters, any external sites, or for that of subsequent links. The user is requested to contact Reuters directly for answers to questions regarding the content. Please note that Kalkine Media may be compensated by the advertisers that appear on the website, based on your interaction with the advertisements or advertisers.

Comments / 0

Community Policy