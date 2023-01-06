Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
State College girls swimmers set three school records at Saturday’s Bucknell Invitational meet
State College girls swimmers set three new school records Saturday at the Bucknell Invitational, lowering event times that were already the fastest in the Mid-Penn Conference. Jade Castro posted a school record 54.29 in the 100 backstroke Saturday, down from the 55.15 time she swam earlier in the season.
Penn State basketball’s upset bid against No. 1 Purdue falls short at the Palestra
PHILADELPHIA — The reaction was raw. It was visceral. It reverberated through the Palesta, the Cathedral of College Basketball. And it was warranted. Jalen Pickett brought the crowd to its collective feet. As the seconds ticked away, Penn State’s best player — at this point, one of the best players in the sport — squared up with Zach Edey. Pickett put Purdue’s 7-foot-4 pillar in a blender, going up and under the Wooden Award candidate for a floating layup as time expired.
Penn State tackle Bryce Effner will not return for 2023 season, steps away from football
A Rose Bowl starter and would-be 2023 contributor won’t return next season. Penn State right tackle Bryce Effner will not utilize his final year of eligibility and has chosen to step away from football. Effner, who started multiple games this fall, including the 35-21 win over Utah in the...
‘I’m back’: Penn State linebacker Curtis Jacobs returning for 2023 season
Curtis Jacobs kept it simple. When Penn State’s All-Big Ten linebacker announced whether he would enter the NFL draft or return for the 2023 season, he didn’t type out paragraphs of text thanking his teammates and coaches. He needed only two words: “I’m back.”. Jacobs, who...
State police looking for missing central Pa. teen
Pennsylvania State Police are asking for help finding a 15-year-old girl missing from the Chambersburg area. Kylese A. Seman was last seen Monday, and her current whereabouts are unknown, state police said Tuesday. State police said Seman has ties to the Hagerstown, Maryland area. Anyone with information on Seman’s whereabouts...
Missing central Pa. teen was last seen on Christmas Eve, police say
State police are looking for a 15-year-old Franklin County girl who hasn’t been seen since Christmas Eve. Feryi Sarate-Mancio was reported missing on Jan. 3, after having not been seen since Dec. 24, according to police. She was last seen in the 800 block of Limestone Drive, Guilford Township.
What happened to the arrest, use of force data Penn State police promised to release?
Story by Wyatt Massey of Spotlight PA State College. The Penn State Transparency Tracker is an ongoing effort by Spotlight PA to document and share the ways in which the university is, and is not, being transparent with the community. Due to its special “state-related” designation, Penn State is not subject to open records laws beyond the public disclosure of basic financial information.
Central Pa.’s newest casino sets opening date
The opening of the first-ever casino in Cumberland County is just two-and-a-half weeks away. Parx Casino Shippensburg will open at 10 a.m. Thursday, Jan. 26, pending regulatory approvals, according to the casino’s general manager, Kevin Brady.
Pa. man killed after being ejected from car in crash: reports
A Pennsylvania man died in a vehicle crash on Saturday in Indiana County, according to reports from KDKA and WXPI. The Indiana County Coroner’s Office reported that the accident happened at the intersection of Route 422 Highway East and Red Mill Road in Pine Township just before 1 a.m.
A 9-hour police standoff leads to charges for Pa. man after domestic disturbance: report
A Clearfield County man was arrested by Lawrence Township Police Department after a near 9-hour standoff with them over the weekend, reports said. According to police, the Saturday afternoon standoff began after officers were called to a home along Flegal Road to conduct a welfare check following a reported domestic disturbance.
Shameful behavior in Congress last week is not surprising | PennLive letters
Coach Dennis Green of the Minnesota Vikings once said about their opposing team: “They are what we thought they were. And we let them off the hook.”. The shameful and dysfunctional fiasco that played out last week in the People’s House should come as no surprise. The anti-democracy, anti-government, pro-chaos faction of the Republican Party is what we thought they were. Let’s not let them off the hook.
Police in Cumberland County warn of dangerous dogs linked to 2 attacks
Newville Borough police are telling the public to be on the lookout for a pair of dogs that police believe have been involved in at least two recent attacks. Although the animals are to be quarantined by their owners pursuant to charges under Pennsylvania’s dog law, according to Newville police, officers are asking the public to contact them if the dogs are spotted loose.
Pa. woman sentenced to jail time for giving kids meth, bathing them in bleach
A Centre County woman was sentenced to between one and two years in jail in a child endangerment case. According to WJAC, Tara Auman of Bellefonte was sentenced to serve 11-and-a-half to 23-and-a-half months in jail after she was accused of providing drugs to her children. Authorities stated that the sentence was part of a consolidation of various cases against her.
PennLive.com
Harrisburg, PA
199K+
Followers
86K+
Post
70M+
Views
ABOUT
PennLive and The Patriot-News are Pennsylvania's sources for breaking news, sports, entertainment, weather and more. http://www.pennlive.comhttps://www.pennlive.com
Comments / 0