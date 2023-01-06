ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Altoona, PA

PennLive.com

Penn State basketball’s upset bid against No. 1 Purdue falls short at the Palestra

PHILADELPHIA — The reaction was raw. It was visceral. It reverberated through the Palesta, the Cathedral of College Basketball. And it was warranted. Jalen Pickett brought the crowd to its collective feet. As the seconds ticked away, Penn State’s best player — at this point, one of the best players in the sport — squared up with Zach Edey. Pickett put Purdue’s 7-foot-4 pillar in a blender, going up and under the Wooden Award candidate for a floating layup as time expired.
STATE COLLEGE, PA
PennLive.com

State police looking for missing central Pa. teen

Pennsylvania State Police are asking for help finding a 15-year-old girl missing from the Chambersburg area. Kylese A. Seman was last seen Monday, and her current whereabouts are unknown, state police said Tuesday. State police said Seman has ties to the Hagerstown, Maryland area. Anyone with information on Seman’s whereabouts...
CHAMBERSBURG, PA
PennLive.com

What happened to the arrest, use of force data Penn State police promised to release?

Story by Wyatt Massey of Spotlight PA State College. The Penn State Transparency Tracker is an ongoing effort by Spotlight PA to document and share the ways in which the university is, and is not, being transparent with the community. Due to its special “state-related” designation, Penn State is not subject to open records laws beyond the public disclosure of basic financial information.
STATE COLLEGE, PA
PennLive.com

Shameful behavior in Congress last week is not surprising | PennLive letters

Coach Dennis Green of the Minnesota Vikings once said about their opposing team: “They are what we thought they were. And we let them off the hook.”. The shameful and dysfunctional fiasco that played out last week in the People’s House should come as no surprise. The anti-democracy, anti-government, pro-chaos faction of the Republican Party is what we thought they were. Let’s not let them off the hook.
STATE COLLEGE, PA
PennLive.com

Police in Cumberland County warn of dangerous dogs linked to 2 attacks

Newville Borough police are telling the public to be on the lookout for a pair of dogs that police believe have been involved in at least two recent attacks. Although the animals are to be quarantined by their owners pursuant to charges under Pennsylvania’s dog law, according to Newville police, officers are asking the public to contact them if the dogs are spotted loose.
CUMBERLAND COUNTY, PA
PennLive.com

Pa. woman sentenced to jail time for giving kids meth, bathing them in bleach

A Centre County woman was sentenced to between one and two years in jail in a child endangerment case. According to WJAC, Tara Auman of Bellefonte was sentenced to serve 11-and-a-half to 23-and-a-half months in jail after she was accused of providing drugs to her children. Authorities stated that the sentence was part of a consolidation of various cases against her.
BELLEFONTE, PA
Harrisburg, PA
