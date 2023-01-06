Read full article on original website
Consumer inflation in Japan's capital exceeds BOJ target for 7th month
TOKYO, Jan 10 (Reuters) - Core consumer prices in Japan's capital, a leading indicator of nationwide trends, rose a faster-than-expected 4.0% in December from a year earlier, exceeding the central bank's 2% target for a seventh straight month in a sign of broadening inflationary pressure.
Euro zone unemployment rate unchanged in Nov as expected
BRUSSELS (Reuters) - The euro zone's unemployment rate was unchanged at a record low in November as expected, with the absolute number of people without jobs falling slightly further, the European Union's statistics office Eurostat said on Monday. Eurostat said the unemployment rate in the 20 countries now sharing the...
Food prices soared in 2022, Americans hope for improvement in 2023
(The Center Square) – Food prices soared in 2022, and so far there are few solutions on the horizon for 2023. The latest Consumer Price Index Data from the Bureau of Labor Statistics found that grocery prices increased 12% in the previous 12 months, far higher than the already elevated inflation rate.
European markets clock best week since November as investors digest U.S. jobs report
LONDON — European markets climbed on Friday as investors digested key euro zone inflation data and December's U.S. jobs report. All sectors were in the green. Basic resources led gains with a 2.5% rise, as chemicals and energy stocks both rose around 1.9%. Inflation in the euro zone dropped...
Fed seen slowing rate hike pace further next month
Jan 6 (Reuters) - The Federal Reserve is seen slowing its interest-rate hikes further after a government report on Friday showed wage growth cooled a bit last month, a hint that the Fed's steep rate hikeslast yearare beginning to ease upward pressure on prices. Fed funds futures traders after the...
A recession is coming for most developed nations in 2023, and this is where economists predict the worst
IMF director Kristalina Georgieva said simultaneous contractions in three major economies—the U.S., the EU, and China—will be the driving forces behind a global recession in 2023.
Dow sinks more than 300 points on strong jobs reports
The Dow fell more than 300 points on Thursday as strong jobs data spooked investors. A number of reports this week show that the labor market remains resilient to the Federal Reserve’s attempts to tame inflation by raising interest rates and cooling the economy. The reports stoked investors’ fears that the central bank will continue with its painful hiking regimen well into 2023.
Dollar at 7-month low vs euro on slower Fed rate hike expectations
NEW YORK, Jan 9 (Reuters) - The U.S. dollar on Monday slid to a seven-month low against the euro as traders bet recent economic data would prompt the Federal Reserve to slow the pace of interest rate hikes, while riskier currencies benefited from China reopening its borders.
Goldman Sachs no longer expects recession in euro zone in 2023
Jan 10 (Reuters) - Goldman Sachs said on Tuesday it expects the euro zone economy to grow by 0.6% this year, compared with its previous forecast of a contraction, thanks to a fall in natural gas prices and the reopening of China's borders.
S&P 500 near flat as investors weigh likelihood of less aggressive rate hikes
NEW YORK (Reuters) - The S&P 500 index closed barely changed on Monday as expectations that the Federal Reserve will become less aggressive with its interest rate hikes were offset by lingering worries about inflation. The Dow edged lower, and the Nasdaq Composite ended off the day's highs. Investors are...
Americans see inflation cooling further over the next year, NY Fed survey shows
U.S. households are becoming more optimistic about inflation, with consumers seeing prices falling to 5% one year from now, the lowest level since July 2021.
Stock Market Live: Stocks Slide As Hawkish Fed Minutes, Jobs Data, Rekindle Inflation Concerns
U.S. stocks moved lower Thursday, while the dollar bumped higher against its global peers, as investors sifted through details of the Federal Reserve's inflation debate and focused on stronger-than-expected jobs data that has rekindled inflation concerns. Minutes from the Fed's December policy meeting, when officials agreed their seventh rate hike...
US futures point lower ahead of inflation data, earnings
Wall Street is pointing lower ahead of Tuesday's opening bell with the corporate earnings season kicking off and an update on inflation in the U.S. due later in the week. Futures for the Dow Jones industrials slipped 0.4% and the S&P 500 fell 0.5%. There is growing anxiety that repeated...
Fed’s preferred index shows inflation easing again
The Federal Reserve’s preferred gauge of inflation eased again last month, potentially bolstering hopes that central banks will slow down interest rate hikes. The personal consumption expenditures (PCE) price index rose 0.1 percent in November and 5.5 percent over the last year, according to Bureau of Economic Analysis data released Friday. That’s down from the…
How inflation has affected credit card use by region
Americans are increasingly borrowing money to cover their expenses as inflation continues to hit household budgets nationwide. Experian analyzed how credit card usage has changed in every state and compared it to regional inflation using data from the Bureau of Labor Statistics. Regional credit card usage was calculated by summing population-weighted state averages. Regions that saw slower growth in consumer prices saw more growth in credit card usage, according to...
TABLE-Euro zone unemployment data for November
Jan 9 (Reuters) - The European Union's statistics office Eurostat released the following data on Monday on unemployment in the 20 countries sharing the euro: Unemployed as percentage of labour force (seasonally adjusted): Rates (%) Nov 21 Aug 22 Sept 22 Oct 22 Nov 22 Euro area (EA19) 7.1 6.7 6.6 6.5 6.5 Euro area (EA20) 7.1 6.7 6.6 6.5 6.5 EU 6.5 6.1 6.1 6.0 6.0 NOTE - Reuters poll consensus was for a euro zone unemployment rate of 6.5% in November. For Eurostat release, click on: https://ec.europa.eu/eurostat/web/main/news/euro-indicators (Reporting by Jagoda Darlak in Gdansk)
China fx reserves rise $11 billion to $3.128 trillion in December
BEIJING (Reuters) – China’s foreign exchange reserves rose in December, official data showed on Saturday, as the dollar fell against other major currencies. The country’s foreign exchange reserves – the world’s largest – rose $11 billion to $3.128 trillion last month, compared with $3.154 trillion predicted by a Reuters poll of analysts and $3.117 trillion in November.
Mexico headline inflation seen speeding up in December, core index down: Reuters poll
MEXICO CITY, Jan 6 (Reuters) - Mexico's headline inflation likely accelerated in December after slowing its pace for two straight months, a Reuters poll showed Friday, reinforcing bets that monetary policymakers will maintain a restrictive monetary policy to tame prices.
NY Fed survey finds reduced near-term inflation expectations in December
NEW YORK, Jan 9 (Reuters) - U.S. households see weaker near-term inflation and are expecting notably less spending, even as they foresee their incomes continuing to rise, the New York Federal Reserve said Monday in its December Survey of Consumer Expectations.
Egypt's December Inflation Accelerates to Annual 21.3%
CAIRO (Reuters) - Egyptian annual urban consumer inflation in December rose to 21.3% from 18.7% in November, exceeding analyst expectations, data from the statistics agency CAPMAS showed on Tuesday. The inflation figure was the highest since December 2017, when it hit 21.9%. The price rises followed a currency devaluation in...
