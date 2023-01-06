ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

WSB Radio

Biden, Trudeau talk Haiti, trade at Mexico City summit

MEXICO CITY — (AP) — President Joe Biden and Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau on Tuesday pledged to promote prosperity for people throughout the hemisphere as they opened wide-ranging talks about the fragile security situation in Haiti, North American trade, political unrest in Brazil and more on the sidelines of the North American Leaders Summit.
