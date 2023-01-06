Read full article on original website
Happy cat
4d ago
The real test will be when they both leave the facility and have to be responsible for theirselves. Tammy had a a real problem with that before rehab so hopefully she received therapy to change her habits.
Reply
13
Kim berly Trembley
4d ago
she's married and all of sudden she's wearing glasses just like her husband
Reply(2)
8
Marlene Lacy
4d ago
She would have married anyone who looked at her twice.
Reply(1)
12
Related
The Hollywood Gossip
Tammy Slaton Reveals Stunning Weight Loss: Yes, This is Really Her!
As it turns out, marriage looks very good on Tammy Slaton. The long-time reality star exchanged vows in November with Caleb Willingham, a man she met while working on her various health issues in rehab. Just over a month later, Slaton dropped a TikTok video in which she lip-syncs to...
1000-lb Sisters' star Tammy Slaton is hardly recognizable after returning from food rehab center
Tammy Slaton weighed 290 kg when she starred in the TLC reality show 1000-lb Sisters, along with her sister, Amy Slaton. Now, she has surprised her fans with a startling body transformation - having an epic weight loss.
Kendra Wilkinson's Son Hank Jr. and Daughter Alijah Look All Grown Up in Rare Vacation Photos
Kendra Wilkinson shares daughter Alijah Mary, 8, and son Hank Jr., 12, with ex Hank Baskett Kendra Wilkinson is sharing quality time with her kids over the holidays. The Kendra Sells Hollywood star, 37, shared a rare photo with her two kids — daughter Alijah Mary, 8, and son Hank Jr., 12 — as the family enjoyed some downtime in Maui, Hawaii. "Happy Holidays 🌺," she captioned the shots on Instagram, the first of which shows the reality star smiling while surrounded by palm trees with her kids. Wilkinson smiles in a...
Marie Osmond Is Nearly Unrecognizable With All-New Look in Rare Photo With Her Husband
New year, new Marie Osmond. Recently, the iconic 63-year-old singer debuted a new look that shocked her followers. On Friday, she posted a pic on Instagram showcasing her new blond locks, which was quite a surprise since she’s been a brunette for most of her life. In the Instagram...
Holiday Chaos! See Photos of ‘Little People, Big World’ star Amy Roloff’s Messy Home
Little People, Big World star Amy Roloff is doing some major decluttering as she tidies up after the chaotic holiday season. “The wrapping gifts room clean up,” the TLC star, 60, wrote via her Instagram Stories on Monday, December 26, alongside a photo of the messy space. “The New Year is almost here — may need our workout room.” In the snap, her former fitness space was littered with shopping bags, open boxes and miscellaneous gifts clearly meant for her grandchildren.
musictimes.com
GloRilla Getting Married? Shaquille O'Neal 'Proposes' To Rapper on Instagram Live
GloRilla just received a marriage proposal from Shaquille O'Neal. The rising Memphis rapper has been busy in the past months as her popularity in the music industry continues. Starting with her "F.N.F (Let's Go)" release in April, GloRilla went on to release more songs and EP while establishing collaborations with other artists.
Is 'Little People, Big World' Star Amy Roloff Sick? Let's Get to the Bottom of the Rumors
Amy Roloff has made quite the name for herself: She has a top reality show with Little People, Big World, she has authored multiple books, she recently celebrated one year of marriage with Chris Marek, and she's thriving in her kitchen and sharing it all on her social media. And that's not even mentioning the Roloff family drama surrounding the selling (or rather, not selling) of the farm.
‘Little People, Big World’: Jacob Roloff Doesn’t Want to Show Photos of His Son
Jacob Roloff doesn't want 'Little People, Big World' fans on the internet to see his son's face. Here's what his wife posted.
What Cory Hardrict is Asking For in Divorce From Tia Mowry
Cory Hardrict and Tia Mowry are divorcing after 14 years of marriage. in Hardrict's response to Mowry's divorce petition, he disagrees on why they split.
Popculture
Sandra Bullock Reportedly 'Incredibly Upset' and 'Blindsided' by Shocking Arrest of Ex Jesse James' Son
Jesse Eli James Jr., the son of Jesse James, has found himself in serious legal trouble as of late. According to Radar Online, his ongoing legal troubles have upset his former stepmother, Sandra Bullock. The Oscar winner was previously married to James from 2005 to 2010. Back in April 2021,...
Kathie Lee Gifford's Daughter Cassidy Is Expecting Her First Baby with Husband Ben Wierda
The model and her beau, who tied the knot in 2020, announced their exciting baby news on Friday Cassidy Gifford and Ben Wierda are expecting their first child! On Friday, the daughter of former Today show co-host Kathie Lee Gifford and the late NFL star Frank Gifford posted a picture of three Christmas stockings hanging against an elegant white fireplace, with the one in the middle being relatively smaller than the others. "Our little peanut arriving June 2023🙏 Jeremiah 1:5," Cassidy, 29, explained in the caption. "A whole lot extra to be praising Jesus...
90 Day Fiance’s Andrei Castravet and Wife Elizabeth Reveal Kids’ Giant Mess! See Photos Inside Home
The Christmas chaos! 90 Day Fiancé stars Andrei Castravet and Elizabeth Castravet (née Potthast) took fans inside their messy house following the 2022 holiday festivities. “The morning after the Christmas party … ,” the Moldova native shared alongside a December 2022 Instagram Reel of the aftermath in the kid’s playroom. In the clip, Andrei spits out his coffee as he walks into the cluttered room and sees the mess that accumulated during the family Christmas gathering.
Baby Fever: Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs’ Newborn Daughter, Love, Makes Public Appearance
Sean “Diddy” Combs finally shows the face of his newborn daughter, Love Sean Combs, for the world to see. On Tuesday, the Bad Boy mogul posted two photos of the latest addition to his family. One of the pictures shows the newborn in a baby seat, and the other shows the billionaire holding her while she sleeps on his chest.
Popculture
Pop Singer Divorces Husband of 25 Years
Kim Wilde and Hal Fowler have called it quits. After 25 years of marriage, the '80s pop star and her actor husband announced in a shocking statement on Wednesday, Dec. 21 that they quietly separated and divorced last year. The couple called their divorce amicable and said they "remain on good terms."
Popculture
A 'Love & Hip Hop' Couple Has Allegedly Separated
Love & Hip Hop: Atlanta is gearing up for another season and per Media Take Out, there is going to be a major plot twist with the love lives of several of its cast members. After a rough season of marital strife, Bambi and Scrappy have called it quits, according to the report. Last season chronicled Scrappy's personal journey to healing his childhood traumas, specifically as it relates to his overbearing mother, Momma Dee, and how she infiltrates their marriage. Scrappy and Bambi, who have three children together, have reportedly stopped following each other on Instagram, and have deleted all of their shared pictures together on each other's pages. There were talks of divorce for some time, but by the end of the season, it seemed they were doing better. But MTO reports things have since gone downhill.
There’s Trouble in Paradise For Nick Cannon and One of His Baby Mamas
Nick Cannon is a father of 10, with multiple mothers to the children. While he says all of the women don't get along, he's seemingly in a tough spot with one of the women himself.
"General Hospital" Star Dies
Sonya Eddy, best known for her role as Epiphany Johnson on the show "General Hospital," has reportedly died, according to Variety. Johnson's death was announced by Frank Valentini, executive producer for "General Hospital."
The Hollywood Gossip
90 Day Fiance Spoiler: Are Bilal Hazziez and Shaeeda Sween Still Together?
Just because Shaeeda Sween gave Bilal Hazziez an ultimatum doesn’t mean that it will work. Critics — including his own castmates — have called out his manipulation tactics. He can redirect any conversation, it seems. Viewers doubt that he’ll ever give Shaeeda what she wants. Will she...
Popculture
Talk Show Host Pregnant With Baby No. 5
Stacey Solomon's family is growing! Following a brief social media hiatus, the Loose Women co-host returned to Instagram Wednesday with the exciting news that she is pregnant with her fifth child, her third with husband Joe Swash! The beloved UK-based TV personality is already a mom to 1-year-old daughter Rose and 3-year-old son Rex, whom she shares with Swash, as well as son Leighton, 10, whom she shares with ex Aaron Barham, and son Zachery, whom she shares with Dean Cox. Swash is also dad to son Harry, 15, who he shares with ex Emma Sophocleous.
Popculture
John Wayne's Granddaughter and Her Baby Fall Ill Ahead of Christmas
Jennifer Wayne, the granddaughter of legendary actor John Wayne and a member of country stars Runaway June, is having a less-than-ideal holiday weekend. As the country star shared on Instagram, she and her baby girl are dealing with an illness. As Wayne shares on Instagram, her baby girl had a...
Comments / 35