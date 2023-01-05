Willow Nightingale spoke with Fightful’s Grapsody podcast about dream opponents and eventually wrestling in the Tokyo Dome. You can read highlights of her appearance below:. Her dream opponents: “Toni Storm is a big one for me. I would really love to wrestle Jamie Hayter again, not just because she’s champion, but because she’s champion. I definitely think both Sasha (Banks) and Bayley are two women who were helping revolutionize the business when I was coming up on the indies and have been a major influence to me, so as farfetched as it sometimes seems, I will never take their names off of the table. [Hikaru] Shida would be awesome, too. I want to wrestle everyone, honestly, whether that be people who are far more experienced than me, or people I’ve been a fan of for a long time, or even the women on our roster who are less experienced. I would love to help them realize their own strengths and give them confidence. I want to be a consistent wrestler in the quality of my matches, and I also want to be dependable and help other people on our roster. Everyone, give me everybody. Willow vs. The World.”

