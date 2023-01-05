Read full article on original website
Ric Flair Talks Charlotte Flair’s Return – Where She Has Been
Ric Flair is delighted to see his daughter Charlotte back on top of WWE’s women’s division after spending much of 2022 away from the ring. On the final SmackDown of 2022, Flair returned and dethroned Ronda Rousey to become the new SmackDown Women’s Champion. Speaking on “After...
Ric Flair Says Wrestling Business Is Insensitive, Talks Wrestler Unions
During a recent NFL game between the Buffalo Bills and Cincinnati Bengals, play was stopped to attend to Bills safety Damar Hamlin. Hamlin went into cardiac arrest on the field of play, and was taken away in an ambulance. The incident moved Ric Flair to comment on the insensitivity of the pro wrestling business.
Ric Flair Recalls Learning He’d Win The 1992 Royal Rumble
The idea of becoming world champion wasn’t on Ric Flair’s mind when he learned that he would be winning the 1992 Royal Rumble match in Albany, New York. Flair’s one-and-only Rumble match victory saw him capture the WWF Championship, which had been vacated following a controversial title change featuring Hulk Hogan and The Undertaker in November 1991.
Bryan Danielson Comments On Stomping Out Darius Martin On Rampage
On last night’s live episode of AEW Rampage, Jon Moxley and Bryan Danielson defeated Top Flight in tag team action. The Blackpool Combat Club veteran Danielson submitted Darius Martin with a Regal Stretch. A well-known spot in Danielson’s matches are when he stomps on an opponent before putting them...
The Acclaimed Retain Titles At AEW BOTB V, Reference Vince McMahon
The Acclaimed retained their AEW Tag Team Championships at last night’s Battle of the Belts show, turning back the challenge of Jay Lethal and Jeff Jarrett. Max Caster even dropped in a reference to Vince McMahon during his rap on the way to the ring. Last night’s match was...
Possible Spoiler: Uncle Howdy To Be Revealed On Tonight’s WWE RAW?
Pwinsider is reporting that Bo Dallas is backstage at tonight’s WWE Monday Night RAW TV tapings in Birmingham, Alabama. WWE is advertising that Alexa Bliss will explain her heel turn last week when she attacked RAW Women’s Champion Bianca Belair. If Uncle Howdy makes an appearance on the...
AEW News: Darby Turns 30, Saraya Appearing On Hey! EW, More
A few news bits to pass along from AEW today. Current AEW TNT Champion Darby Allin celebrated his 30th birthday. You can see AEW’s post for him below:. Saraya will be RJ City’s guest on Hey! (EW) tomorrow. A preview clip of her appearance can be seen below:
Becky Lynch Set To Return To ‘Young Rock’
Becky Lynch will once again be appearing on NBC’s Young Rock. Lynch, who first played 1980s pop star Cyndi Lauper on the Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson sitcom’s season three premiere in November, is set to reprise her role on an upcoming episode. The WWE Superstar made...
Bully Ray Says Jimmy Snuka Inspired Him To Be A Wrestler
Bully Ray will challenge Josh Alexander for the Impact Wrestling World Championship in a Full Metal Mayhem Match at the upcoming Hard To Kill pay-per-view event on January 13th. While speaking to Bill Apter for Sportskeeda’s WrestleBing, Ray revealed that it was one of Jimmy Snuka’s most legendary matches in...
Pro Wrestling NOAH Announces Opponents For The Great Muta, Sting & Darby Allin
Pro Wrestling NOAH has confirmed the opponents for The Great Muta, Sting and Darby Allin at The Great Muta’s Final Bye-Bye event on January 22. Hakushi, AKIRA and Naomichi Marufuji will be the opponents for the fan-favorite wrestlers. This will be Keiji Mutoh’s final match as The Great Muta.
Mandy Rose To Appear On ‘Tamron Hall’ Show
Former NXT Women’s Champion Mandy Rose will address her recent firing from WWE this Tuesday. Rose – real name Amanda Saccomanno – will be a guest on the syndicated Tamron Hall talk show, which airs on ABC stations throughout the country. Rose was released by WWE in...
Vince Russo Discusses Bobby Lashley & Hurt Business Reunion
On the latest episode of his “Writing With Russo” podcast, former WWE head writer Vince Russo weighed in on a potential Hurt Business reunion. He heavily criticized Bobby Lashley’s direction in WWE lately. Russo also didn’t mince words when talking about Head of Creative Triple H.
WWE Breaks All-Time WrestleMania Gate Record
WWE has announced that WrestleMania 39 broke the company’s all-time gate record for any WrestleMania. The previous record was $17.3 million in 2016 at WrestleMania 32 at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas. You can check out the official announcement below:. WWE® BREAKS ALL-TIME WRESTLEMANIA® GATE RECORD. WrestleMania...
NJPW Strong Results: New NEVER Openweight #1 Contender
We have some results and video highlights from last night’s NJPW Strong television tapings. New Japan aired the latest episode of their NJPW Strong Nemesis last night, though the episode was taped on December 11th at The Vermont Hollywood in Hollywood, CA. Results and highlights are below:. El Phantasmo...
Cody Deaner: Kevin Nash “Put Him At Ease” When They Worked Together
Cody Deaner spoke recently with Fightful about what it was like to share a ring with Kevin Nash, and how the big man helped calm his nerves. Working alongside the former Diesel for Border City Wrestling, Deaner commented on Nash’s demeanor and how it helped him:. “The first time...
Ric Flair Reveals Why He No Longer Gives Advice To Talent
Ric Flair no longer gives advice to talent. Speaking on Booker T’s “Hall of Fame” podcast, the Nature Boy explained why he’s decided not to offer his expertise to some of the younger talents. He said,. “I’ve learned my lesson. It doesn’t do any good. When...
PWG BOLA 2023 – Night 1 Results
Here are the results from the PWG BOLA 2023 – Night 1 event that took place on Saturday night at the Globe Theater in Los Angeles, California:. Battle Of Los Angeles 2023 First Round Match: Masha Slamovich defeats Alex Shelley (11:01). Battle Of Los Angeles 2023 First Round Match:...
Nina Samuels Claims Mandy Rose Will Be “Fine” Post-WWE Release
On December 14, 2022, WWE released Mandy Rose from her contract due to some risque content she was posting on her FanTime page. Within a week of her release, Mandy earned $500,000 from her FanTime subscriptions and finished 2022 as a self-made millionaire. In an interview with The Ten Count,...
Willow Nightingale Wants To Face Toni Storm, Goal Of The Tokyo Dome
Willow Nightingale spoke with Fightful’s Grapsody podcast about dream opponents and eventually wrestling in the Tokyo Dome. You can read highlights of her appearance below:. Her dream opponents: “Toni Storm is a big one for me. I would really love to wrestle Jamie Hayter again, not just because she’s champion, but because she’s champion. I definitely think both Sasha (Banks) and Bayley are two women who were helping revolutionize the business when I was coming up on the indies and have been a major influence to me, so as farfetched as it sometimes seems, I will never take their names off of the table. [Hikaru] Shida would be awesome, too. I want to wrestle everyone, honestly, whether that be people who are far more experienced than me, or people I’ve been a fan of for a long time, or even the women on our roster who are less experienced. I would love to help them realize their own strengths and give them confidence. I want to be a consistent wrestler in the quality of my matches, and I also want to be dependable and help other people on our roster. Everyone, give me everybody. Willow vs. The World.”
Results From WWE NXT Live Event In Largo, FL: Women’s Title Match
WWE held an NXT live event on Saturday night from Largo, FL. You can check out the results below, courtesy of WrestlingBodySlam.com:. Malik Blade & Edris Enofe defeated Bronco Nima & Lucien Price. Xyon Quinn defeated Tank Ledger. Schism (Joe Gacy, Jagger Reid & Rip Fowler) defeated Oro Mensah, Myles...
