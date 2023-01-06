ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Columbia, SC

This weedy perennial blooms through cold weather | Mystery Plant

By John Nelson
 4 days ago

Our Mystery Plant this week is pictured in downtown Columbia, SC on a freezing, gloomy day. It was in fact about the time of the solstice, and here in Columbia it got down to 13°. Too cold for me and my two intrepid botanist friends, all of us heading to lunch and the promise of some hot eggplant Parmesan.

My two colleagues are Csilla Czako and Keith Bradley. Keith is the state botanist for South Carolina, and works within our Department of Natural Resources. He has a big job in keeping up with the botanical diversity in our state, and assigning protection status to our plant species. Csilla works with Keith in DNR: she is the brains behind the technical aspects of turning field observations and specimen data into digitized information on the web.

As well, they both spend a good bit of time with the collections held at the herbarium at USC, which is but two blocks away from DNR. (If you look behind them, heading north, you’ll see the state capitol in the middle, dominating the far skyline. It’s nice to have the University and the capital complex next to each other.)

So on our cold walk from Keith’s office to lunch, we ran into this plant, which I found rather striking.

Camphor-weed," Heterotheca subaxillaris , is a weedy member of the sunflower family. You’ll recall that this column has featured plenty of members of this family as Mystery Plants. It is a perennial herb here at the corner of Pendleton and South Main Streets, and seems to be very happy on its own small square of “waste ground,” where the same plant has been growing for several seasons now.

The base of the plant is tough and woody. It is rather “explosively” branched, with several stems branching away at the base, and then an erect portion about 4’ tall. Most of the lower leaves have fallen away, and the upper leaves are rather egg-shaped, and coarsely toothed. The leaves a spicy camphor scent when crushed.

As is characteristic for its family, the flowers are tiny, and of two types in each “head” of blooms: an outer ring of strap-shaped “ray” flowers surrounds the inner, tubular “disk” flowers. Both kinds of flowers produce a little achene, or one-seeded fruit, down below. The achenes of the disk flowers are topped with a cluster of bristles: this is the “pappus”, like that on a thistle achene.

The stems and heads of flowers feature lots of differently-lengthed hairs, some straight and sharp-pointed, others bearing a fluid-filled gland at the top…that’s there the camphor smell comes from. This plant is wide-ranging through much of the southern USA.

What struck the three of us botanists about this plant was that it was at the height of flowering, and blooming like mad (and very attractively, I think) on the coldest and shortest day of the year. Not too many other flowers to look at, and its blooms really helped warm our botanical hearts. (The parmigiana di melanzane helped, too.)

John Nelson is the retired curator of the A. C. Moore Herbarium at the University of South Carolina in Columbia SC. As a public service, the Herbarium offers free plant identifications. For more information, visit herbarium.org or email johnbnelson@sc.rr.com.

