Tallahassee, FL

Here's what Tallahassee police are doing to curb pedestrian deaths, which spiked in 2022

By Christopher Cann, Tallahassee Democrat
Tallahassee Democrat
Tallahassee Democrat
 4 days ago

After a deadly year for pedestrians and bicyclists, the Tallahassee Police Department has staffed proactive patrols in areas determined to be hotspots for crashes.

In 2022, eight pedestrians were killed in vehicle crashes in Tallahassee, a sharp increase compared to previous years, according to TPD. In 2019 and 2020, there were five pedestrian deaths and in 2021, there were two.

The High Visibility Enforcement (HVE) detail, which has been implemented for the last three years, sees a group of about 25 officers patrolling a few Tallahassee roadways with pamphlets and other educational materials while looking for violations like jaywalking or cars stopping in crosswalks.

The HVE detail — funded through a contract with the University of North Florida in partnership with the Florida Department of Transportation — was implemented in December and will continue through May 2023. The detail was not formally announced until Wednesday.

"We've made contact with about 600 people in the last month — half of them were drivers and the other half were pedestrians," said Jim Harris, a motor officer with TPD who also heads the HVE detail. "We've only issued a few citations. This is about educating."

The detail is spread over five locations that targets hotspots identified by FDOT based on a five-year data set. The streets being patrolled currently are North Monroe Street, West Pensacola Street, West Tennessee Street, Orange Avenue and Capital Circle Northwest. Most details run overnight, when most of these pedestrians incidents occur.

Harris said the locations of these details have shifted over the last three years which may be an indication of its usefulness.

"This detail gives some additional officers on the street just trying to remind people to use the crosswalks, to keep their speeds relative to the speed limit sign, that type of thing," he said. "It puts a few more bodies on the street, in the places their most needed."

Tallahassee is one of the top 15 cities in Florida for traffic crashes resulting in serious or fatal injuries to pedestrians and bicyclists, according to TPD.

Nationally, pedestrian and bicyclist fatalities typically make up about 19% of all traffic fatalities with approximately 6,000 pedestrian deaths and 850 bicyclist deaths, according to the U.S. Department of Transportation . Another 76,000 pedestrians and 47,000 bicyclists are injured in roadway crashes annually.

Eric Draper, the advocacy director of the Capital City Cyclists, said he is happy to see local attention from law enforcement on bicyclist and pedestrian safety.

"We have seen some very tragic crashes where pedestrians have been killed and having law enforcement step up their activities to keep pedestrians and bicyclists safe is commendable," he said.

"I think that many of us that walk and cycle around the city have noticed that people seem to be driving fast and more distracted … by stepping up activity, hopefully the police will be able to prevent some of the tragic crashes we've seen happen."

Below are the hours and locations of the HVE details:

  • North Monroe Street from Torreya Drive to Callaway Road from 3 a.m. to midnight on Mondays, Tuesdays, Wednesdays and Fridays
  • West Pensacola Street from Appleyard Drive to Flamingo Way from noon to 9 p.m. on Wednesdays, Thursdays, Fridays and Saturdays
  • West Tennessee Street from Copeland Street to Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard from 3 p.m. to 10 p.m. on Tuesdays, Thursdays and Fridays
  • Capital Circle NW from W Tennessee Street to Peddie Road from 2 a.m. to 8 p.m. on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays
  • Orange Avenue from Pasco Street to South Meridian Street from 2 a.m. to 9 p.m. on Tuesdays and Wednesdays

Contact Christopher Cann at ccann@tallahassee.com and follow @ChrisCannFL on Twitter.

This article originally appeared on Tallahassee Democrat: Here's what Tallahassee police are doing to curb pedestrian deaths, which spiked in 2022

