Avoid common mistakes for 'best price' way to sell your home in 2023

As the 2023 new year begins to take root, it’s the time of year when there are common “Dos” and “Don’ts” that home sellers need to know to avoid making things worse in a tough economic time that has measurably impacted the housing market.

This “Top 10” list of positive suggestions covers action steps to take that can make a significant difference in positioning you and your home for an ideal “best price” sale in a shifting market:

It’s smart and necessary to have a pre-listing home inspection. The reason? To find any problems that need to be corrected rather than jeopardize the sale. Some minor issues may be readily addressed, hopefully on a reasonable budget. YES, the buyers will have their own inspector -- but you want a “heads-up” on what that will find – to give you an opportunity to correct any problems in advance. Make all the necessary repairs and simple ones! Repairs can make or break a deal. Go ahead and take care of things that would alarm your buyers. You’re moving, right? So, start packing your collections of art & tchotchkes. They only serve as distractions when prospective buyers are in your home. Consider using a professional “stager.” A stager will help you declutter and make the home more appealing while still allowing the potential buyers to envision putting their own personal touch on the property. Use professional photos. A whopping 97% of buyers start their home search online. Buyers will check as “favorite” or eliminate properties just from the way the house "shows" online. This is where your sale can begin – with an online beauty pageant of your home’s best looks. Neutralize any odor prior to showings. Pets, food, and smoke are turn-offs to potential buyers before they even make it through the showing. I’ve had buyers walk out of homes without even looking when an unpleasant odor greeted them at the door. Really! Assert your home’s “curb appeal.” It's a real thing! Have the yard tidied up and looking nice, touch up any paint on the exterior, and have some fresh plants planted or potted on the front porch. If your roof looks darkened by years of season changes, consider having it steam cleaned/pressure-washed by a professional. It helps a house appear brand new. Price it right. Over-pricing turns off a huge chunk of your potential buyers. Some sellers want to "try a higher price." As we have seen in the last few months, trying a higher price even for just a couple of weeks can also result in making the home unaffordable for potential buyers.

As you prepare to sell what is surely the most valuable asset for most families, hire a great professional agent. Our job is to help you through the pitfalls and to navigate the financial and legal elements of your transaction to enhance timely success in selling your home at the best possible price.

Professional agents know the market best, continually get educated, and are aware of changing trends in the region and housing market.

Good luck in using these helpful tips to make that home sale a good deal for you and your buyer!

Trina Searcy is a veteran Realtor who has worked in the Tallahassee/Big Bend market for 22 years with Keller Williams Town & Country Realty. She is the former President of the Tallahassee Board of Realtors. She may be reached at Trina@trinasearcyrealtor.com

