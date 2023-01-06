ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Why owners made the 'very sad' decision to close their Tallahassee taco restaurant

By Tarah Jean, Tallahassee Democrat
The new year comes along with a big change for Rankin Tacos as restaurant owners and Tallahassee couple Roger and Bridgette Rankin recently decided to close its doors.

“This is our passion, and we’ve thoroughly enjoyed doing what we’re doing," Rogers, 43, said. "It’s been amazing, but it’s very sad — almost devastating — since we’ve always considered ourselves to be a family restaurant.”

The couple’s decision was announced through a Facebook post Wednesday afternoon, stating that they have “come to a crossroads” — one that involved issues with a failed walk-in cooler for storing and refrigerating perishable goods and low customer traffic.

“Many factors have led to our decision, and we promise not to bore you with specifics but will simply say thank you,” the couple stated in the Facebook post. “This was our dream, and while short-lived, one that y'all helped make come true.”

“We have been blessed by the friendships we have made on our journey and won't say goodbye to all of you, just, ‘see you around,’” they added.

Established in 2017, Rankin Tacos started off as a food truck that transitioned to a brick-and-mortar location in 2020, which is currently located on Allen Road.

The restaurant's menu include a unique style of tacos that involves crunchy tortilla shell and meat along with a salad topping, ketchup and Crystal Hot Sauce as condiments. Orders are also served with Texas-style beans and flat tater tots.

Prior to the Facebook post, the restaurant had been closed for about two weeks due to failure with the walk-in cooler. Although it has been repaired, all the food that was stored in it had to be thrown away.

Roger also said that the eatery's location was in an area of Tallahassee that has not been busy enough.

But a malfunctioning walk-in freezer and location are not the only issues the couple has been facing as they run Rankin Tacos.

A lingering difficulty has been getting approval from the city for an outside business sign to advertise the restaurant at their location, according to Roger.

Dozens of Facebook users left comments under the couple's post to express how heartbreaking it is to hear about Rankin Tacos closing, some calling it their "favorite spot."

User Tim Laramore commented, "Your excellent food and service will be greatly missed. I feel sorry for the people that never got to experience your kindness and genuinely unique cuisine."

What’s next for Rankin Tacos, owners?

Roger and Bridgette plan on looking for another location to open a restaurant.

Hinting at the possibility of taking another direction with their business dreams, the couple ended their Facebook memo by saying “P.S. Maybe we'll see y'all in a future adventure.”

The couple is also considering going back to their previous occupations in the meantime: Roger worked for the state of Florida in emergency management and Bridgette worked as a teacher.

“We might try to go back to something like that, but I think our first goal would be to find something similar to what we’re doing right now,” Roger said, “and to maybe even take a few days off before we do that because we haven’t slowed down ever since we had the food truck.”

Despite Rankin Tacos being officially closed, the restaurant will reopen Jan. 10-14 for a “last Hoo-rah" with drink and food specials .

Beverages such as beer, wine, margaritas and mixed drinks will all be buy one get one free, and food specials are not confirmed yet. The couple is also considering throwing a big party Saturday (Jan. 14) to wrap up the brief reopening week before officially closing.

The restaurant will be open during regular hours Tuesday through Thursday from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. and Friday from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m., but Saturday’s operating hours are not yet confirmed.

Contact Tarah Jean at tjean@tallahassee.com or follow her on twitter @tarahjean_.

