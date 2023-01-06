ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tallahassee, FL

Cheers! Report on Palace Saloon celebrating 50 years evokes fond memories | Opinion

By Walter Liddell
Tallahassee Democrat
Tallahassee Democrat
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2FMdLx_0k5Sza8000

After reading the story about the Palace Saloon turning 50 years old, it made me think back to those early days in Tallahassee.

I came to Tallahassee to attend Florida State after spending some time in Gainesville in 1969-70. Tallahassee had the small-town feel made up of locals, state government, and the three schools of higher learning.

The Palace, as it was called, was a melting pot of all three groups to gather for any event. The Palace also had a state winning flag football team, the Palace softball team (where I met my wife 45 years ago) and an annual 5K race. Chuck Fisher, Mike “Doc” Hochstein , and Larry McTeer made sure that things ran as smooth and safe as possible. Folks met to plan weddings, family reunions, and pregame football or baseball games when Miami or the Gators were in town.

Jay Scott, his wife Jenny, Dave Lambert, myself, and others started the Bloom Room on Gaines Street. We had a circle of friends that included people from the Palace Saloon. No doubt we succeeded by being in that circle. No need for social media stuff, we had our own social media. Just go by the Palace, announce a party that weekend, or a game, and of course, the Palace 5k run.

Other places in small Tallahassee to gather and plan included the Brown Derby, Past Time Tavern (90 minutes of free beer once a year), Mutt & Jeffs, The Keg, Garcia’s and if you wanted to impress, it was The Talquin Inn, The Silver Slipper or Lucy’s Ho’s.

As we go through life and run into friends from that era, we reminisce of earlier times when our lives were simple.  We tell stories and think of friends we have lost with time.

Tallahassee today is nowhere near the sweet hometown it was 50 years ago. However, time goes on, changes take place and here’s to another 50 years to the owners of the Palace Saloon.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0s5Rtr_0k5Sza8000

Walter Liddell retired after 34 years as a Florida State Trooper. He is now an adjunct professor at the Florida Public Safety Institute in Havana, FL., and Florida Highway Patrol historian.

JOIN THE CONVERSATION

Send letters to the editor (up to 200 words) or Your Turn columns (about 500 words) to letters@tallahassee.com . Please include your address for verification purposes only, and if you send a Your Turn, also include a photo and 1-2 line bio of yourself. You can also submit anonymous Zing!s at Tallahassee.com/Zing. Submissions are published on a space-available basis. All submissions may be edited for content, clarity and length, and may also be published by any part of the USA TODAY NETWORK.

This article originally appeared on Tallahassee Democrat: Cheers! Report on Palace Saloon celebrating 50 years evokes fond memories | Opinion

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
tallahasseemagazine.com

Slim Chickens Opens First Tallahassee Location

On January 9, Slim Chickens, a leader in the “better chicken” segment of fast-casual restaurants, continued the expansion of its 100% all-natural, fresh chicken and unrivaled flavor in Florida, with its newest opening at 2441 N Monroe St in Tallahassee. College sweethearts Angelo and Kim Crowell are embarking...
TALLAHASSEE, FL
fsunews.com

Need some plans? Here are the must-know upcoming events in Tallahassee

Tallahassee’s vibrant nightlife and diverse entertainment scene offer a plethora of different options to change a lazy afternoon into a very exciting evening. In the upcoming Spring semester, both on and off campus, there are many events for everyone to enjoy – regardless of the budget. Concerts showcasing...
TALLAHASSEE, FL
a-z-animals.com

What’s the Largest Man-Made Lake in Florida

Situated along the border of Georgia and Florida, Lake Seminole is the largest man-made lake in Florida. This giant man-made reservoir has a surface area of 37,500 acres, making it the third-largest lake in Florida. While initially built for navigation and the generation of hydroelectric power, Lake Seminole also boasts excellent fishing, watersports, and scenic views.
FLORIDA STATE
tallahasseemagazine.com

A Lasting Dream Realized

As a young woman, Brenda Moss worked long hours at a hair salon — and then served additional clients at home. As days drew to a close, she’d sketch her dream salon. “My eyes have always been bigger than my pockets,” Moss said. “But my dad was an entrepreneur, being one of the first Black plumbers in Tallahassee to run his own business, so I really felt I could make my dreams happen.”
TALLAHASSEE, FL
denisesanger.com

Top Beaches Near Tallahassee Florida What you Need To Know

The Secret’s Out: Exploring the Hidden Gems at the Best Beaches Near Tallahassee Florida. Tallahassee may not be the first city you think of when planning a beach vacation, but this vibrant Floridian capital is actually quite close to some of the best beaches on the Florida Gulf Coast of Mexico. It is actually home to friendly beaches and towns.
TALLAHASSEE, FL
fsunews.com

FBI arrests Winter Park man in connection with mass shooting threat to FSU

On Jan. 3, 2022, the FBI arrested a 19-year-old Winter Park man for threatening to kill gay people at Florida State University. Sean Michael Albert, who is currently being held in federal detention in Orlando, admitted to federal agents that he posted a photo of a semi-automatic rifle with threats to commit a mass shooting at FSU. Albert was arrested on a federal charge of making an interstate communication to threaten to injure another person.
TALLAHASSEE, FL
thetalontimes.com

FSU Versus UF

In their most recent showdown, the Florida State University Seminoles beat the University of Florida Gators. This was an extremely close game, by 8 points. FSU made six touchdowns and one field goal, ending the game with 45 points. UF made five touchdowns and one field goal, ending with 38 points.
TALLAHASSEE, FL
Tallahassee Reports

City of Tallahassee Responds to Taylor Biro Lawsuit

In a filing last Thursday, the City of Tallahassee asked a judge to dismiss a federal lawsuit filed by former Citizens Police Review Board (CPRB) member Taylor Biro. Biro was removed from the CPRB by the Tallahassee City Commission late last year in a 3-2 vote. Her removal was related to her abolitionist views of […]
TALLAHASSEE, FL
WCTV

Racial slurs found outside a local business on Railroad Square

The genetic genealogy used to lead Law Enforcement to the suspect in that Idaho case is a similar technique that helped lead to an arrest in a 26-year-old Tallahassee cold case as well. ‘He fought so hard’: Friends and family remember Ambrose Kirkland. Updated: 4 hours ago. You may...
TALLAHASSEE, FL
WCTV

Tallahassee woman killed in accident caused by blown out tire

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - A tire blowout led to the death of a Tallahassee woman on Friday afternoon. It happened on State Road 20 in Leon County just before 4 p.m. According to the Florida Highway Patrol, the 79-year-old woman was traveling east on the road when a rear tire blew out on the car she was driving. The woman then drove into the westbound lane and was t-boned by a pickup truck that attempted to swerve out of the way to avoid her.
TALLAHASSEE, FL
WCTV

Tallahassee family speaks out after devastating house fire

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - A Tallahassee family is picking up the pieces after their 91-year-old father’s home was destroyed in a fire. The fire happened last week on the 500 block of Putnam Drive. Cornelia Franklin lived in the home with her father, Eddie Howard, who is blind. “Oh...
TALLAHASSEE, FL
Tallahassee Democrat

Tallahassee Democrat

7K+
Followers
6K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Breaking news, sports, business, entertainment, State Capitol and Florida State University coverage from the Tallahassee (Florida) Democrat newspaper.

 http://tallahassee.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy