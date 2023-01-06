ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
TPD, citizens board must find common understanding, promote mutual respect | Opinion

By Dan C. Marelli
The recent issues concerning the Citizens Police Review Board and comments made by interested parties in the Tallahassee Democrat deserve another perspective. To state one thing unambiguously, opinions from biased individuals such as Barney Bishop are just that, opinions and not facts.

Ms. Taylor Biro may have been insensitive, but the PBA and others have always been active in silencing any reasonable discussion of policing or oversight of policing in Tallahassee. It is not a question of right or wrong, police offices are humans like everyone else and both carry cultural biases and make mistakes. All sides need to understand this and work with that in mind.

Police are a social force and not a military force. Too often policing in Tallahassee and elsewhere relies far too heavily on overwhelming force to “solve” problems, rather than trying to calmly defuse situations. This is a problem that both the Tallahassee Police Department and the individual officers must address.

Some communities such as Seattle have taken a step back and put a lot of training into using nonviolent methods to interact with citizens. We understand that being a law enforcement officer is a difficult and stressful job, but the community expects something better than we sometimes receive in terms of the response of police officers. This is particularly true among members of communities of color and poor or homeless people, but it has also extended to members of the public that are exercising their right to peacefully assemble.

Public oversight of the police is essential in a free society. With that comes, or should come, a diversity of opinions. What the TPD or the PBA think is interesting, but their opinions should not be the only voice. The citizens of Tallahassee must live together as a community and should therefore have a voice in how the community functions.

Law enforcement officers certainly deserve to have a safe and respectful workplace. As a union member for many decades I want everyone to enjoy a safe workplace. But officers should be respected and admired only when they demonstrate that their actions reflect the interests of the community.

Diversity has always been one of the things that is supposed to make the United States great. Those words often ring hollow in the actions of many institutions, including the police force. Tallahassee must embrace and value both physical diversity and diversity of opinion. It is not time to sanitize the CPRB, but to empower it to be a true partner in the Tallahassee law enforcement community.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Xo26V_0k5SzS1400

Dan C. Marelli is a marine scientist and scientific diving consultant. He is a long-time member of the Industrial Workers of the World.

