$1 Million State Grant for Neumann University Student Center
Neumann University in Aston is on its way toward building a new student center helped along by a $1 million check presented Dec. 20 by State Sen. John Kane to Neumann University President Dr. Chris Domes.
West Chester’s IT Edge Places Focus on Aiding Accountant Firms In January
With all of the New Year celebrations and festivities come and gone, now is the time of year when people set various goals for themselves. With these resolutions being set, certain organizations see a large uptick in business over the first few weeks of the new year.
Delaware County Leadership: Mike Fitzgerald, Market President, Univest Bank
Mike Fitzgerald, market president for East Penn and New Jersey at Univest Bank, spoke to DELCO Today about growing up in Philadelphia and Holland in Bucks County and the pervasive influence wrestling has had on his life – from being a captain in high school, returning to coach his alma mater after college for seven years and returning as an assistant coach this year. He also recounted how his parents inspired a work ethic that once earned him a raise on his first day at a new job.
Penn State Brandywine Graduates 50 Students Dec. 17
Madison Michael received a bachelor's degree in business at Penn State Brandywine's commencement ceremony. With her is her sister Erin who is scheduled to graduate Penn State Brandywine in 2023. More than 50 graduates received their bachelor’s degree at the Penn State graduation Dec. 17 at the Media campus gymnasium....
Upward Bound expands reach to more high school students
A free and engaging college-prep program at the University of Wisconsin-Stevens Point is increasing its reach to additional central Wisconsin high school students who might be the first in their family interested in attending college. The Upward Bound Program has expanded to high schools in Waupaca, Nekoosa, Almond-Bancroft and Rosholt,...
West Chester, Cheyney Universities Record Slight Increases in Typical Overall Costs
While expenses fell or remained the same at the majority of Pennsylvania state system universities due to the State System of Higher Education yearly tuition freeze, both schools saw slight increases in overall costs, writes Bill Schackner for the Pittsburgh Tribune.
Widener University Nursing Simulation Helps Shape Clinical Excellence
Clinical experience is critical for a nursing student’s education. At Widener University, the Center for Simulation provides students with hands-on experience well ahead of a real-world clinical setting.
Peace Corps Volunteer From Ridley Park Back in Service
The COVID-19 pandemic put an abrupt halt to Peace Corps work in more than 60 countries when the organization evacuated nearly 7,000 volunteers from overseas back in March 2020.
Delco Teen Develops First Responder Tool to Help Reach Disabled
A Delaware County teenager, Jessica Smith, is helping first responders interact with the disabled by providing a new tool—a police communication board, writes Beccah Hendrickson for 6abc.
Immaculata Names Founding Dean of New College of Nursing and Health Professions
Immaculata University has announced that Ridley Park resident Mary Powell has been named as the founding dean of the College of Nursing and Health Professions (CNHP). She began her new role on Jan. 1, 2023, with the launch of CNHP set for fall 2023.
