Delaware County Leadership: Mike Fitzgerald, Market President, Univest Bank

Mike Fitzgerald, market president for East Penn and New Jersey at Univest Bank, spoke to DELCO Today about growing up in Philadelphia and Holland in Bucks County and the pervasive influence wrestling has had on his life – from being a captain in high school, returning to coach his alma mater after college for seven years and returning as an assistant coach this year. He also recounted how his parents inspired a work ethic that once earned him a raise on his first day at a new job.
DELAWARE COUNTY, PA
Penn State Brandywine Graduates 50 Students Dec. 17

Madison Michael received a bachelor's degree in business at Penn State Brandywine's commencement ceremony. With her is her sister Erin who is scheduled to graduate Penn State Brandywine in 2023. More than 50 graduates received their bachelor’s degree at the Penn State graduation Dec. 17 at the Media campus gymnasium....
WausauPilot

Upward Bound expands reach to more high school students

A free and engaging college-prep program at the University of Wisconsin-Stevens Point is increasing its reach to additional central Wisconsin high school students who might be the first in their family interested in attending college. The Upward Bound Program has expanded to high schools in Waupaca, Nekoosa, Almond-Bancroft and Rosholt,...
STEVENS POINT, WI
