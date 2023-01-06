Read full article on original website
Mugler To Stage First Runway Since 2020 in Paris This Month
After releasing a series of high-caliber fashion films during the pandemic era, Mugler creative director Casey Cadwallader has big plans to take the French fashion house back to the Paris runway on January 26, according to WWD. That day, the label will take over Paris’ cultural complex La Villette at 8 p.m. CET, with a see-now, buy-now Fall 2022/2023 collection.
Jean Paul Gaultier Reveals Archive-Inspired “BURN” Collection
Whether it be sculptural garments or bodycon mesh pieces, Jean Paul Gaultier has found the harmony between craftmanship and sexy styles. Now, the French label is passing the heat along to its new exclusive “BURN” collection with Dover Street Market. The forthcoming collection digs into the Jean Paul...
Louis Vuitton Selects KidSuper to Co-create Upcoming FW23 Menswear Collection
With just a week until the Fall/Winter 2023 season arrives at Paris Fashion Week,. has made a major announcement regarding its upcoming collection. Vogue Business has reported that the French luxury fashion house is gearing up for its forthcoming menswear collection by bringing KidSuper founder, Colm Dillane. This season kicks off Louis Vuitton’s collaborative format and it appears Dillane is the first designer to helm the menswear collection post-Virgil Abloh. It is important to note that Dillane is co-creating the collection and is not taking over as the luxury brand’s menswear Creative Director. In a statement, the house clarified that the show was created by the Louis Vuitton men’s team “with the participation of” Dillane. The house added,
Grace Wales Bonner is the Latest Fashion Mentor at Istituto Marangoni London
As one of London’s top fashion universities, Istituto Marangoni knows how to thrust its students onto the fashion scene. The renowned institution hosts ten campuses around the globe, across Italy, Paris, Dubai, London, and more. As an annual practice, Istituto Marangoni actively welcomes established designers to guide its students...
New Balance 550 Arrives in the USA-Inspired Tri-Color "Suede Pack"
The New Balance 550 has long been one of the most popular silhouettes in the past couple of years. With various iterations already available, New Balance continues the expansion of the model with a three-pack tri-color toned release. Arriving in the “Suede Pack,” the retro hoop shoe is slated to return to shelves in a different material from its classic all-white leather build.
Nike Air More Uptempo "OG" Gets Hit With the Classic Black and White Treatment
Following its re-release in 2020, the 1996 original Air More Uptempo “OG” is slated to make another comeback in 2023. The shoe, which was famously worn by Chicago Bullschampion, Scottie Pippen in the 1995-1996 season, is set to hit retailers later this year for a trip down memory lane.
The U.K.’s Fashion Moments to Watch Out For in 2023
London is often coined the baby of the big four fashion capitals. But while it’s small in stature, it’s mighty in influence. It might not have the glamor of Paris, the luxury of Milan, or the expense of New York, but what makes the British capital so special is its status as the hub of bespoke, brave, and bold creativity.
Hysteric Glamour and Dickies Collide for "Guitar Girl" Workwear Sets
Following a collaboration with Albino & Preto, American workwear brand Dickies taps Japanese cult label Hysteric Glamour for a limited series featuring “Guitar Girl” Eisenhower Jackets and “Kinky Card” Double Knee Work Pants. The workwear sets come in four colorways including yellow, green, blue, and black.
Heron Preston Will Make His New York Fashion Week Debut This February
Heron Preston will make his New York Fashion Week debut with a Fall/Winter 2023 runway presentation this February, according to WWD. The designer, who graduated from NYC’s Parsons School of Design in 2007 and has lived in the city for almost 20 years, has never staged a fashion show on the American fashion capital’s official calendar. He did host a presentation for his collaborative collection with the NYC Department of Sanitation in 2016, but similar to other American designers, he ultimately decided to show in Paris beginning in 2017.
Salomon Taps Into Its Roots With XT-6 RECUT Colorways Relaunch
Although Salomon was born to tackle outdoor sports, the brand’s aesthetic has reached multifaceted audiences – having locked in the fused streetwear and footwear community for quite some time. From low-top silhouettes to boots, there’s a simple magic that encompasses their exceptionally functional footwear. Now, the French company is tapping into its roots by relaunching some of its most popular XT-6 colorways.
Jonathan Anderson Explores the Power of Simplicity In LOEWE SS23 Men's Campaign
Jonathan Anderson is a stickler for niche references — his Spring/Summer 2023 menswear show fused nature with technology, with the LOEWE SS23 pre-collection campaign further looking into how we are part of the bigger picture. SS23’s womenswear collection opted for illusions and 8-bit graphics, and now, the men’s SS23 campaign shot by David Sims is here to get us feeling introspective.
AICON To Open ‘IN THIS ERA’ Solo Exhibition in Japan
Showing from January 14 – 22. Emerging Japanese artist AICON will present her first solo exhibition IN THIS ERA later this week. Hosted by reload, an innovative venue in the trendy neighborhood of Shimokitazawa, Japan, the exhibition will showcase a selection of artworks that focus on expressing the idea of “human as material” through the artist’s signature “inorganic lines”.
Unknown Preps for Cool Days With First Drop of 2023
Rising UK brand Unknown has been making noise over the past year due to its range of rhinestone tracksuits and punk-inspired pieces alongside campaigns with rising musical talent – making for an atmosphere that feels exceptionally in touch. Now, the brand is gearing up for the new year season with its first drop of the season.
‘Vibing in Miami’: Watch video of Leonardo DiCaprio dancing in the club
He’s got the moves like Jagger!
Dickies Gears up for Summer With New SS23 Collection
Following its 100th anniversary in 2022, Dickies is kicking off the new year with an all-new Spring/Summer 2023 collection — and it’s packed with men and women’s apparel and accessories. The collection steers in the direction of conventional workwear while injecting fresh influences across various neutral color...
Prada Celebrates SS23 Collection Launches With 'Touch of Crude' Campaign
Raf Simons and ‘s ability to take fashion into an ulterior realm has elevated Prada to futuristic heights, ones that are explored most prominently in its Spring/Summer 2023 men’s and women’s collections. Titled “Prada Choices” and “Domestic Voyeurism,” respectively, the collections come together under one subversive image of sci-fi domesticity and the dissection of what “normal” means, thus culminating in the Nicolas Winding Refn-directed film Touch of Crude.
adidas Presents Its Chunky HYPERTURF Adventure in "Sand Strata"
Adidas has just unveiled the latest iteration of its chunky HYPERTURF Adventure silhouette, with the model arriving in a striking “Sand Strata” colorway. Most recently, the HYPERTURF was coated in a slew of earthy tones — but now, the shoe is available in an all-new “Sand Strata” color scheme that combines hues of dark red, cream, light brown, and even some turquoise.
Here's a First Look at the Nike Calm Slide
After delivering specialty offerings such as the MMW 005 Slide with Matthew M Williams and playful Uptempo Slides,. now returns with its latest open-toe sandal, the Calm Slide. Found in a clean and simple design, the pairs look to be crafted with one-piece EVA materials featuring a moulded Swoosh-branded strap...
Blue Version by adidas Originals Pushes the Stan Smith into the Future
Since its launch in 2022, adidas Originals’ ambitious Blue Version initiative has repeatedly dove into its archive to create contemporary versions of vintage brand classics. In addition, the division aims to highlight adidas’ infamous “Bluebird” tone and continues its journey into the future by reimagining the iconic Stan Smith.
Louis Vuitton Washes the LV 4MOTION Sunglasses in Fresh Hues
In preparation for the Spring/Summer 2023 season, updates its popular LV 4MOTION sunglasses. First revealed during the luxury house’s SS23 “Rainbow Playground” collection, the sporty eyewear frame receives a lively treatment – appearing in bold hues of orange, black/green and purple. The bold yet sports-focused style is achieved with lightweight rubber and nylon frames.
