With just a week until the Fall/Winter 2023 season arrives at Paris Fashion Week,. has made a major announcement regarding its upcoming collection. Vogue Business has reported that the French luxury fashion house is gearing up for its forthcoming menswear collection by bringing KidSuper founder, Colm Dillane. This season kicks off Louis Vuitton’s collaborative format and it appears Dillane is the first designer to helm the menswear collection post-Virgil Abloh. It is important to note that Dillane is co-creating the collection and is not taking over as the luxury brand’s menswear Creative Director. In a statement, the house clarified that the show was created by the Louis Vuitton men’s team “with the participation of” Dillane. The house added,

9 HOURS AGO