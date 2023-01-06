Is amping up its offering for its technical favorite, the Air Max Plus. The Nike Air Max Plus has now surfaced in an almost all-white crips iteration featuring the toggle lacing system. Adding to its new lineup is a model that is reminiscent of the pair that Drake wore in 2018, during his Aubrey & the Three Migos Tour back in 2018. Drake sported a white colorway of his special “Stage Use” Nike Air Max Plus model which featured a clean, white mesh base that is accented by tonal TPU caging and matching Swoosh branding. Featuring the toggle system, the shoe also featured a dash of orange around the midsole for added highlights.

1 DAY AGO