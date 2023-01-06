Read full article on original website
New Balance 550 Arrives in the USA-Inspired Tri-Color "Suede Pack"
The New Balance 550 has long been one of the most popular silhouettes in the past couple of years. With various iterations already available, New Balance continues the expansion of the model with a three-pack tri-color toned release. Arriving in the “Suede Pack,” the retro hoop shoe is slated to return to shelves in a different material from its classic all-white leather build.
Nike Air More Uptempo "OG" Gets Hit With the Classic Black and White Treatment
Following its re-release in 2020, the 1996 original Air More Uptempo “OG” is slated to make another comeback in 2023. The shoe, which was famously worn by Chicago Bullschampion, Scottie Pippen in the 1995-1996 season, is set to hit retailers later this year for a trip down memory lane.
Salomon Taps Into Its Roots With XT-6 RECUT Colorways Relaunch
Although Salomon was born to tackle outdoor sports, the brand’s aesthetic has reached multifaceted audiences – having locked in the fused streetwear and footwear community for quite some time. From low-top silhouettes to boots, there’s a simple magic that encompasses their exceptionally functional footwear. Now, the French company is tapping into its roots by relaunching some of its most popular XT-6 colorways.
Unknown Preps for Cool Days With First SS23 Drop
Rising UK brand Unknown has been making noise over the past year due to its range of rhinestone tracksuits and punk-inspired pieces alongside campaigns with rising musical talent – making for an atmosphere that feels exceptionally in touch. Now, the brand is gearing up for the Spring/Summer 2023 season with its first drop.
Nike Air Max Plus Adds the Toggle Lacing to Crisp, White Iteration
Is amping up its offering for its technical favorite, the Air Max Plus. The Nike Air Max Plus has now surfaced in an almost all-white crips iteration featuring the toggle lacing system. Adding to its new lineup is a model that is reminiscent of the pair that Drake wore in 2018, during his Aubrey & the Three Migos Tour back in 2018. Drake sported a white colorway of his special “Stage Use” Nike Air Max Plus model which featured a clean, white mesh base that is accented by tonal TPU caging and matching Swoosh branding. Featuring the toggle system, the shoe also featured a dash of orange around the midsole for added highlights.
Mugler To Stage First Runway Since 2020 in Paris This Month
After releasing a series of high-caliber fashion films during the pandemic era, Mugler creative director Casey Cadwallader has big plans to take the French fashion house back to the Paris runway on January 26, according to WWD. That day, the label will take over Paris’ cultural complex La Villette at 8 p.m. CET, with a see-now, buy-now Fall 2022/2023 collection.
adidas Presents Its Chunky HYPERTURF Adventure in "Sand Strata"
Adidas has just unveiled the latest iteration of its chunky HYPERTURF Adventure silhouette, with the model arriving in a striking “Sand Strata” colorway. Most recently, the HYPERTURF was coated in a slew of earthy tones — but now, the shoe is available in an all-new “Sand Strata” color scheme that combines hues of dark red, cream, light brown, and even some turquoise.
Hysteric Glamour and Dickies Collide for "Guitar Girl" Workwear Sets
Following a collaboration with Albino & Preto, American workwear brand Dickies taps Japanese cult label Hysteric Glamour for a limited series featuring “Guitar Girl” Eisenhower Jackets and “Kinky Card” Double Knee Work Pants. The workwear sets come in four colorways including yellow, green, blue, and black.
Nike Air Max Plus "Flat Pewter" Has Surfaced
Following the reveal of the Air Max Plus in “Tuned Air”, Nike has unveiled a more subtle iteration of the popular silhouette. Taking design notes from metal and iron as a material, the most recent pair of Air Max Plus arrives in a “Flat Pewter” colorway.
Jean Paul Gaultier Reveals Archive-Inspired “BURN” Collection
Whether it be sculptural garments or bodycon mesh pieces, Jean Paul Gaultier has found the harmony between craftmanship and sexy styles. Now, the French label is passing the heat along to its new exclusive “BURN” collection with Dover Street Market. The forthcoming collection digs into the Jean Paul...
Stüssy x Timberland Unveil Collaborative GORE-TEX Hiking Boots
Following anticipation that the two brands would be partnering up in 2023, Stüssy and Timberland have offered an official first look at their latest collaboration. While images of the rumored collab began circulating online earlier in the week, this is the first time the brands have confirmed the forthcoming release.
MVRDV Showcases Winning Design for Wuhan Library
Dutch architecture and urban design practice MVRDV is adding to its catalog with plans for a new library in Wuhan, China. The new plan is the result of MVRDV’s winning of a recent competition to design the facility. Like its previous projects, the library is set to be an eye-catching marvel. Slated to become one of the largest libraries in China, the space is set to comprise 140,000 square meters. But aside from its grandiose size, what elevates the library is the including of living room, reading, study and studio spaces.
HOKA ONE ONE Taps J.L-A.L_ for All-Terrain Footwear Collaboration
Emerging U.K. designer Jean-Luc Ambridge and his J.L-A.L_ imprint have been on the rise as of late, having presented his Fall/Winter 2022 “Entanglements” collection that garnered attention far and wide. As we enter the new year, Ambridge has shared news that he will join forces with running label...
Nike Air More Uptempo Slide Surfaces in Blue Gradient
After debuting earlier last year in a simple black-and-white color scheme, the. Air More Uptempo Slide now surfaces in its first alternate colorway. First debuted in 1996 and popularized by Bulls forward Scottie Pippen, the Nike Air More Uptempo features distinct jumbo “AIR” lettering inspired by oversized objects from ’90s pop art and graffiti.
Nike's 'No Finish Line,' Book Outlines the Brand's Design Vision for the Next 50 Years
For 50 years, has been changing the game with its footwear and apparel propositions, alignment with some of the most influential athletes and high-profile figures in culture. And to celebrate its impact, the brand has pieced together a new book titled No Finish Line, which outlines the brand’s innovative history and design vision for the next five decades.
Dickies Gears up for Summer With New SS23 Collection
Following its 100th anniversary in 2022, Dickies is kicking off the new year with an all-new Spring/Summer 2023 collection — and it’s packed with men and women’s apparel and accessories. The collection steers in the direction of conventional workwear while injecting fresh influences across various neutral color...
Blue Version by adidas Originals Pushes the Stan Smith into the Future
Since its launch in 2022, adidas Originals’ ambitious Blue Version initiative has repeatedly dove into its archive to create contemporary versions of vintage brand classics. In addition, the division aims to highlight adidas’ infamous “Bluebird” tone and continues its journey into the future by reimagining the iconic Stan Smith.
The Air Jordan 1 Low Receives a "Lucky Green" Colorway
Set to release as part of Jordan Brand‘s Spring 2023 collection, the Air Jordan 1 Low will receive a “Lucky Green” colorway. Centered around a mix of “Black/Lucky Green/White,” the upcoming offering centers around a mainly two-tone color scheme unlike the Air Jordan 1 High “Lucky Green” set to arrive this April.
“Tuned Air” Branding Hits the Nike Air Max Plus
Will be pushing its renowned Air Max Plus sneaker to new heights, already having previewed various colorways of the functional model to come. Following the reveal of a crisp white iteration featuring toggled lacing systems, the silhouette now lands in a black and pink palette accompanied by Nike’s “Tuned Air” branding.
Louis Vuitton Selects KidSuper to Co-create Upcoming FW23 Menswear Collection
With just a week until the Fall/Winter 2023 season arrives at Paris Fashion Week,. has made a major announcement regarding its upcoming collection. Vogue Business has reported that the French luxury fashion house is gearing up for its forthcoming menswear collection by bringing KidSuper founder, Colm Dillane. This season kicks off Louis Vuitton’s collaborative format and it appears Dillane is the first designer to helm the menswear collection post-Virgil Abloh. It is important to note that Dillane is co-creating the collection and is not taking over as the luxury brand’s menswear Creative Director. In a statement, the house clarified that the show was created by the Louis Vuitton men’s team “with the participation of” Dillane. The house added,
