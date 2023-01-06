Read full article on original website
MotorAuthority
Sony-Honda EV brand called Afeela, launches with sedan
Sony and Honda's joint venture tasked with bringing to market advanced, software-led electric vehicles used the backdrop of this week's 2023 CES in Las Vegas to launch the new automotive brand Afeela. A prototype for Afeela's first model, a svelte electric sedan with a digital dash and cameras for side...
insideevs.com
BYD Launches YangWang Luxury EV Brand, Shows 1,000+ Horsepower SUV And Supercar
BYD, the Chinese company that became the world’s largest plug-in vehicle maker in less than 20 years, launched a new car brand called YangWang, which aims to rival the likes of Mercedes-Benz, BMW, and Audi. To show what it can do, YangWang unveiled a pair of luxury EVs –...
insideevs.com
Tesla Cybertruck Coming, Giga Press Shipments Arrive At Giga Texas
Thanks to highly active Tesla Giga Texas "watcher" and drone operator Joe Tegtmeyer via Teslarati, we now know that at least four huge shipments arrived from IDRA recently. Tegtmeyer produces videos of the happenings around Tesla's Austin factory and also invests himself in learning what's underway. He recently posted that more packages with Cybertruck Giga Press parts have been delivered.
Rolls-Royce Hits a Milestone Not Seen In 119 Years
"We haven't seen seen any slowdown or downturn," says Rolls-Royce CEO.
Rumors Are Swirling That Elon Musk Is Buying Google — Details
The new year is a time to set goals for everyone, including billionaires like Elon Musk. Musk’s purchase of Twitter in 2022 has many people speculating about what company he may consider adding to his shopping cart in 2023. Article continues below advertisement. One rumor circulating on social media...
Apple is no longer the only company with a $2 trillion valuation
The tech sell-off has taken a major bite from the value of Apple, meaning it is no longer the only company with a $2 trillion valuation. Shares in the iPhone manufacturer fell 3.7% on Tuesday, dropping its market capitalization to $1.989 trillion. Apple first surpassed $2 trillion in market capitalization...
1 High-Yield Dividend Stock to Add to Your Portfolio for Passive Income
Communications solutions provider Motorola (MSI) is well-positioned to achieve solid top and bottom-line growth in the upcoming quarters, driven by strong demand and a robust funding environment. Moreover, the company...
BMW latest concept car looks straight out of a cartoon
The electric BMW concept car is covered in tiny screens that let it change color on demand, and it even has facial expressions, like Pixar's "Cars."
torquenews.com
The Cost of Tesla's Generation 3 Vehicle
We have a Tweet from someone who broke down what the cost of Tesla's generation 3 vehicle may be. Let's go over his numbers. We have a breakdown of the potential cost of Tesla's generation 3 Robotaxi vehicle. let's go over the numbers. They assume a $5B CAPEX/Factory for 1 million units depreciated over 10 years to $0. There is no steering wheel or pedals. Total cost is $17,600 or roughly half the Model 3 and Model Y cost.
Top Speed
The Tesla Model Y Is About To Get More Affordable
Throughout the automaker's history, the Model Y has always been the most affordable way to own a Tesla crossover SUV. Of course, that is if you consider its $65,990 entry price for the 330-mile Long Range model to be affordable in the first place. For the majority of car buyers, that's simply too much money, but that's about to change this year as Tesla is reportedly preparing the drop the price of the Model Y by a significant amount.
torquenews.com
Tesla's Trillion Dollar Weapon
Tesla is quietly building up a trillion dollar weapon. It's a division that will be just as big or bigger than its car business. Tesla is quietly building a trillion dollar weapon. Tesla built the world's largest Lithium-ion battery built in Hornsdale, South Australia, using Tesla's Megapack batteries. In its first year of operation, it saved $40 million and helped stabilize the electricity grid.
German chancellor meets auto, battery bosses in 'mobility' summit
BERLIN, Jan 10 (Reuters) - German carmakers, Tesla, chip producers and battery maker Northvolt met the German chancellor and cabinet ministers on Tuesday to discuss topics from European law on vehicle emissions to energy prices, according to two participants.
hypebeast.com
Chrysler's Synthesis Cockpit Previews the Future of Mobility
At CES 2023, Chrysler announced the debut of its Synthesis demonstrator, offering a glimpse into the future of the brand’s car interiors. While most concepts often show flashy car exteriors first, Chrysler takes a different approach this time around, demonstrating the possibilities of the cabin experience. The smart cockpit learns to adapt to the driver over time and is equipped with Level 3 autonomous driving allowing for a completely hands-free, eyes-off experience on the road.
aiexpress.io
The goofy and weird products of CES 2023
I picked the very best merchandise of CES 2023, and now it’s time to determine the goofy and peculiar merchandise. The road between finest/cool/revolutionary and goofy/bizarre/silly generally is a superb one. In spite of everything, we actually don’t want that rather more gadgetry than a pc, a smartphone, the web and fundamental family home equipment. However tech firms have satisfied us that spending on cool tech is a good use of disposable earnings. They’re additionally within the strategy of telling us the metaverse is the subsequent large factor.
Emirates release their first fully refurbished A380 into traffic
The first of the refurbished Emirates A380 has re-entered service, with it flying off to Heathrow on its first flight on Friday. The aircraft – A6-EVM – has been in the shop having a full refit, as Emirates kicks its US$ 2 billion retrofit program. Emirates provided a time-lapse video of the aircraft getting its work done.
hypebeast.com
Nike Air More Uptempo "OG" Gets Hit With the Classic Black and White Treatment
Following its re-release in 2020, the 1996 original Air More Uptempo “OG” is slated to make another comeback in 2023. The shoe, which was famously worn by Chicago Bullschampion, Scottie Pippen in the 1995-1996 season, is set to hit retailers later this year for a trip down memory lane.
hypebeast.com
NERF Unveils the PRO GELFIRE LEGION BLASTER
After introducing the PRO GELFIRE MYTHIC FULL AUTO BLASTER, Hasbro‘s NERF has unveiled a sidearm accompaniment with the “NERF PRO GELFIRE LEGION BLASTER.” Recommended for outdoor use, the release builds on NERF’s emerging PRO GELFIRE line based around hydrated rounds that burst on impact. NERF PRO...
hypebeast.com
ASICS Reveals the GEL-NIMBUS 25, Its "Most Comfortable Running Shoe Yet"
On Monday launched the GEL-NIMBUS 25, an all-new footwear silhouette that the brand is calling its “most comfortable running shoe yet.”. Built with new PureGEL technology and 20% more FF BLAST™ PLUS ECO cushioning, the shoe was rated No. 1 in comfort by runners in an independent test by The Biomechanics Lab in South Australia. Offering softer landings, the GEL-NIMBUS 25 strategically integrates the PureGEL technology into its midsole for enhanced shock absorption and smoother transitions. Additionally, the silhouette’s breathable, stretchy knit tongue provides an easy step-in and an adaptive fit.
hypebeast.com
Loona is the Adorable $359 USD Petbot You Need
For those looking to add new gadgets to their smart home, the Loona is the adorable pet robot you need. The Loona by KEYi TECH is outfitted with a 3D camera and edge sensors, along with face detection and object recognition to help with interaction with owners and other pets.
hypebeast.com
AICON To Open ‘IN THIS ERA’ Solo Exhibition in Japan
Showing from January 14 – 22. Emerging Japanese artist AICON will present her first solo exhibition IN THIS ERA later this week. Hosted by reload, an innovative venue in the trendy neighborhood of Shimokitazawa, Japan, the exhibition will showcase a selection of artworks that focus on expressing the idea of “human as material” through the artist’s signature “inorganic lines”.
