Read full article on original website
Related
Texas governor confronts Biden at airport after complaining he wasn’t invited to border visit
Joe Biden was confronted by the governor of Texas on the tarmac on Sunday after the latter complained hours earlier that he had only been extended an invitation to meet him as an afterthought.The moment occurred as Mr Biden touched down in the Lone Star State for a trip to the US-Mexico border, where he met with agents from US Customs and Border Protection as well as local elected leaders.The trip comes as the president has long faced criticism from conservatives for not viewing the situation at the US-Mexico border firsthand, as well as for rolling back controversial Trump-era...
Idaho8.com
Pentagon prepares for series of GOP-led investigations
Pentagon officials have held multiple high-level meetings in recent months in preparation for a barrage of Republican-led House investigations into issues varying from the US withdrawal from Afghanistan to what conservative lawmakers have deemed “woke” military policies, according to a senior defense official. House Republicans have long signaled...
Idaho8.com
Biden struggles to confirm judges in the South and thwart Trump’s impact
President Joe Biden and Senate Democrats have moved quickly to appoint scores of judges during the past two years, outpacing former President Donald Trump, but they have stalled in the South. The dearth of nominees offered in southern states, notably where both US senators are Republican, threatens to undercut Biden’s...
Idaho8.com
House GOP select panel will target DOJ and FBI and their ‘ongoing criminal investigations’
House Republicans are gearing up to investigate the Department of Justice and the FBI, including their “ongoing criminal investigations,” setting up a showdown with the Biden administration and law enforcement agencies over their criminal probes, particularly those into former President Donald Trump. The new House GOP majority has...
Idaho8.com
Democrats coalesce around a Joe Biden 2024 campaign as reelection decision looms
As President Joe Biden’s top advisers circulated at White House holiday parties and held quiet briefings for key allies last month, a formulation of the same question came up again and again: How can I help with the campaign?. It was a consistent, if informal, query from donors, operatives,...
Georgia’s Marjorie Taylor-Greene Says First Priority for House Republicans Is To Repeal Recruitment of 87,000 IRS Agents
MTG delighted that Kevin McCarthy is finally House Speaker. Following the debacle within the House of Representatives last week, that saw repeated inconclusive votes to nominate the new Speaker of the House, Republican Kevin McCarthy was finally voted into the position on Saturday January 7.
msn.com
Press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre’s partner Suzanne Malveaux exits CNN
Suzanne Malveaux, CNN anchor and former White House Correspondent, announced on Friday that she will be leaving the network after 20 years to "explore new opportunities" and to focus on her family. “After 20 years of delivering groundbreaking stories for the audiences of CNN, I’ve made the heartfelt decision to...
Diamond & Silk’s Lynette Hardaway Dies: Donald Trump Says Death Of Political Commentator Was “Unexpected”
Donald Trump took to Truth Social to share that Diamond, whose real name is Ineitha Lynnette Hardaway, from the “Diamond and Silk” duo had died. “Really bad news for Republicans and frankly, ALL Americans. Our beautiful Diamond, of Diamond and Silk, has just passed away at her home in the State she loved so much, North Carolina,” Trump posted. Related Story Hollywood & Media Deaths In 2023: Photo Gallery & Obituaries Related Story Inside The Capitol During The Dramatic, Dysfunctional And "Deliberative" Moments That Led To Kevin McCarthy Winning The House Speakership Related Story House Adjourns For Second Day With No New Speaker, Stalled Proceedings — Update “Silk...
Ilhan Omar's Reaction When Approached by Matt Gaetz Goes Viral
Social media users found the Minnesota representative's body language quite telling.
Washington Examiner
WATCH: Ilhan Omar reacts to Kevin McCarthy's plan to pull her from committees
Rep. Ilhan Omar (D-MN) on Sunday condemned House Speaker Kevin McCarthy's (R-CA) plans to kick her off the House Foreign Affairs Committee as hypocritical. Omar was asked about McCarthy's repeated promises to yank her committee assignments during an appearance on MSNBC's Yasmin Vossoughian Reports. The progressive lawmaker was specifically questioned about if there were any developments on the matter in the days since McCarthy had secured the speaker's gavel.
americanmilitarynews.com
Putin facing ‘catastrophe,’ pro-Kremlin analyst warns
Russian President Vladimir Putin’s army is facing a catastrophic Catch-22 dilemma in Ukraine where attacking or retreating would result in further military losses, an eminent pro-Kremlin war analyst reportedly cautioned this week. Putin’s war strategy has led to the current military impasse, Igor Stretlkov, a former FSB colonel and...
Idaho8.com
Exclusive: US intelligence materials related to Ukraine, Iran and UK found in Biden’s private office, source tells CNN
Among the items from Joe Biden’s time as vice president discovered in a private office last fall are 10 classified documents including US intelligence memos and briefing materials that covered topics including Ukraine, Iran and the United Kingdom, according to a source familiar with the matter. Attorney General Merrick...
Idaho8.com
Biden confronts a major political liability as he seeks assistance on immigration
President Joe Biden rode high into the new year: His political party had far exceeded expectations in the midterm elections following a string of legislative victories, inflation appeared to finally be moderating, and the first days of 2023 exposed what the president himself called “embarrassing” drama and infighting within the ranks of the Republican Party.
GOP governor’s study offers backstage view into negligence and cruelty of lethal injection process
The pattern the investigation uncovered is not unique to Tennessee.
Idaho8.com
Kyiv dismisses Russia’s claim hundreds of Ukrainian soldiers killed in Kramatorsk attack
Ukrainian officials on Sunday dismissed Moscow’s claim that a large number of Kyiv’s soldiers were killed in a Russian attack last week in Kramatorsk, eastern Ukraine. “This is nonsense,” Serhii Cherevatyi, a spokesman for Eastern Group of the Ukrainian Armed Forces, told CNN, in response to the Russian claim.
Idaho8.com
First on CNN: Ukrainians to start training on Patriot missiles in US as soon as next week, officials say
Ukrainian troops are set to begin training on the Patriot missile system in the United States as soon as next week, two US officials familiar with the matter tell CNN. The training program will take place at Fort Sill in Oklahoma, where the US conducts its own training on operating and maintaining the advanced air defense system. Fort Sill is one of the Army’s four basic training locations and home to the service’s field artillery school, which has been training service members for more than a century.
Idaho8.com
Protesters rally across North America on the third anniversary of Iran’s downing of Flight PS752
Protesters across North America rallied together Sunday to mark the third anniversary of Iran’s downing of Ukraine International Airlines Flight 752 (PS752) and demand justice for the victims and their families. The Kyiv-bound Boeing 737 plane crashed shortly after takeoff from Tehran on January 8, 2020, killing all 176...
Idaho8.com
5 things to know for January 9: Immigration, House, Brazil, Floods, Prince Harry
The advancement of smartphones and internet search engines has left human phone operators virtually extinct. Still, millions of calls are placed annually to “411” and “0” to request directory assistance or operator help, according to the FCC. That could change this year, however, as more major phone carriers are taking the operator off the hook or offering the service for a fee.
Idaho8.com
Israel’s Ben Gvir orders police to take down Palestinian flags, testing limits of his authority
Itamar Ben Gvir, Israel’s new hard-right national security minister, has ordered police to remove any Palestinian flag flown in public, arguing that displaying it shows “identification with terrorism.”. “It cannot be that lawbreakers will wave terrorist flags, incite and encourage terrorism,” he said in a statement on Sunday....
Idaho8.com
5 things to know for Jan. 10: Severe weather, Biden, Congress, Golden Globes, Twitter
What makes for a good seat on an airplane? Some say the window view, while others believe legroom is most important — and will even pay substantially more for a few extra inches of space. Airlines know that comfort is your top priority, but a growing number of them are opting for less comfortable, cost-effective seats — including some without the reclining option altogether. Many travelers aren’t fond of the change, but some aviation experts say the move could benefit flight attendants who often play schoolyard monitor over disputes involving seat reclining etiquette.
Comments / 0