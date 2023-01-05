Read full article on original website
muddyrivernews.com
Quincy Police Department releases holiday enforcement numbers
QUINCY — Quincy Police Department recently partnered with the Illinois Department of Transportation and law enforcement across the state for the holiday “Drive Sober or Get Pulled Over” enforcement campaign. From Dec. 16 through Jan. 2, the Quincy Police Department showed zero tolerance for impaired driving, arresting no offenders.
muddyrivernews.com
MRN THIS WEEK: Adam Pitluk
MRN Editor talks to journalist Adam Pitluk about his experiences with James Scott, the man who was found guilty of the West Quincy Levee break. MRN This Week is furnished by Harvey’s.
muddyrivernews.com
Employee arrested for stealing more than $10,000 from a Pike County bank
On Dec. 14, the Pike County Sheriff’s Department was contacted by a local banking facility regarding an alleged employee theft of an undisclosed amount of money. Chief Deputy Zack Orr began a criminal investigation and on Jan. 6, Jamie L. Obert, 38, of Liberty, Ill. was arrested in rural Adams County on a Pike County warrant for the original offense of theft over $10,000.
muddyrivernews.com
Local births from Dec. 29, 2022 to Jan. 3, 2023
A boy was born to Daniel Roth and Stephanie Holder of Quincy at 10:32 p.m. Dec. 29. A girl was born to Patrick and Jake Kieffer of Quincy at 3:32 a.m. Jan. 1. A boy was born to Justin and Megan Stinnett of O’Fallon, Mo., at 7:20 p.m. Jan. 1.
wlds.com
17th Count Against Quincy Woman Officially Dropped in Fatal DUI Case
The Adams County State’s Attorney’s office will not file an appeal of last month’s Fourth District Appellate Court’s ruling that upheld a decision to dismiss a charge of aggravated driving under the influence against a Quincy woman. A status hearing on 36 year old Natasha L....
muddyrivernews.com
No one injured in early Saturday fire on Ruby Street in Hannibal
HANNIBAL, Mo. — An early Saturday morning fire was determined to be accidental due to an overloaded electrical extension cord after an investigation by the Hannibal Fire Department and Missouri State Fire Marshal’s office. The Hannibal Fire Department was dispatched by NECOMM (911) at 5:34 a.m. for a...
KBUR
Argyle man arrested on felony drug charges
Keokuk, IA- The Lee County Narcotics Task Force has announced the arrest of a Keokuk man on felony drug charges. 71-year-old Stephen Leonard Wixom of Argyle, Iowa was arrested Friday, January 6th, 2023 in the 700 block of South 5th Street in Keokuk. Wixom is charged with Delivery of more...
khqa.com
Argyle man facing drug trafficking charges
LEE COUNTY, Iowa (KHQA) — An Argyle man accused of drug trafficking in the Keokuk area is facing felony charges. Stephen Leonard Wixom, 71, was arrested in the 700 block of South 5th St in Keokuk on warrants of delivering more than 5 grams of methamphetamine, a class B Felony, and the Iowa Drug Tax Stamp Violation, a class D Felony.
kttn.com
Northeast Missouri man falls asleep at the wheel and is ejected during crash
The Highway Patrol reports a Memphis man sustained minor injuries as the result of falling asleep while driving a sports utility vehicle, then being ejected from the vehicle near Kirksville on Thursday, January 5th. Emergency medical services took 68-year-old Stephen Snodgrass to Northeast Regional Medical Center of Kirksville. The SUV...
muddyrivernews.com
New center under construction for MU Extension in Monroe County; fundraiser banquet set for Saturday
PARIS, Mo. — University of Missouri Extension officials recently came to Monroe County to recognize county commissioners and others for their part in funding a new county extension center. MU Vice Chancellor for Extension and Engagement Marshall Stewart commended county commissioners Mike Minor, Mike Whelan and Marilyn O’Bannon for...
Police: Someone started deadly Mexico apartment fire
One or more people were responsible for starting a fire that killed a 60-year-old woman a few days before Christmas. The post Police: Someone started deadly Mexico apartment fire appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
muddyriversports.com
Adams County Speedway sets date for opening night of racing
QUINCY — The countdown to the start of the 2023 dirt-track racing season is officially underway. Adams County Speedway operators Jim and Tammy Lieurance have announced opening night is scheduled for Sunday, April 2, which is now less than three months away. “We learned a lot last year and...
muddyrivernews.com
Two more arrests made, one more arrest pending involving Tuesday morning shooting on South Eighth
QUINCY — Two more arrests were made Wednesday by the Quincy Police Department in connection to a shooting incident in the 500 block of South Eighth Street early Tuesday morning, and an arrest warrant has been issued for another Quincy man in this case. Officers with the Quincy Police...
Suspect flees traffic stop, jumps off I-64 overpass during police pursuit Friday
ST. LOUIS — One person was hospitalized early Friday morning after jumping off an overpass while fleeing a traffic stop, according to the Sauget Police Department. Police said the incident began at about 1 a.m. Friday with a pursuit of a suspect in Monroe County and across the Poplar Street Bridge into St. Louis.
Hannibal BBQ Restaurant To Close For Good End of March
The announcement of the closure came from the restaurant's Facebook Page. Hannibal's favorite BBQ restaurant Wayne BBQ announced that they will be closing their doors for good and the end of March. Any gift certificate(s) you may have must be used by then. The post thanks all of the customers for the many years of being open.
muddyrivernews.com
BBB warns attention-grabbing Facebook post might put friends at risk of scam
QUINCY — The Better Business Bureau is warning Facebook users that sharing a certain kind of attention-grabbing post might put their friends at risk of falling victim to a scam. Don O’Brien, BBB Quincy regional director, said a recent post in one of the Quincy Buy, Sell, Trade groups...
A website claims they found the Most ‘Unusual’ Town in Missouri
When you walk down the streets of this little town you'll see things that are slightly unusual to modern America. But all of it made sense to the most famous person from this town over 130 years ago... According to the website alothealth.com, little Hannibal here in the Tri-States is...
muddyrivernews.com
Cast selected for Disney’s ‘Moana Jr.’ to take stage at Quincy Community Theatre Feb. 23-26
QUINCY — Disney’s “Moana Jr.,” the musical stage adaptation of Disney’s popular 2016 film, will take the stage at Quincy Community Theatre Feb. 23-26. This will mark the first production in QCT’s 2023 season that will celebrate the theatre’s 100th year as a pillar of the local arts.
