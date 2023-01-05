ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Quincy, IL

muddyrivernews.com

Quincy Police Department releases holiday enforcement numbers

QUINCY — Quincy Police Department recently partnered with the Illinois Department of Transportation and law enforcement across the state for the holiday “Drive Sober or Get Pulled Over” enforcement campaign. From Dec. 16 through Jan. 2, the Quincy Police Department showed zero tolerance for impaired driving, arresting no offenders.
muddyrivernews.com

MRN THIS WEEK: Adam Pitluk

MRN Editor talks to journalist Adam Pitluk about his experiences with James Scott, the man who was found guilty of the West Quincy Levee break. MRN This Week is furnished by Harvey’s.
QUINCY, IL
muddyrivernews.com

Employee arrested for stealing more than $10,000 from a Pike County bank

On Dec. 14, the Pike County Sheriff’s Department was contacted by a local banking facility regarding an alleged employee theft of an undisclosed amount of money. Chief Deputy Zack Orr began a criminal investigation and on Jan. 6, Jamie L. Obert, 38, of Liberty, Ill. was arrested in rural Adams County on a Pike County warrant for the original offense of theft over $10,000.
PIKE COUNTY, IL
muddyrivernews.com

Local births from Dec. 29, 2022 to Jan. 3, 2023

A boy was born to Daniel Roth and Stephanie Holder of Quincy at 10:32 p.m. Dec. 29. A girl was born to Patrick and Jake Kieffer of Quincy at 3:32 a.m. Jan. 1. A boy was born to Justin and Megan Stinnett of O’Fallon, Mo., at 7:20 p.m. Jan. 1.
QUINCY, IL
wlds.com

17th Count Against Quincy Woman Officially Dropped in Fatal DUI Case

The Adams County State’s Attorney’s office will not file an appeal of last month’s Fourth District Appellate Court’s ruling that upheld a decision to dismiss a charge of aggravated driving under the influence against a Quincy woman. A status hearing on 36 year old Natasha L....
QUINCY, IL
muddyrivernews.com

No one injured in early Saturday fire on Ruby Street in Hannibal

HANNIBAL, Mo. — An early Saturday morning fire was determined to be accidental due to an overloaded electrical extension cord after an investigation by the Hannibal Fire Department and Missouri State Fire Marshal’s office. The Hannibal Fire Department was dispatched by NECOMM (911) at 5:34 a.m. for a...
HANNIBAL, MO
KBUR

Argyle man arrested on felony drug charges

Keokuk, IA- The Lee County Narcotics Task Force has announced the arrest of a Keokuk man on felony drug charges. 71-year-old Stephen Leonard Wixom of Argyle, Iowa was arrested Friday, January 6th, 2023 in the 700 block of South 5th Street in Keokuk. Wixom is charged with Delivery of more...
ARGYLE, IA
khqa.com

kttn.com

Northeast Missouri man falls asleep at the wheel and is ejected during crash

The Highway Patrol reports a Memphis man sustained minor injuries as the result of falling asleep while driving a sports utility vehicle, then being ejected from the vehicle near Kirksville on Thursday, January 5th. Emergency medical services took 68-year-old Stephen Snodgrass to Northeast Regional Medical Center of Kirksville. The SUV...
KIRKSVILLE, MO
muddyrivernews.com

New center under construction for MU Extension in Monroe County; fundraiser banquet set for Saturday

PARIS, Mo. — University of Missouri Extension officials recently came to Monroe County to recognize county commissioners and others for their part in funding a new county extension center. MU Vice Chancellor for Extension and Engagement Marshall Stewart commended county commissioners Mike Minor, Mike Whelan and Marilyn O’Bannon for...
MONROE COUNTY, MO
muddyriversports.com

Adams County Speedway sets date for opening night of racing

QUINCY — The countdown to the start of the 2023 dirt-track racing season is officially underway. Adams County Speedway operators Jim and Tammy Lieurance have announced opening night is scheduled for Sunday, April 2, which is now less than three months away. “We learned a lot last year and...
QUINCY, IL
KICK AM 1530

Hannibal BBQ Restaurant To Close For Good End of March

The announcement of the closure came from the restaurant's Facebook Page. Hannibal's favorite BBQ restaurant Wayne BBQ announced that they will be closing their doors for good and the end of March. Any gift certificate(s) you may have must be used by then. The post thanks all of the customers for the many years of being open.
HANNIBAL, MO

