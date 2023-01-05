Read full article on original website
Employee arrested for stealing more than $10,000 from a Pike County bank
On Dec. 14, the Pike County Sheriff’s Department was contacted by a local banking facility regarding an alleged employee theft of an undisclosed amount of money. Chief Deputy Zack Orr began a criminal investigation and on Jan. 6, Jamie L. Obert, 38, of Liberty, Ill. was arrested in rural Adams County on a Pike County warrant for the original offense of theft over $10,000.
QPD Blotter for Jan. 8, 2023
David Dukes (49) 937 1/2 N. 4th Quincy, IL for aggravated assault at that location. Lodged. 101. Timothy L. Wiemelt (37) for Aggravated Domestic Battery, lodged, 106 147 144. David Handley (68) 800 North th Quincy, IL for failure to yield – private drive at 3904 Broadway. NTA. 106.
Quincy Police Department releases holiday enforcement numbers
QUINCY — Quincy Police Department recently partnered with the Illinois Department of Transportation and law enforcement across the state for the holiday “Drive Sober or Get Pulled Over” enforcement campaign. From Dec. 16 through Jan. 2, the Quincy Police Department showed zero tolerance for impaired driving, arresting no offenders.
‘An absolute nightmare’: Union files grievance against city for failing to provide health, vision coverage for police officers
QUINCY — The Police Benevolent and Protective Association Labor Unit 12, which represents the officers and supervisors with the Quincy Police Department, filed a grievance against the city of Quincy for failing to provide health insurance or vision coverage to all police officers in violation of its contract with the union.
MRN THIS WEEK: Adam Pitluk
MRN Editor talks to journalist Adam Pitluk about his experiences with James Scott, the man who was found guilty of the West Quincy Levee break. MRN This Week is furnished by Harvey’s.
More than 30 churches, organizations join advocate program to help tenants with housing complaints
QUINCY — The Safe and Livable Housing Committee introduced an advocate program it has been working on for the past year to the Quincy City Council at Monday’s meeting. Committee member Janet Conover told aldermen 31 churches and organizations and one school have agreed to be an advocate supporter for tenants who need help in filling out a minimum housing complaint form, used when a tenant needs to file an official complaint with the city’s inspection department.
Missouri Highways and Transportation Commission awards contracts for projects in Northeast District
HANNIBAL — The Missouri Highways and Transportation Commission for the Missouri Department of Transportation awarded contracts for Northeast District projects during its regular meeting on Jan. 4. Contracts awarded were:. A $2,263,616 contract was awarded to Bleigh Construction Company, for a bridge replacement on U.S. Route 136 in Schuyler...
Troup says city’s insurance problems not likely to be resolved until next week
QUINCY — Two aldermen asked Quincy Mayor Mike Troup during Monday night’s meeting about questions they have received about the city’s health insurance plan. Troup responded by saying it will take a few days to fix the problems. The Police Benevolent and Protective Association Labor Unit 12,...
New center under construction for MU Extension in Monroe County; fundraiser banquet set for Saturday
PARIS, Mo. — University of Missouri Extension officials recently came to Monroe County to recognize county commissioners and others for their part in funding a new county extension center. MU Vice Chancellor for Extension and Engagement Marshall Stewart commended county commissioners Mike Minor, Mike Whelan and Marilyn O’Bannon for...
Local births for Jan. 5, 2023
A boy was born to Jonathan Chaco and Kelli Patterson of Quincy at 3:19 p.m. Jan. 5. A boy was born to Bradley and Kaitland Smart of Griggsville at 3:40 p.m. Jan. 5. A girl was born to Blake and Audrey Barry of Quincy at 6:37 p.m. Jan. 5. A...
Quincy aldermen hear first reading of ordinance to allow Miller to establish office on second floor of City Hall
QUINCY — The first reading of an ordinance to lease office space in City Hall to Congresswoman Mary Miller enticed one speaker to address the Quincy City Council during Monday’s meeting, but Quincy Mayor Mike Troup said the arrangement would only be temporary. Miller handily won the 15th...
Utterback named next principal of Hannibal Middle School
HANNIBAL, Mo. – The Hannibal Board of Education recently appointed Stephanie Utterback as the next principal of Hannibal Middle School. She will begin her new role in July after current principal Matt Nimmo retires. Utterback currently serves as an assistant principal at Hannibal Middle School. She began her career...
Amtrak to resume morning schedules for Quincy, Macomb and rest of the Chicago routes next week
CHICAGO — Amtrak will resume its full service to the Illinois Zephyr and Carl Sandburg lines on Monday, Jan. 16. Per a recent e-mail from Amtrak Senior Manager, Derrick James, our community will be regaining the service that was temporarily reduced. See below some of the information we received from this e-mail.
The Unity March to walk in Hannibal after 20 years
HANNIBAL – This Sunday marks the first time in more than 20 years that the Unity March will take place in Hannibal to celebrate Martin Luther King Jr. Day. Sponsored by the Hannibal Juneteenth Coalition and Jim’s Journey Museum, the march will assemble on Broadway at the Save A Lot parking lot at 1 p.m., down Maple Street, down Broadway and will then turn right on Lyon street. The march will end at Helping Hands Baptist Church at 1020 Lyon St. in Hannibal for a program will feature performances from students at Eugene Field and Veterans elementary, and the WiLoKi Dance Center.
Architect John Benya to be focus of presentation at History Museum on Jan. 22
QUINCY — The Historical Society of Quincy and Adams County will host a presentation on John Benya titled “Benya: Master of Midcentury” by architect Tony Crane at 2 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 22, at the History Museum on the square, 332 Maine. Original architectural drawings, photographs and exhibits will be part of Crane’s presentation.
Mark Twain Boyhood Home reaches goal for Riedel grant to update audio, video equipment
HANNIBAL, Mo. — A successful fundraising event at the Mark Twain Boyhood Home Foundation has earned a $10,000 match from the Riedel Foundation. The event called “Spirits and Sarcasm” brought in nearly $28,000, easily qualifying for matching funds. In a press release, Mark Twain Boyhood Home Foundation...
Cast selected for Disney’s ‘Moana Jr.’ to take stage at Quincy Community Theatre Feb. 23-26
QUINCY — Disney’s “Moana Jr.,” the musical stage adaptation of Disney’s popular 2016 film, will take the stage at Quincy Community Theatre Feb. 23-26. This will mark the first production in QCT’s 2023 season that will celebrate the theatre’s 100th year as a pillar of the local arts.
