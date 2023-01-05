ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Plainville, IL

muddyrivernews.com

Employee arrested for stealing more than $10,000 from a Pike County bank

On Dec. 14, the Pike County Sheriff’s Department was contacted by a local banking facility regarding an alleged employee theft of an undisclosed amount of money. Chief Deputy Zack Orr began a criminal investigation and on Jan. 6, Jamie L. Obert, 38, of Liberty, Ill. was arrested in rural Adams County on a Pike County warrant for the original offense of theft over $10,000.
PIKE COUNTY, IL
muddyrivernews.com

QPD Blotter for Jan. 8, 2023

David Dukes (49) 937 1/2 N. 4th Quincy, IL for aggravated assault at that location. Lodged. 101. Timothy L. Wiemelt (37) for Aggravated Domestic Battery, lodged, 106 147 144. David Handley (68) 800 North th Quincy, IL for failure to yield – private drive at 3904 Broadway. NTA. 106.
QUINCY, IL
muddyrivernews.com

Quincy Police Department releases holiday enforcement numbers

QUINCY — Quincy Police Department recently partnered with the Illinois Department of Transportation and law enforcement across the state for the holiday “Drive Sober or Get Pulled Over” enforcement campaign. From Dec. 16 through Jan. 2, the Quincy Police Department showed zero tolerance for impaired driving, arresting no offenders.
muddyrivernews.com

‘An absolute nightmare’: Union files grievance against city for failing to provide health, vision coverage for police officers

QUINCY — The Police Benevolent and Protective Association Labor Unit 12, which represents the officers and supervisors with the Quincy Police Department, filed a grievance against the city of Quincy for failing to provide health insurance or vision coverage to all police officers in violation of its contract with the union.
QUINCY, IL
muddyrivernews.com

MRN THIS WEEK: Adam Pitluk

MRN Editor talks to journalist Adam Pitluk about his experiences with James Scott, the man who was found guilty of the West Quincy Levee break. MRN This Week is furnished by Harvey’s.
QUINCY, IL
muddyrivernews.com

More than 30 churches, organizations join advocate program to help tenants with housing complaints

QUINCY — The Safe and Livable Housing Committee introduced an advocate program it has been working on for the past year to the Quincy City Council at Monday’s meeting. Committee member Janet Conover told aldermen 31 churches and organizations and one school have agreed to be an advocate supporter for tenants who need help in filling out a minimum housing complaint form, used when a tenant needs to file an official complaint with the city’s inspection department.
QUINCY, IL
muddyrivernews.com

Missouri Highways and Transportation Commission awards contracts for projects in Northeast District

HANNIBAL — The Missouri Highways and Transportation Commission for the Missouri Department of Transportation awarded contracts for Northeast District projects during its regular meeting on Jan. 4. Contracts awarded were:. A $2,263,616 contract was awarded to Bleigh Construction Company, for a bridge replacement on U.S. Route 136 in Schuyler...
MISSOURI STATE
muddyrivernews.com

New center under construction for MU Extension in Monroe County; fundraiser banquet set for Saturday

PARIS, Mo. — University of Missouri Extension officials recently came to Monroe County to recognize county commissioners and others for their part in funding a new county extension center. MU Vice Chancellor for Extension and Engagement Marshall Stewart commended county commissioners Mike Minor, Mike Whelan and Marilyn O’Bannon for...
MONROE COUNTY, MO
muddyrivernews.com

Local births for Jan. 5, 2023

A boy was born to Jonathan Chaco and Kelli Patterson of Quincy at 3:19 p.m. Jan. 5. A boy was born to Bradley and Kaitland Smart of Griggsville at 3:40 p.m. Jan. 5. A girl was born to Blake and Audrey Barry of Quincy at 6:37 p.m. Jan. 5. A...
QUINCY, IL
muddyrivernews.com

Utterback named next principal of Hannibal Middle School

HANNIBAL, Mo. – The Hannibal Board of Education recently appointed Stephanie Utterback as the next principal of Hannibal Middle School. She will begin her new role in July after current principal Matt Nimmo retires. Utterback currently serves as an assistant principal at Hannibal Middle School. She began her career...
HANNIBAL, MO
muddyrivernews.com

The Unity March to walk in Hannibal after 20 years

HANNIBAL – This Sunday marks the first time in more than 20 years that the Unity March will take place in Hannibal to celebrate Martin Luther King Jr. Day. Sponsored by the Hannibal Juneteenth Coalition and Jim’s Journey Museum, the march will assemble on Broadway at the Save A Lot parking lot at 1 p.m., down Maple Street, down Broadway and will then turn right on Lyon street. The march will end at Helping Hands Baptist Church at 1020 Lyon St. in Hannibal for a program will feature performances from students at Eugene Field and Veterans elementary, and the WiLoKi Dance Center.
HANNIBAL, MO
muddyrivernews.com

Architect John Benya to be focus of presentation at History Museum on Jan. 22

QUINCY — The Historical Society of Quincy and Adams County will host a presentation on John Benya titled “Benya: Master of Midcentury” by architect Tony Crane at 2 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 22, at the History Museum on the square, 332 Maine. Original architectural drawings, photographs and exhibits will be part of Crane’s presentation.
QUINCY, IL

