HANNIBAL – This Sunday marks the first time in more than 20 years that the Unity March will take place in Hannibal to celebrate Martin Luther King Jr. Day. Sponsored by the Hannibal Juneteenth Coalition and Jim’s Journey Museum, the march will assemble on Broadway at the Save A Lot parking lot at 1 p.m., down Maple Street, down Broadway and will then turn right on Lyon street. The march will end at Helping Hands Baptist Church at 1020 Lyon St. in Hannibal for a program will feature performances from students at Eugene Field and Veterans elementary, and the WiLoKi Dance Center.

HANNIBAL, MO ・ 1 DAY AGO