As Interest Rates Push Housing Prices Higher, Even Earning Passive Income from Rentals Becomes Risky
Renting out a home is a popular form of passive income because it doesn't require a lot of time or energy and offers various tax breaks. But it can be risky when interest rates move higher. See: The...
German chancellor meets auto, battery bosses in 'mobility' summit
BERLIN, Jan 10 (Reuters) - German carmakers, Tesla, chip producers and battery maker Northvolt met the German chancellor and cabinet ministers on Tuesday to discuss topics from European law on vehicle emissions to energy prices, according to two participants.
WHO Europe: no immediate COVID-19 threat from China
COPENHAGEN, Denmark (AP) — The director of the World Health Organization’s Europe office said Tuesday that the agency sees “no immediate threat” for the European region from a COVID-19 outbreak in China, but more information is needed. China is battling a nationwide outbreak of the coronavirus...
Brazil attack: influencers join online campaign to identify insurrectionists
High-profile digital influencers have joined pro-democracy politicians and Brazil’s law enforcement agencies in an attempt to identify insurrectionists who took part in Sunday’s attack on the Brazilian government. Thousands of people stormed and ransacked the presidential palace, the congress building and the supreme court in support of former...
Biden, Trudeau talk Haiti, trade at Mexico City summit
MEXICO CITY — (AP) — President Joe Biden and Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau on Tuesday pledged to promote prosperity for people throughout the hemisphere as they opened wide-ranging talks about the fragile security situation in Haiti, North American trade, political unrest in Brazil and more on the sidelines of the North American Leaders Summit.
