Action News Jax
US stocks waver ahead of company earnings updates
NEW YORK — (AP) — Stocks wavered in uncertain trading on Wall Street Tuesday ahead of key updates this week on inflation and company earnings. The S&P 500 rose 0.1% as of 12:10 p.m. Eastern. The benchmark index is roughly evenly split between gainers and losers and has shifted between a loss of 0.4% and a gain of 0.6% throughout the day.
Italy’s 2022 Box Office Clocks Less Than Half the Country’s Pre-Pandemic Figures
Italy’s box office grosses in 2022 totaled €306 million ($328,000) while the admissions tally was a measly 44.5 million admissions, which reps a 48% drop compared with the country’s average pre-pandemic intake between 2017 and 2019. On the positive side, the Italian 2022 box office result repped an 81% increase in grosses over 2021 when closures, mandatory Covid masks in cinemas, and other side effects of the pandemic prompted a massive plunge. But the country’s moviegoing mojo pales in comparison with France’s 152 million admissions in 2022, and also with the admissions tallies in Germany, 74 million, and Spain, 59 million,...
WSB Radio
Biden, Trudeau talk Haiti, trade at Mexico City summit
MEXICO CITY — (AP) — President Joe Biden and Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau on Tuesday pledged to promote prosperity for people throughout the hemisphere as they opened wide-ranging talks about the fragile security situation in Haiti, North American trade, political unrest in Brazil and more on the sidelines of the North American Leaders Summit.
Pro-Bolsonaro supporters in Brazil arrested after storming Congress to protest election loss. Here's what we know so far.
LONDON — Supporters of former Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro stormed the country’s Congress, Supreme Court and presidential palace on Sunday to protest his recent election loss, resulting in scenes reminiscent of the Jan. 6 insurrection at the U.S. Capitol in 2021. What is happening in Brazil?. On Sunday,...
Brazil attack: influencers join online campaign to identify insurrectionists
High-profile digital influencers have joined pro-democracy politicians and Brazil’s law enforcement agencies in an attempt to identify insurrectionists who took part in Sunday’s attack on the Brazilian government. Thousands of people stormed and ransacked the presidential palace, the congress building and the supreme court in support of former...
