WSLS
Pfizer's Paxlovid not included in China's national insurance
TAIPEI – Chinese health care authorities declined to include Pfizer's COVID-19 treatment drug in a national reimbursement list that would have allowed patients to get it at a cheaper price throughout the country, saying it was too expensive. Paxlovid, an oral medicine developed by New York-based drugmaker Pfizer, has...
Canada to buy U.S.-built surface-to-air missiles for Ukraine -gov't source
OTTAWA, Jan 10 (Reuters) - Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau told U.S. President Joe Biden during a meeting in Mexico City on Tuesday that Canada would purchase a U.S.-manufactured national advanced surface-to-air missile system for Ukraine, a government source said.
