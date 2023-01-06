Read full article on original website
Click2Houston.com
Global stock markets mixed ahead of US inflation update
BEIJING – Asian stocks were mixed and European markets opened lower Tuesday ahead of a U.S. inflation update that traders hope will encourage the Federal Reserve to ease off plans for more interest rate hikes. London, Frankfurt and Hong Kong fell. Shanghai and Tokyo rose. Oil prices declined. Traders...
Italy’s 2022 Box Office Clocks Less Than Half the Country’s Pre-Pandemic Figures
Italy’s box office grosses in 2022 totaled €306 million ($328,000) while the admissions tally was a measly 44.5 million admissions, which reps a 48% drop compared with the country’s average pre-pandemic intake between 2017 and 2019. On the positive side, the Italian 2022 box office result repped an 81% increase in grosses over 2021 when closures, mandatory Covid masks in cinemas, and other side effects of the pandemic prompted a massive plunge. But the country’s moviegoing mojo pales in comparison with France’s 152 million admissions in 2022, and also with the admissions tallies in Germany, 74 million, and Spain, 59 million,...
As Interest Rates Push Housing Prices Higher, Even Earning Passive Income from Rentals Becomes Risky
Renting out a home is a popular form of passive income because it doesn't require a lot of time or energy and offers various tax breaks. But it can be risky when interest rates move higher. See: The...
Click2Houston.com
Cargo ship goes aground, is refloated in Egypt's Suez Canal
CAIRO – A cargo ship carrying corn that went aground early on Monday in the Suez Canal was refloated and traffic through the crucial waterway was restored, Egyptian authorities said. According to Adm. Ossama Rabei, head of the Suez Canal Authority, the Marshall Islands-flagged MV Glory suffered a sudden...
WSB Radio
Biden, Trudeau talk Haiti, trade at Mexico City summit
MEXICO CITY — (AP) — President Joe Biden and Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau on Tuesday pledged to promote prosperity for people throughout the hemisphere as they opened wide-ranging talks about the fragile security situation in Haiti, North American trade, political unrest in Brazil and more on the sidelines of the North American Leaders Summit.
Brazil attack: influencers join online campaign to identify insurrectionists
High-profile digital influencers have joined pro-democracy politicians and Brazil’s law enforcement agencies in an attempt to identify insurrectionists who took part in Sunday’s attack on the Brazilian government. Thousands of people stormed and ransacked the presidential palace, the congress building and the supreme court in support of former...
