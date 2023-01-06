ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Washington, DC

'It broke me': Capitol officer describes recurring trauma of Jan. 6 attack

By Luke Barr
ABC News
ABC News
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=09h5t9_0k5Swgof00

Two years after the Jan. 6 attack , U.S. Capitol Police Officer Harry Dunn says he's still dealing with the emotional scars from that day.

Dunn, who struggled to defend the Capitol amid the hours of violence, described how his PTSD flared up this past fall.

"That moment in time hit me so hard is because I have made such good progress, to heal and be able to deal with these emotions and these feelings in a healthy manner and, you know, I could walk in and not be fazed by seeing somebody in a MAGA hat or a Confederate flag …. I made such good progress," Dunn said in an interview with ABC News Chief Justice Correspondent Pierre Thomas that aired Sunday on "This Week."

"But it was all just like out of nowhere just ripped away from me. And it wasn't a specific incident that caused it. Man, I thought I had this under control. I beat this," he said. "But no, it literally just came out of nowhere and it broke me, you know it broke me."

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2R9Wor_0k5Swgof00
Oliver Contreras/Pool via Getty Images, FILE - PHOTO: U.S. Capitol Police officer Harry Dunn becomes emotional as he testifies before the House Select Committee investigating the January 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol, July 27, 2021 at the Canon House Office Building in Washington, D.C.

Nearly 140 officers from both the Washington's Metropolitan Police Department and the Capitol Police were injured when pro-Trump rioters stormed the Capitol, according to a recent estimate by the U.S. Capitol Police union.

While Dunn said he has more good days than bad, he said the insurrection is never far from his mind. He continues to work at the Capitol, making a point of walking through the Rotunda each day, marveling at all it means to him and the country, mindful that all it stood for could have been toppled two years ago.

MORE: Biden to award Citizens Medal to officers who defended Capitol on Jan. 6

On Friday, Dunn and fellow officers were awarded the Presidential Citizens Medal -- the nation's second-highest civilian honor -- from President Joe Biden.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=19oLzp_0k5Swgof00
Bill Clark/CQ-Roll Call, Inc via Getty Images, FILE - PHOTO: A video replay of the events of January 6th elicit tears on the faces of Sandra Garza, and U.S. Capitol Police Officer Harry Dunn during the Select Committee to Investigate the January 6th Attack hearing in Washington D.C., on June 9, 2022.
MORE: Capitol Police officer disputes claims that Oath Keepers were seen protecting him during Jan. 6 attack

Dunn, who testified before the House Jan. 6 committee, told Thomas that Donald Trump needs to be held responsible.

"I believe he should be held accountable for his actions or inactions of that day. … And he needs to be held accountable and that's why all eyes are on the Justice Department right now," he said. "Because they're the ones who can bring forth accountability. … There were criminal things that the former president has done. I don't see how you cannot hold him accountable for that day," he said.

ABC News' Ely Brown contributed to this report.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
People

On First Day Back in Power, Republicans Remove Metal Detectors Placed in House Chambers After Capitol Riots

Several Republicans have criticized the metal detectors since they were first erected in 2021 The metal detectors that went up outside the House chambers in the wake of the Jan. 6, 2021, Capitol riots — in which a violent mob of Donald Trump supporters stormed the building in a scene that eventually turned deadly — are now down after Republicans took control of the House on Tuesday. The removal of the metal detectors was among the first projects taken on by House Republicans, who have so far failed...
WASHINGTON, DC
The Independent

Capitol police admit that Nancy Pelosi’s home didn’t have security review for four years before hammer attack on husband

Nancy Pelosi’s San Francisco home, where her husband was violently attacked in October, last underwent a security review in 2018, Capitol Police have said.US Capitol Police Chief Thomas Manger told CNN on Tuesday that the agency had not performed an assessment in the last four years. Members of Congress have been pressing Capitol police for answers following the 28 October hammer attack on Mr Pelosi, during which the suspect was looking for the speaker, court documents state. Ms Pelosi was in Washington DC at the time of the violent assault. The chair of the House Administration Committee, California Democrat...
CALIFORNIA STATE
Philosophy Blogger

Donald Trump has been hit with a wrongful death lawsuit brought forward by relatives of two individual who died on Jan 6

On Thursday, the partner of US Capitol Police officer Brian Sicknick sued former President Donald Trump for wrongful death. The lawsuit claims that Mr. Trump "incited and exacerbated" the violent 6 January 2021 riots, which resulted in Officer Sicknick's passing a day later. Law enforcement is still on high alert as they seek to capture all those responsible - so far hundreds have gotten convicted, but more fighters remain at large with over 300 yet to be identified.
People

Former W.Va. Lawmaker Who Went to Prison for Jan. 6 Riots Announces Congressional Run 2 Years Later

Convicted felon Derrick Evans was charged after he shared a video to Facebook on Jan. 6, 2021, during which he was inside the Capitol shouting: "We're in! We're in, baby!" A Republican lawmaker who went to prison for breaching the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021, after live-streaming the event on Facebook chose the two-year anniversary of the insurrection to announce he is running for Congress. Derrick Evans, a former West Virginia state delegate, said in a statement released Friday that he is launching a run for the U.S. House of Representatives in...
WEST VIRGINIA STATE
Washington Examiner

WATCH: Ilhan Omar reacts to Kevin McCarthy's plan to pull her from committees

Rep. Ilhan Omar (D-MN) on Sunday condemned House Speaker Kevin McCarthy's (R-CA) plans to kick her off the House Foreign Affairs Committee as hypocritical. Omar was asked about McCarthy's repeated promises to yank her committee assignments during an appearance on MSNBC's Yasmin Vossoughian Reports. The progressive lawmaker was specifically questioned about if there were any developments on the matter in the days since McCarthy had secured the speaker's gavel.
Complex

Trump Sued for $10 Million in Connection With Death of Capitol Cop

Donald Trump, who lost the 2020 presidential election, is being sued for millions in connection with the death of U.S. Capitol Police officer Brian Sicknick. As previously reported, Sicknick died in January 2021 after suffering two strokes following the Capitol riot, which itself was preceded by Trump’s aforementioned loss. In a statement in April of that year, U.S. Capitol Police (USCP) said it accepted the findings from D.C.’s Office of the Chief Medical Examiner, notably the determination that he had died from natural causes.
New York Post

Biden blames ‘insurrectionists’ for Capitol cop’s murder by black radical

WASHINGTON — President Biden on Friday blamed the “sick insurrectionists” behind Jan. 6 for the murder of Capitol Police officer Billy Evans — despite a Nation of Islam fanatic actually committing the crime three months after the pro-Donald Trump mob stormed the Capitol. “Today is a ceremony to honor heroes of Jan. 6,” Biden said at an awards ceremony in the White House East Room on the second anniversary of the riot. “We also recognize the late US Capitol Police Officer Billy Evans. His family is with us today.” “While they were still cordoning off the Capital because threats by these sick...
GEORGIA STATE
ABC News

ABC News

976K+
Followers
203K+
Post
572M+
Views
ABOUT

Straightforward news, context and analysis.

 https://abcnews.go.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy