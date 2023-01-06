Effective: 2023-01-10 12:00:00 PST Expires: 2023-01-10 19:00:00 PST Urgency: Future Severity: Moderate Certainty: Possible Instruction: You should monitor later forecasts and be alert for possible Flood Warnings. Those living in areas prone to flooding should be prepared to take action should flooding develop. Target Area: Northern Salinas Valley, Hollister Valley and Carmel Valley .Widespread rainfall overnight Sunday through Tuesday morning. The heaviest rainfall is initially expected between 4 am and noon on Monday morning. A brief lull Monday afternoon followed by another round a rainfall Monday night into Tuesday with thunderstorms expected on Tuesday. Some locations may see brief heavy downpours due to thunderstorms, which would exacerbate local flooding concerns. FLOOD WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT THROUGH TUESDAY AFTERNOON * WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall continues to be possible. * WHERE...Portions of central California and northern California, including the following areas, in central California, Mountains of San Benito County And Interior Monterey County including Pinnacles National Park, Northern Salinas Valley/Hollister Valley and Carmel Valley, Santa Lucia Mountains and Los Padres National Forest, Southern Monterey Bay and Big Sur Coast and Southern Salinas Valley/Arroyo Seco and Lake San Antonio. In northern California, East Bay Hills, East Bay Interior Valleys, Eastern Santa Clara Hills, Northern Monterey Bay, San Francisco, San Francisco Bay Shoreline, San Francisco Peninsula Coast, Santa Clara Valley Including San Jose and Santa Cruz Mountains. * WHEN...Through Tuesday afternoon. * IMPACTS...Excessive runoff may result in flooding of rivers, creeks, streams, and other low-lying and flood-prone locations. Creeks and streams may rise out of their banks. Flooding may occur in poor drainage and urban areas. Low-water crossings may be flooded. Storm drains and ditches may become clogged with debris. Extensive street flooding and flooding of creeks and rivers are possible. Heavy rain over the Dolan, Colorado, and River burn areas is expected with 5 to 10 inches of rain during the period of the watch. Rain rates of up to 1 inch an hour will be possible from late Sunday night into Tuesday morning which could trigger debris flows. Residents near burn areas should prepare for potential flooding impacts and stay up to date with information from local authorities. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - Several streams, creeks, rivers and main stem rivers are forecast to rise above flood stage. Flash flooding and debris flows caused by excessive rainfall continue to be possible over the Dolan, Colorado and River burn areas. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

MONTEREY COUNTY, CA ・ 2 DAYS AGO