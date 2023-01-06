Read full article on original website
The Jewish Press
Netanyahu Appoints American Born Knitted-Yarmulke Wearing Settler Yossi Fuchs as Government Secretary
Two days before the closing of party lists for the general election for the 25th Knesset, Likud Chairman Benjamin Netanyahu announced the candidates he was inserting into his party’s list, as part of his prerogative. “Today I bring additional strength to our team: Amichai Chikli, Idit Silman, Attorney Moshe Saada, Dr. Tsega Melaku, and Attorney Yossi Fuchs. They’re all talented, all worthy, and all have had significant achievements, each in their fields. Together with all our team members, we will bring four years of stability to Israel with a strong and stable national government.”
The Jewish Press
Ben Gvir Calls for Deportation of Anti-Zionist Neturei Karta Visitors to Jenin
Israeli National Security Minister Itamar Ben Gvir has called for the deportation to Syria of several members of the extremist Neturei Karta sect. The anti-Zionist extremists visited the terrorist hotbed of Jenin on Monday to express their solidarity with residents they claim are “suffering from almost daily Israeli military attacks,” the group wrote in a Facebook post.
The Jewish Press
National Security Minister Ben Gvir Cancels MKs’ Permit to Meet Security Prisoners
National Security Minister Itamar Ben Gvir informed Knesset Speaker Amir Ohana of the cancellation of the practice that had been instituted by Ben Gvir’s predecessor Omer Barlev (Labor) and Ohana’s predecessor Miki Levy (Yesh Atid) according to which any MK could visit security prisoners. Minister Ben Gvir told...
The Jewish Press
Aharon Barak Says Levin’s Justice Reform Is Like ‘a Coup with Tanks,’ Fantasizes about Being Shot by Firing Squad
MK Israel Eichler (UTJ) once told me that late Justice Minister Tommy Lapid, father of the just-defeated prime minister Yair Lapid, took Eichler aside in the late 1990s and told him there were only two options left to the Ashkenazi class in Israel as the darker-skinned Jews and the religious appeared to be winning the demographic race and thus destined to finally rule the country: We could either send a column of tanks to Jerusalem and declare a coup, or usurp the powers of government through the Supreme Court. Be thankful we did the latter, Lapid the elder told the Haredi politician.
The Jewish Press
Background: The Fight Over the Temple Mount
Israel’s new right-wing National Security Minister Itamar Ben-Gvir managed to upset the U.S., France, the Palestinians and Sunni Arab countries on Tuesday due to his 15-minute visit to the holiest site for Jews, called the Temple Mount. It is now reported that the U.N. Security Council will meet later this week in New York to discuss the visit.
A Closer Look at the Unforeseen Relationship Between Adolf Hitler and His Jewish Heritage
Growing up, if you were a history nerd, you might have heard at some point that Hitler had Jewish heritage. I've heard it so many times that I can't recall hearing it for the first time. Hitler's paternal grandfather was indeed believed to be a Jew.
The Jewish Press
German Police Arrest Iranian Terrorist in Boxer Shorts Who Planned Biological Attack
Heavily armed special task force agents in radioactive protective suits stormed an apartment building in Castrop-Rauxel in North Rhine-Westphalia, Western Germany overnight Sunday, and arrested an Iranian national, 32, dressed only in boxer shorts and makeshift jackets, Bild reported. Apparently, the cops dragged him out of bed. Before he was taken to a police station for interrogation, the suspect was examined for biological and chemical hazards.
The Jewish Press
Russia Deploys 300 Chechen Special Force Fighters to War Zone
About 300 fighters of the Special Purpose Mobile Unit (OMON) from Chechnya have been deployed to the special military operations zone, Chechen leader Ramzan Kadyrov posted on Telegram on Saturday. OMON is a combat unit for the protection and restoration of state order and public peace, serves as a reserve...
The Jewish Press
Israeli-Palestinian Conflict: No Solution Other than Permanent Resolution
What if there is no solution to the Israeli-Palestinian conflict? What if it never ends?. What if the reason for the conflict is a confusion of terminology: that it is not between Arab Palestinians and Israelis, but between Muslim Arabs and Jews – i.e., a religious conflict? The conflict, therefore, is not only about territory, but about Jewish history and the rights of the Jewish people.
The Jewish Press
Hamas Under Fire at Home, in Turkey, and on the High Seas
Turkish intelligence has begun to limit Hamas activists headquartered in Turkey, following the reconciliation between Jerusalem and Ankara, Haaretz reported Monday. Although the Turks refuse to acquiesce to Israeli demands to expel Hamas terrorists, they are limiting Hamas officials’ efforts to establish a permanent presence there. Meanwhile, life in...
The Jewish Press
A Muslim Storms the Kotel and Joins in ‘Talmudic Service’
Arabic media is upset at this tweet from Mohammed al-Dhirabi, a trainer in the Council of Arab Economic Unity of the League of Arab States, who is visiting Israel. Bragging about his Zionization, the Bahraini coach accredited to the Council of Arab Economic Unity of the League of Arab States, Muhammad Al Dhirabi, published a picture of him performing a Talmudic prayer next to a number of Jewish extremists at the Al-Buraq Wall, which the Zionists call “the Western Wall.”
The Jewish Press
Palestinian Authority: Israeli Measures to Punish Terrorism Will Lead to our Collapse
Punitive measures imposed by Israel on the Palestinian Authority will “promptly lead to its collapse,” P.A. Prime Minister Mohammad Shtayyeh said on Monday. Israel’s Security Cabinet last week approved the measures in response to what it described as the P.A.’s ongoing “political and legal war” against the Jewish state. They came a week after the U.N. General Assembly, at the urging of the P.A., passed a resolution calling on the International Court of Justice to “render urgently an advisory opinion” on Israel’s “prolonged occupation, settlement and annexation of Palestinian territory.”
The Jewish Press
Palestinian Authority Poll Shows Increased Support for Terror Attacks Against Israel
A Palestinian Authority public opinion poll carried out last month shows support is growing among its population for an “armed struggle” against Israel. The poll, conducted on December 13, 2022 by Dr. Khalil Shqaqi’s Palestinian Center for Policy and Survey Research (PCPSR) showed public support is growing for “armed struggle” against Israel, a return to an armed intifada, and “armed attacks” inside against Israeli civilians inside Israel, along with support for “armed groups” in the Palestinian Authority, all of which increased in comparison to the third quarter, especially in Judea and Samaria.
The Jewish Press
Smotrich Transfers Ramallah’s Terrorists’ Salaries to Terror Victims
Finance Minister Bezalel Smotrich on Sunday afternoon announced at a press conference that he was implementing the government’s decision to transfer an amount of NIS 138.8 million ($39.5 million) from the funds of the Palestinian Authority to the victims of terrorism, following the court ruling in the Litvak case that compelled the PA to pay the families of victims of terrorism who were murdered by PA Arab terrorist NIS 130 million. The decision was part of the sanctions against the Palestinian Authority, following their motion asking the UN General Assembly to require the International Court of Justice in The Hague to investigate Israel’s “occupation.”
The Jewish Press
Justice Minister’s Reform Numbers Fleshed Out, and Why Alan Dershowitz Is Unhappy
Justice Minister Yariv Levin’s reform, which he announced last Thursday and threw about 40% of Israelis (give or take) into a panic, is now being broken down into detailed moves that, little by little, are designed to rearrange the powers of the Supreme Court, Amit Segal reported Sunday night on News 12.
The Jewish Press
Netanyahu Reiterates the Fear of ‘End to Democracy’ is ‘Without Foundation’
Claims that newly installed Justice Minister Yariv Levin’s planned judicial reforms will mean the “end of democracy” are “without foundation,” Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said Sunday in opening remarks at the weekly cabinet meeting. Netanyahu’s remarks came in response to the outraged accusations by retired...
The Jewish Press
What REALLY is the Temple Mount “Status Quo?”
The Arab Center in Washington, DC published a paper by Mounir Marjieh that described the “status quo” on the Temple Mount, and of course accused Israel of violating it. Since the 19th century, the Al-Aqsa compound has been governed by a Status Quo arrangement, a modus vivendi that prevents discord among conflicting parties. Accordingly, Al-Aqsa’s administration belongs to a Muslim institution, the Jerusalem Islamic Waqf, which is under the custodianship of the Hashemite Kingdom of Jordan. This custodianship has repeatedly been reaffirmed and recognized by the international community, including the United Nations, UNESCO, the Arab League, the European Union, Russia, and the United States, and was officially recognized in the 1994 peace treaty between Israel and Jordan.
The Jewish Press
This Time Coalition and Opposition Extend Judea, Samaria Emergency Regulations
Unlike the previous vote, when Netanyahu’s opposition bloc opposed this crucial bill as part of its campaign to bring down the Lapid-Bennett government, come what may, this time around, overnight Tuesday, most Zionist opposition parties supported the coalition vote to renew Emergency Regulations (Judea and Samaria Judgment and Legal Aid), 1967-5727.
The Jewish Press
US Secretary Blinken Set to Visit Israel This Month
US Secretary of State Antony Blinken is set to visit Israel this month for talks with the new government led by Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, according to a report Monday by Yediot Ahronot. The visit will follow a trip to Israel on January 19 by US National Security Adviser Jake...
The Jewish Press
US: Israel Withholding Money Due to Palestinian Authority Funding of Terrorists ‘Exacerbates Tensions’
U.S. State Department spokesman Ned Price on Monday described a series of Israeli measures meant to curb and punish Palestinian Authority support for terrorism as a “unilateral move” that “exacerbates tensions.”. Israel’s Security Cabinet last week approved the measures in response to what it described as the...
