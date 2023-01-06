The dates and locations of Gangsta Boo‘s memorial service and funeral have been announced by Drumma Boy. The producer took to social media to unveil the news, revealing a January 13 date for the late rapper’s Celebration of Life in her home of Memphis, Tennessee and a January 14 date for her funeral which will take place in Southaven, Mississippi. “Been a rough 2023 so far but i know you are finally at peace…” Drumma boy wrote in the caption. “Let us come together as we celebrate our legendary queen, sister, & friend! Thank you @missyeahoe for blessing us with your presence.”

SOUTHAVEN, MS ・ 16 HOURS AGO