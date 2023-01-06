Read full article on original website
New Jersey witness says shape-changing object 150 feet over neighbor's homeRoger MarshLong Beach, CA
Quinn Redeker Dies: Familiar Face on TV and at the MoviesHerbie J PilatoLos Angeles, CA
Diana Jenkins Quits RHOBH to 'Focus' on PregnancyAMY KAPLANBeverly Hills, CA
Flood Watch Issued for Southern California Ahead of Strong Thunderstorm Filled System Later Monday into TuesdaySouthern California Weather ForceCalifornia State
TCU journalism students ready to shine at College Football Playoff National Championship gameLarry LeaseFort Worth, TX
hypebeast.com
Logic Announces Eighth Studio LP ‘College Park’ With Animated Trailer
Logic may have just put out his last album, Vinyl Days, in June 2022, but the rapper is already gearing up to drop his next project. His next record is entitled College Park and will arrive on February 24. The Maryland-born rapper shared the news on social media via a...
hypebeast.com
British Netflix Drama 'Top Boy' Is Returning to Screens This Year
The producers of the critically-acclaimed Netflix drama Top Boy have confirmed that a new season will be hitting the screens this year. Back in 2022, rumors were circulating that the show’s production was delayed due to creative differences – but now Netflix has set the record straight, as per an interview with Metro.
hypebeast.com
Teiji Hayama Releases 'SNOW WHITILYN' Sculpture
Following a recent sculpture release last month, Japanese artist Teiji Hayama opens 2023 with a new sculptural edition entitled SNOW WHITILYN. Hayama has spent much of his career taking pop cultural icons and distorting their image through largely grayscale portraits that are juxtaposed with banana peels, cutouts and more. He employs these techniques to deconstruct images of celebrity and the fading power of influence.
hypebeast.com
Details For Gangsta Boo's Celebration of Life and Funeral Announced
The dates and locations of Gangsta Boo‘s memorial service and funeral have been announced by Drumma Boy. The producer took to social media to unveil the news, revealing a January 13 date for the late rapper’s Celebration of Life in her home of Memphis, Tennessee and a January 14 date for her funeral which will take place in Southaven, Mississippi. “Been a rough 2023 so far but i know you are finally at peace…” Drumma boy wrote in the caption. “Let us come together as we celebrate our legendary queen, sister, & friend! Thank you @missyeahoe for blessing us with your presence.”
hypebeast.com
Mugler To Stage First Runway Since 2020 in Paris This Month
After releasing a series of high-caliber fashion films during the pandemic era, Mugler creative director Casey Cadwallader has big plans to take the French fashion house back to the Paris runway on January 26, according to WWD. That day, the label will take over Paris’ cultural complex La Villette at 8 p.m. CET, with a see-now, buy-now Fall 2022/2023 collection.
hypebeast.com
New Balance 550 Arrives in the USA-Inspired Tri-Color "Suede Pack"
The New Balance 550 has long been one of the most popular silhouettes in the past couple of years. With various iterations already available, New Balance continues the expansion of the model with a three-pack tri-color toned release. Arriving in the “Suede Pack,” the retro hoop shoe is slated to return to shelves in a different material from its classic all-white leather build.
hypebeast.com
Nike Air More Uptempo "OG" Gets Hit With the Classic Black and White Treatment
Following its re-release in 2020, the 1996 original Air More Uptempo “OG” is slated to make another comeback in 2023. The shoe, which was famously worn by Chicago Bullschampion, Scottie Pippen in the 1995-1996 season, is set to hit retailers later this year for a trip down memory lane.
hypebeast.com
Hysteric Glamour and Dickies Collide for "Guitar Girl" Workwear Sets
Following a collaboration with Albino & Preto, American workwear brand Dickies taps Japanese cult label Hysteric Glamour for a limited series featuring “Guitar Girl” Eisenhower Jackets and “Kinky Card” Double Knee Work Pants. The workwear sets come in four colorways including yellow, green, blue, and black.
hypebeast.com
Check Out Nicki Minaj's Air Jordan 6 Low "Pinkprint" PE
Nicki Minaj’s 2014 album The Pinkprint is a classic from the Tens: it went 2x platinum thanks to hits like “Anaconda,” “Only” and bonus track “Truffle Butter,” and secured a spot on many a decade’s-end “best of” list. Any casual hip-hop fan knows of the album and its success, but a more hidden part of its overarching story has now been revealed in full: a Air Jordan 6 Low “Pinkprint” PE that Jordan Brand made for Minaj to help celebrate the album’s release and its accompanying tour.
hypebeast.com
Jean Paul Gaultier Reveals Archive-Inspired “BURN” Collection
Whether it be sculptural garments or bodycon mesh pieces, Jean Paul Gaultier has found the harmony between craftmanship and sexy styles. Now, the French label is passing the heat along to its new exclusive “BURN” collection with Dover Street Market. The forthcoming collection digs into the Jean Paul...
hypebeast.com
Joe Goldberg Heads to London in 'You' Season 4 Trailer
Following its renewal for a fourth season in October of 2021, a trailer for Netflix thriller You has officially landed. Fans of the chilling series have been eager for more of Joe Goldberg and his various identities and can now prepare for something new. For the first time, actor Penn...
hypebeast.com
Paul Mescal Reportedly in Negotiations to Star in Ridley Scott's 'Gladiator' Sequel
Normal People star Paul Mescal is reportedly the frontrunner to star in Ridley Scott‘s upcoming Gladiator sequel. According to reports, the 26-year-old actor is currently in negotiations to play the lead role of Lucius, the son of Connie Nielsen’s Lucilla and nephew of Joaquin Phoenix’s Commodus, who is now a grown man. Deadline adds that Maximus’ (Russell Crowe) act of saving Lucius and Lucilla while avenging his family “left a strong impression on the young Lucius,” although complete plot details are yet to be revealed.
hypebeast.com
First ‘Avatar Generations’ Trailer Previews a Combat-Focused RPG
The first trailer is out for Square Enix’s free-to-play RPG, Avatar Generations. A spinoff of the iconic Nickelodeon series Avatar: The Last Airbender, the game was developed in partnership with Vancouver’s Navigator Games for iOS and Android devices. In the game, players will be able to journey across...
hypebeast.com
Season 2 of 'The Boys' Spin-Off 'Gen V' Already in Development
According to reports, Amazon Prime Video is already developing Season 2 of The Boys spin-off, Gen V. The news is particularly interesting as Season 1 of the show has yet to receive a premiere date. The reports go on to note that the executives at the streaming platform are extremely...
hypebeast.com
KAWS Launches Cashmere Blanket with House of Voltaire
Brooklyn-based artist KAWS has worked alongside London art and design store House of Voltaire to create a limited-edition range of cashmere blankets. The collection, launched today, features images taken from a new body of work produced for the 2022 editions of Art Basel and Frieze Seoul named “KAWS, Confined”. In total, 85 editions will be for sale, with the price beginning at £1,500 (approximately $1,830 USD). All blankets will be sold alongside a certificate of authenticity signed by the artist.
hypebeast.com
AICON To Open ‘IN THIS ERA’ Solo Exhibition in Japan
Showing from January 14 – 22. Emerging Japanese artist AICON will present her first solo exhibition IN THIS ERA later this week. Hosted by reload, an innovative venue in the trendy neighborhood of Shimokitazawa, Japan, the exhibition will showcase a selection of artworks that focus on expressing the idea of “human as material” through the artist’s signature “inorganic lines”.
hypebeast.com
'Avatar: The Way of Water' Surpasses 'Jurassic World' To Become Seventh Highest Grossing Film in History With $1.7 Billion USD
Avatar: The Way of Water is exceeding all expectations, proving to be a certified blockbuster hit. Just recently, director James Cameron revealed that the fourth and fifth Avatar films will be going into production due to the profitability of the second sequel. Continuing on its upward trajectory, the film has now taken over Jurassic World as the seventh highest grossing film in history at $1.7 billion USD globally.
hypebeast.com
Ghostface Killah Announces New Album Releasing Exclusively via STEM Player
Ghostface Killah is putting out a new album, but in order to stream it, fans will have to be willing to shell out for a STEM player. The pocket-sized device was developed as a venture of Kano Computing and became famous when it was used as the platform for the initial release of Kanye West’s Donda and Donda 2. Now, the founding Wu-Tang Clan member has teamed up with the company to launch his own custom device.
hypebeast.com
Heron Preston Will Make His New York Fashion Week Debut This February
Heron Preston will make his New York Fashion Week debut with a Fall/Winter 2023 runway presentation this February, according to WWD. The designer, who graduated from NYC’s Parsons School of Design in 2007 and has lived in the city for almost 20 years, has never staged a fashion show on the American fashion capital’s official calendar. He did host a presentation for his collaborative collection with the NYC Department of Sanitation in 2016, but similar to other American designers, he ultimately decided to show in Paris beginning in 2017.
