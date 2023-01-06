ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Inflation drops again in the European Union countries that use the euro currency but is still at a painful 9.2%

BRUSSELS (AP) — Inflation drops again in the European Union countries that use the euro currency but is still at a painful 9.2%.

