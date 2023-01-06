Read full article on original website
darientimes.com
Susan Campbell (opinion): CT's malls depend on the health of the middle class
Years ago, when our sons were young, we would fill the car with teenagers and head to the then-new Buckland Hills Mall in Manchester. The boys would meet up with friends while we sat and drank coffee, and then, after a few hours, we’d gather for the ride home.
darientimes.com
Dan Haar: Today we celebrate CT's cannabis market. What happens in 5 years?
While some in the Connecticut cannabis community celebrate Tuesday’s long-awaited opening of the first marijuana stores for the non-medical public, Jocelyn Cerda will stay focused on the future, when she and her company hope to sell ganja in Norwalk, in her hometown of Hartford and in a third, unnamed city.
NBC Connecticut
Face the Facts: Reading Between the Lines of the State of the State Address
State of the State addresses are often filled with high hopes and great one-liners, and very few specifics. So what can we gather from Gov. Ned Lamont's remarks this week as he enters his second term?. NBC Connecticut's Mike Hydeck spoke with Connecticut Mirror co-founder and veteran state capitol reporter...
darientimes.com
8 famous albums you might not know were produced, recorded in CT
You'd be hard pressed to find a music fan that wasn't quick to tell you that John Mayer got his start in Connecticut or that Meat Loaf lived in the state for a number of years. But it'd be much harder to find someone that knew that one of the most influential metal albums was produced in Connecticut.
yankeeinstitute.org
The Circus Is Back in Town
Welcome to The Hartford Portfolio, Yankee Institute’s update on what’s happening at the State Capitol during the legislative session. This year is known as a “long session” because it generally runs from January to June in odd-numbered years. Due to the tragic loss of Rep. Quentin...
New Britain Herald
New Britain native publishes first book, telling story of puppy's journey from Arkansas to Connecticut
NEW BRITAIN – City native Cindy Rider recently published her very first book. “Sadie in the City” tells the story of her pup Sadie Marie’s journey from Arkansas to Connecticut with a stop in New York City to meet her brother, Moses. A lifelong animal lover, Rider...
Video Of Black Bear Using Family's Backyard Deck to Hibernate In Connecticut Goes Viral
Just when you thought we saw the last of Black Bears in Connecticut, at least during the winter months. Well, a stunned Connecticut family, living in Plainville, is letting a sleeping bear lie (for now) after discovering it hibernating under a backyard deck.
MSNBC
Remembering Teddy Balkind
Morning Joe remembers the life Teddy Balkind, a Connecticut teenager who died a year go from injuries he suffered in a hockey game.Jan. 6, 2023.
Eyewitness News
Newington residents complain of hate-filled flyers found in neighborhoods
NEWINGTON, CT (WFSB) - Residents in a few Newington neighborhoods found some very distasteful flyers left outside their houses. The flyers claim to be from the Nationalist Social Club 131 which is characterized as a neo-Nazi group. Three neighborhoods in town not far from each other found flyers with racist...
darientimes.com
Michael Hurley, 10-year member of Wethersfield’s town council, dies at 58
WETHERSFIELD — The former fiscal watchdog on the town council died Saturday, officials said. Michael Hurley died after a hard-fought, 3 ½-year battle with brain cancer, according to Mayor Michael Rell. He was 58. Hurley, a Republican, was on the council for 10 years. A certified public accountant,...
Eyewitness News
Cannabis sales in Connecticut start tomorrow
NEW HAVEN, CT (WFSB) - Cannabis sales begin statewide on Tuesday and cities are preparing for a rush of new business. In New Haven, Mayor Justin Elicker scheduled a news conference for Monday to provide an update on sales expectations. Tuesday, people aged 21 and older will be able to...
Finally, Big Y is Selling Boar’s Head in Connecticut
I saw a very familiar, yet strange, product in the deli case at the Big Y in New Milford over the weekend - Boar's Head meats. It's sad, but it stopped me in my tracks. Boar's Head? In Big Y? Have you ever asked for Boar's Head at Big Y? The answer for decades has been "No, we don't carry them". Not anymore.
darientimes.com
Editorial: A duty to carry on Rep. Williams’ work
The good feelings at the start of a new legislative session in Hartford didn’t last long. Just after celebrations for newly elected officials culminated in the governor’s inaugural ball, state Rep. Quentin “Q” Williams died in a highway crash on his way home from the festivities. He was only 39.
Addressing winter homelessness in Connecticut
Making sure people don't end up on the streets starts with offering support like a fully staffed housing hotline and adequate shelter space.
wiltonbulletin.com
The cost of eggs has skyrocketed in CT and worldwide. Here's why
The price of eggs has skyrocketed recently in Connecticut and around the world. However, it is expected to decrease some in the coming weeks. A global avian influenza outbreak has been identified as the primary cause of the hike in egg prices, along with increased holiday demand. But with the holidays over and no major bird flu outbreaks recently, experts say a dozen eggs should be getting cheaper.
Recreational marijuana sales begin Tuesday in Connecticut: What you need to know
Retail marijuana sales begin in Connecticut Tuesday at 10 a.m.
wiltonbulletin.com
Bridgeport politician and business owner Ethan Book dies at 74
BRIDGEPORT — Ethan Book, a local business owner who ran several times for public offices, has died at the age of 74, according to his family. Book's family announced his death Saturday on his business' Facebook page. On Jan. 2, Book was taken to Bridgeport Hospital where he died Saturday surrounded by a close circle of friends and family, his son, Aaron Book, said. His family did not say why he died.
darientimes.com
Gomes passes $100K goal in bid to unseat Ganim as Bridgeport mayor
BRIDGEPORT — With the help of a $1,000 check he cut to himself, John Gomes' mayoral campaign raised $100,304 since it launched Dec. 1, rapidly and aggressively eating into his ex-employer Joe Ganim's financial lead. The candidates' year-end finance reports are due to the town clerk Tuesday. Gomes' treasurer...
WTNH.com
Capitol Report: Lamont shows off his dance moves at Inaugural Ball
(WTNH) – The inauguration festivities wrapped up with the Inaugural Ball at the Bushnell in Hartford. As promised in his State of the State address, the governor said, “It’s my party and I’ll dance if I want to.”. Lamont tore up the dance floor to the...
Fundraiser established for Bridgeport mother of 8 following husband's death
Friends say the sudden passing of 50-year-old Marco Giacobbe left his wife, Laura, and their children "devastated".
