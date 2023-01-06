ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Connecticut State

Comments / 0

Related
darientimes.com

8 famous albums you might not know were produced, recorded in CT

You'd be hard pressed to find a music fan that wasn't quick to tell you that John Mayer got his start in Connecticut or that Meat Loaf lived in the state for a number of years. But it'd be much harder to find someone that knew that one of the most influential metal albums was produced in Connecticut.
CONNECTICUT STATE
yankeeinstitute.org

The Circus Is Back in Town

Welcome to The Hartford Portfolio, Yankee Institute’s update on what’s happening at the State Capitol during the legislative session. This year is known as a “long session” because it generally runs from January to June in odd-numbered years. Due to the tragic loss of Rep. Quentin...
HARTFORD, CT
MSNBC

Remembering Teddy Balkind

Morning Joe remembers the life Teddy Balkind, a Connecticut teenager who died a year go from injuries he suffered in a hockey game.Jan. 6, 2023.
CONNECTICUT STATE
Eyewitness News

Newington residents complain of hate-filled flyers found in neighborhoods

NEWINGTON, CT (WFSB) - Residents in a few Newington neighborhoods found some very distasteful flyers left outside their houses. The flyers claim to be from the Nationalist Social Club 131 which is characterized as a neo-Nazi group. Three neighborhoods in town not far from each other found flyers with racist...
NEWINGTON, CT
Eyewitness News

Cannabis sales in Connecticut start tomorrow

NEW HAVEN, CT (WFSB) - Cannabis sales begin statewide on Tuesday and cities are preparing for a rush of new business. In New Haven, Mayor Justin Elicker scheduled a news conference for Monday to provide an update on sales expectations. Tuesday, people aged 21 and older will be able to...
NEW HAVEN, CT
i95 ROCK

Finally, Big Y is Selling Boar’s Head in Connecticut

I saw a very familiar, yet strange, product in the deli case at the Big Y in New Milford over the weekend - Boar's Head meats. It's sad, but it stopped me in my tracks. Boar's Head? In Big Y? Have you ever asked for Boar's Head at Big Y? The answer for decades has been "No, we don't carry them". Not anymore.
NEW MILFORD, CT
darientimes.com

Editorial: A duty to carry on Rep. Williams’ work

The good feelings at the start of a new legislative session in Hartford didn’t last long. Just after celebrations for newly elected officials culminated in the governor’s inaugural ball, state Rep. Quentin “Q” Williams died in a highway crash on his way home from the festivities. He was only 39.
CONNECTICUT STATE
wiltonbulletin.com

The cost of eggs has skyrocketed in CT and worldwide. Here's why

The price of eggs has skyrocketed recently in Connecticut and around the world. However, it is expected to decrease some in the coming weeks. A global avian influenza outbreak has been identified as the primary cause of the hike in egg prices, along with increased holiday demand. But with the holidays over and no major bird flu outbreaks recently, experts say a dozen eggs should be getting cheaper.
CONNECTICUT STATE
wiltonbulletin.com

Bridgeport politician and business owner Ethan Book dies at 74

BRIDGEPORT — Ethan Book, a local business owner who ran several times for public offices, has died at the age of 74, according to his family. Book's family announced his death Saturday on his business' Facebook page. On Jan. 2, Book was taken to Bridgeport Hospital where he died Saturday surrounded by a close circle of friends and family, his son, Aaron Book, said. His family did not say why he died.
BRIDGEPORT, CT
darientimes.com

Gomes passes $100K goal in bid to unseat Ganim as Bridgeport mayor

BRIDGEPORT — With the help of a $1,000 check he cut to himself, John Gomes' mayoral campaign raised $100,304 since it launched Dec. 1, rapidly and aggressively eating into his ex-employer Joe Ganim's financial lead. The candidates' year-end finance reports are due to the town clerk Tuesday. Gomes' treasurer...
BRIDGEPORT, CT

Comments / 0

Community Policy