ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Washington State

Kremlin-ordered truce is uncertain amid suspicion of motives

By ANDREW MELDRUM
Daily Independent
Daily Independent
 4 days ago

KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — The impact of Russian President Vladimir Putin’s order for his forces in Ukraine to observe a unilateral, 36-hour cease-fire was in doubt Friday after Kyiv officials dismissed the move as a ploy but didn’t clarify whether Ukrainian troops would follow suit.

Moscow also didn’t say whether it would hit back if Ukraine kept fighting.

The Russian-declared truce in the nearly 11-month war began at noon Friday and was to continue through midnight Saturday Moscow time (0900 GMT Friday to 2100 GMT Saturday; 4 a.m. EST Friday to 4 p.m. EST Saturday). There were no immediate reports of it being broken.

Putin’s announcement Thursday that the Kremlin’s troops would stop fighting along the 1,100-kilometer (684-mile) front line or elsewhere was unexpected. It came after the Russian Orthodox Church head, Patriarch Kirill, proposed a cease-fire for this weekend’s Orthodox Christmas holiday. The Orthodox Church, which uses the Julian calendar, celebrates Christmas on Jan. 7.

But Ukrainian and Western officials suspected an ulterior motive in Putin’s apparent goodwill gesture.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy questioned the Kremlin’s intentions, accusing the Kremlin of planning the fighting pause “to continue the war with renewed vigor.”

“Now they want to use Christmas as a cover to stop the advance of our guys in the (eastern) Donbas (region) for a while and bring equipment, ammunition and mobilized people closer to our positions,” Zelenskyy said late Thursday.

He did not, however, state outright that Kyiv would ignore Putin’s request.

U.S. President Joe Biden echoed Zelenskyy's wariness, saying it was “interesting” that Putin was ready to bomb hospitals, nurseries and churches on Christmas and New Year’s.

“I think (Putin) is trying to find some oxygen,” Biden said, without elaborating.

State Department spokesman Ned Price said Washington had “little faith in the intentions behind this announcement,” adding that Kremlin officials ”have given us no reason to take anything that they offer at face value.”

The truce order seems to be a ploy “to rest, refit, regroup, and ultimately re-attack,” he said.

The Institute for the Study of War agreed that the truce could be a ruse allowing Russia to regroup.

“Such a pause would disproportionately benefit Russian troops and begin to deprive Ukraine of the initiative,” the think tank said late Thursday. "Putin cannot reasonably expect Ukraine to meet the terms of this suddenly declared cease-fire and may have called for the cease-fire to frame Ukraine as unaccommodating and unwilling to take the necessary steps toward negotiations.”

Washington says it is prepared to keep backing Ukraine’s war effort. On Friday, the U.S. was due to announce nearly $3 billion in military aid for Ukraine — a massive new package that was expected for the first time include several dozen Bradley fighting vehicles.

The ill-feeling between the warring sides showed no signs of abating, despite the backdrop of Christmas.

Former Russian President Dmitry Medvedev, the deputy head of Russia’s Security Council, said those who rejected Putin’s proposal for a Christmas truce were “clowns” and “pigs.”

“The hand of Christian mercy was extended to the Ukrainians,” he said in a Telegram post. “But pigs have no faith and no innate sense of gratitude.”

Some civilians on the streets of Kyiv said they spoke from bitter experience in doubting Russia’s motives.

“Everybody is preparing (for an attack), because everybody remembers what happened on the New Year when there were around 40 Shahed (Iranian drones),” local resident Vasyl Kuzmenko said. “But everything is possible.”

___

Follow AP’s coverage of the war at https://apnews.com/hub/russia-ukraine

Comments / 0

Related
americanmilitarynews.com

Putin facing ‘catastrophe,’ pro-Kremlin analyst warns

Russian President Vladimir Putin’s army is facing a catastrophic Catch-22 dilemma in Ukraine where attacking or retreating would result in further military losses, an eminent pro-Kremlin war analyst reportedly cautioned this week. Putin’s war strategy has led to the current military impasse, Igor Stretlkov, a former FSB colonel and...
RadarOnline

Vladimir Putin Accused Of 'Trapping' 5 Thousand Ukrainian Children In Crimean Summer Camps To Use As 'Bargaining Chips' In Ongoing War

Vladimir Putin is accused of “trapping” nearly 5,000 Ukrainian children in Crimean summer camps to use as “bargaining chips” in the ongoing Russo-Ukrainian war, RadarOnline.com has learned.In a startling development to come as Putin’s war in Ukraine quickly approaches the one-year mark, the 70-year-old Russian leader is reportedly refusing to let the thousands of Ukrainian children return to their families over alleged safety concerns.Even more startling are reports Putin offered to place the children in the Crimean summer camps for free earlier this year, and the majority of the kids still remain in the camps months later.According to Daily Star,...
The Independent

Texas governor confronts Biden at airport after complaining he wasn’t invited to border visit

Joe Biden was confronted by the governor of Texas on the tarmac on Sunday after the latter complained hours earlier that he had only been extended an invitation to meet him as an afterthought.The moment occurred as Mr Biden touched down in the Lone Star State for a trip to the US-Mexico border, where he met with agents from US Customs and Border Protection as well as local elected leaders.The trip comes as the president has long faced criticism from conservatives for not viewing the situation at the US-Mexico border firsthand, as well as for rolling back controversial Trump-era...
TEXAS STATE
Philosophy Blogger

Donald Trump has been hit with a wrongful death lawsuit brought forward by relatives of two individual who died on Jan 6

On Thursday, the partner of US Capitol Police officer Brian Sicknick sued former President Donald Trump for wrongful death. The lawsuit claims that Mr. Trump "incited and exacerbated" the violent 6 January 2021 riots, which resulted in Officer Sicknick's passing a day later. Law enforcement is still on high alert as they seek to capture all those responsible - so far hundreds have gotten convicted, but more fighters remain at large with over 300 yet to be identified.
Washington Examiner

WATCH: Ilhan Omar reacts to Kevin McCarthy's plan to pull her from committees

Rep. Ilhan Omar (D-MN) on Sunday condemned House Speaker Kevin McCarthy's (R-CA) plans to kick her off the House Foreign Affairs Committee as hypocritical. Omar was asked about McCarthy's repeated promises to yank her committee assignments during an appearance on MSNBC's Yasmin Vossoughian Reports. The progressive lawmaker was specifically questioned about if there were any developments on the matter in the days since McCarthy had secured the speaker's gavel.
WSB Radio

Biden, Trudeau talk Haiti, trade at Mexico City summit

MEXICO CITY — (AP) — President Joe Biden and Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau on Tuesday pledged to promote prosperity for people throughout the hemisphere as they opened wide-ranging talks about the fragile security situation in Haiti, North American trade, political unrest in Brazil and more on the sidelines of the North American Leaders Summit.
WASHINGTON STATE
Daily Independent

Daily Independent

Phoenix, AZ
10K+
Followers
19K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

A daily community newspaper serving the Phoenix metro with a focus on its West Valley suburbs.

 https://www.yourvalley.net

Comments / 0

Community Policy