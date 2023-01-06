Read full article on original website
Related
WOWK
World Bank: Recession a looming threat for global economy
WASHINGTON (AP) — The global economy will come “perilously close” to a recession this year, led by weaker growth in all the world’s top economies — the United States, Europe and China — the World Bank warned on Tuesday. In an annual report, the...
WOWK
French PM to unveil pension changes that upset many workers
PARIS (AP) — French Prime Minister Elisabeth Borne is to unveil on Tuesday a highly sensitive pension overhaul aimed at pushing up the retirement age that has already prompted vigorous criticism and calls for protests from leftist opponents and worker unions. The minimum retirement age to be entitled to...
WOWK
TikTok boss meets European officials as scrutiny intensifies
LONDON (AP) — TikTok’s CEO met Tuesday with European Union officials about strict new digital regulations in the 27-nation bloc as the Chinese-owned social media app faces growing scrutiny from Western authorities over data privacy, cybersecurity and misinformation. In meetings in Brussels, Shou Zi Chew and four officials...
WOWK
UK government meets unions but fails to end wave of strikes
LONDON (AP) — U.K. government ministers met trade union leaders on Monday but fell short of ending a wave of strikes that has hobbled the rail network and strained the overburdened health system. There were small signs of progress but no breakthrough after a meeting between Health Secretary Steve...
'No amnesty!': Brazilian protesters demand jail for rioters in capital
Protesters in Brazil demand jail for rioters that invaded the heart of the capital in an effort to return former President Jair Bolsonaro to power.
German foreign minister’s Kharkiv visit gives hope of tank supply
Germany’s foreign minister has visited the eastern Ukrainian city of Kharkiv, promising more weapons and giving hope that Berlin will release Leopard 2 tanks to break the deadlock in the near 11 months-long war. Annalena Baerbock’s surprise trip – in conjunction with her Ukrainian counterpart, Dmytro Kuleba – also...
Canada to buy U.S.-built surface-to-air missiles for Ukraine -gov't source
OTTAWA, Jan 10 (Reuters) - Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau told U.S. President Joe Biden during a meeting in Mexico City on Tuesday that Canada would purchase a U.S.-manufactured national advanced surface-to-air missile system for Ukraine, a government source said.
WOWK
Biden, López Obrador, Trudeau meet in Mexico City for summit
MEXICO CITY (AP) — President Joe Biden, Mexican President Andrés Manuel López Obrador and Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau are meeting for a series of talks on migration, trade and climate change on Tuesday as the three leaders try to mend tensions that have divided the continent.
WOWK
Philippine court voids oil exploration pact involving China
MANILA, Philippines (AP) — The Philippine Supreme Court on Tuesday declared unconstitutional a 2005 pact by China, the Philippines and Vietnam to jointly explore for oil in the disputed South China Sea, a decision that also brings other proposed agreements into doubt. The decision by 12 of the court’s...
Comments / 0