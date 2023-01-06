Read full article on original website
Williamstown DIRE Committee Meets Co-Author of 2020's Article 37
WILLIAMSTOWN, Mass. — One of the co-authors of an equity resolution passed by town meeting in 2020 met last week with the Diversity, Inclusion and Racial Equity Committee to talk about the resolution's implementation in its first two years. Huff Templeton drafted Article 37 on the 2020 annual town...
Dalton Policy Restricts New Membership for Green Committe
DALTON, Mass — A town policy that does not allow family members to join the same committee blocked the addition of a Green Committee member. Green Committee members Wendy E. Brown informed her peers at a meeting on Jan. 4 that her son expressed interest in joining the panel, however, a new town policy does not allow residents from the same family to join the same committee.
Pittsfield Board of Health OKs Updated Tobacco Ordinance
PITTSFIELD, Mass. — The Board of Health has concluded its seven-month process of updating the city's tobacco ordinance. "We should be very happy about that," Chair Bobbie Orsi said. The document was unanimously approved on Wednesday after receiving some finishing touches in November. No public comment was generated in...
Pittsfield Expands Online Permitting for Various Licenses
PITTSFIELD, Mass. — The city of Pittsfield's online permitting system has now been expanded to include various licenses, allowing for a more streamlined user experience. The following Licensing Board permit applications include:. • One Day Alcohol. • One Day Wine & Malt. • One Day Entertainment. • One Day...
County Retirement Board Votes 5% Staff COLA
PITTSFIELD, Mass. — Berkshire County Retirement Board voted to set the cost-of-living adjustments at a 5 percent increase during its meeting on Wednesday morning. The Berkshire County Retirement System conducted a salary survey that recommended a COLA of 7.1 percent. The COLA policy that the board previously approved was...
Pittsfield Cooperative Bank Makes Donations to Nonprofits
PITTSFIELD, Mass. — The Pittsfield Cooperative Bank celebrated the season of giving with donations to local nonprofit partner. The Co-op embarked on Holiday Cheer, a bank-funded campaign empowering each employee to provide support to an organization of their choice. "We recognize that teamwork and collaboration are critical to our...
Wahconah Park Restoration Committee Hears Timeline from OPM
PITTSFIELD, Mass. — The city has hired an owner's project manager (OPM) that envisions the new Wahconah Park being ready for use by the summer of 2025. On Monday the Wahconah Park Restoration Committee had its first public meeting with Skanska USA, who was hired out of three responses to a request for services issued in the fall.
Native groups say they’ll fight revised plan for controversial Northampton roundabout
NORTHAMPTON — A new plan from the state Department of Transportation for a tighter roundabout at North King and Hatfield streets isn’t swaying a Native American critic tasked with protecting the 8,000-year-old undisturbed village hidden under the earth near the site. “What really galls me is that the...
Contractors Attend Conference for Greylock Glen Water System
ADAMS, Mass. — Several contractors visited Town Hall on Thursday morning to attend a pre-bid conference for the water system at the Greylock Glen. The prospective bidders received a brief overview of the project, what work it will entail and background on the entire glen development. The scope of the work consists of, among other things, a water storage tank, a water main, electrical work, piping and instrumentation work.
Massachusetts Town Uses The Force to Inform New Residents
Palmer, a town in Western Massachusetts, is keeping new residents informed with some subtle Star Wars humor. About 100 miles west of SouthCoast -- not in a galaxy far, far away -- the 12,000-resident town clearly has a Star Wars fan at the helm. On its official website, next to...
School enrollment: Public school educators seek creative solutions to declining budgets due to dwindling students
After spending more than 10 years and hitting roadblocks while trying to find the best way to replace aging elementary schools and redistrict others, Westfield educators thought they had finally found the perfect solution. But midway through finalizing the complex process to replace the Abner Gibbs and Franklin Avenue schools...
Former Springfield City Councilor Clodo Concepcion: Known as a long-term advocate for 16 Acres
SPRINGFIELD – A former City Council often known as “Mr. Sixteen Acres” has died. Clodovaldo Conception, who served on the Springfield City Council from 2010 through 2015, died on Saturday. He was 90. “Clodo was a good man and he was an honorable man,” said City Councilor...
Climate change taking toll on Mass. farms
RYAN VOILAND, owner of Red Fire Farm in Montague and Granby, says growing organic vegetables is hard enough, but doing it amidst climate change makes it nearly impossible. In 2021, his crops suffered significant damage due to excessive rains. This past year the drought forced him to water his crops repeatedly, which yielded a decent harvest but required him to pay more for labor and fuel than he could get for his crops at market.
BRTA's Fare Free Month Well Received by Community
PITTSFIELD, Mass. — During a time of inflationary costs of living, the Berkshire Regional Transit Authority boosted its December ridership by 20,000 with a free fare event. Funded by a state grant, bus and paratransit services were of no cost from Nov. 25 to Dec. 31. This led to nearly 54,000 riders throughout the month, compared to last year's December ridership of around 34,000.
Flu and COVID-19 Vaccine Clinic at the Lenox Community Center
LENOX, Mass. — There will be a flu and COVID-19 vaccine clinic at the Lenox Community Center on Jan. 26, from 10 am to noon. The clinic will be run by Community Health Programs' Mobile Health Unit. Pfizer and Moderna Bivalent Boosters are now available to those 6 months...
BCC and BRPC Offer Free 'Choke Saver' Training Certification
PITTSFIELD, Mass. —Berkshire Community College (BCC) and Berkshire Regional Planning Commission (BRPC) will offer a free Choke Saver Training class offered on various dates in several locations throughout Berkshire County. The 75-minute class provides participants with a two-year certification. Local businesses, such as restaurants, that are required to have...
Westfield taking applications, hosting hearing for $365K in community grants
WESTFIELD — The city of Westfield is requesting proposals for grant funding from the Community Development Block Grant program, and two public hearings will take place later this month for residents to give input on community development needs. Organizations and agencies interested in block grant funding must respond by...
Gregg Bigda: Suspended Springfield detective languishes on municipal payroll
SPRINGFIELD — It’s been 390 days since suspended police detective Gregg Bigda was acquitted in federal court of allegations of police brutality. Despite vows from city officials to purge him from the payroll, taxpayers are still footing the bill for his more than $70,000 annual salary even though he’s not returned to work for more than a year. Higher-ups in the Police and Law departments, meanwhile, wring their hands over what to do with one of the most tarnished cops in the city.
Ski Resorts Over the Border of Massachusetts Forced to Close
If you plan on skiing anytime soon in the Northeast, especially North of the border of Massachusetts, you may want to rethink your plans. Vermont Ski Resorts have been forced to shut down not because of anything covid related, but the fact that it's just been too warm lately!. The...
Does Massachusetts Allow You to Put Frozen Food Boxes in the Recycling Bin?
It's a chore that we all have to do. Grocery shopping. Although shopping for groceries can be time-consuming and feel like work there are many stores in Massachusetts that offer delivery right to your car which started becoming an option during the pandemic. There are three stores that I shop at in Pittsfield on a regular basis for groceries and I always choose the delivery to my vehicle option. For me, it makes life a bit easier.
