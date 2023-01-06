ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pittsfield, MA

Williamstown DIRE Committee Meets Co-Author of 2020's Article 37

WILLIAMSTOWN, Mass. — One of the co-authors of an equity resolution passed by town meeting in 2020 met last week with the Diversity, Inclusion and Racial Equity Committee to talk about the resolution's implementation in its first two years. Huff Templeton drafted Article 37 on the 2020 annual town...
WILLIAMSTOWN, MA
Dalton Policy Restricts New Membership for Green Committe

DALTON, Mass — A town policy that does not allow family members to join the same committee blocked the addition of a Green Committee member. Green Committee members Wendy E. Brown informed her peers at a meeting on Jan. 4 that her son expressed interest in joining the panel, however, a new town policy does not allow residents from the same family to join the same committee.
DALTON, MA
Pittsfield Board of Health OKs Updated Tobacco Ordinance

PITTSFIELD, Mass. — The Board of Health has concluded its seven-month process of updating the city's tobacco ordinance. "We should be very happy about that," Chair Bobbie Orsi said. The document was unanimously approved on Wednesday after receiving some finishing touches in November. No public comment was generated in...
PITTSFIELD, MA
Pittsfield Expands Online Permitting for Various Licenses

PITTSFIELD, Mass. — The city of Pittsfield's online permitting system has now been expanded to include various licenses, allowing for a more streamlined user experience. The following Licensing Board permit applications include:. • One Day Alcohol. • One Day Wine & Malt. • One Day Entertainment. • One Day...
PITTSFIELD, MA
County Retirement Board Votes 5% Staff COLA

PITTSFIELD, Mass. — Berkshire County Retirement Board voted to set the cost-of-living adjustments at a 5 percent increase during its meeting on Wednesday morning. The Berkshire County Retirement System conducted a salary survey that recommended a COLA of 7.1 percent. The COLA policy that the board previously approved was...
BERKSHIRE COUNTY, MA
Pittsfield Cooperative Bank Makes Donations to Nonprofits

PITTSFIELD, Mass. — The Pittsfield Cooperative Bank celebrated the season of giving with donations to local nonprofit partner. The Co-op embarked on Holiday Cheer, a bank-funded campaign empowering each employee to provide support to an organization of their choice. "We recognize that teamwork and collaboration are critical to our...
PITTSFIELD, MA
Wahconah Park Restoration Committee Hears Timeline from OPM

PITTSFIELD, Mass. — The city has hired an owner's project manager (OPM) that envisions the new Wahconah Park being ready for use by the summer of 2025. On Monday the Wahconah Park Restoration Committee had its first public meeting with Skanska USA, who was hired out of three responses to a request for services issued in the fall.
PITTSFIELD, MA
Contractors Attend Conference for Greylock Glen Water System

ADAMS, Mass. — Several contractors visited Town Hall on Thursday morning to attend a pre-bid conference for the water system at the Greylock Glen. The prospective bidders received a brief overview of the project, what work it will entail and background on the entire glen development. The scope of the work consists of, among other things, a water storage tank, a water main, electrical work, piping and instrumentation work.
ADAMS, MA
Massachusetts Town Uses The Force to Inform New Residents

Palmer, a town in Western Massachusetts, is keeping new residents informed with some subtle Star Wars humor. About 100 miles west of SouthCoast -- not in a galaxy far, far away -- the 12,000-resident town clearly has a Star Wars fan at the helm. On its official website, next to...
PALMER, MA
Climate change taking toll on Mass. farms

RYAN VOILAND, owner of Red Fire Farm in Montague and Granby, says growing organic vegetables is hard enough, but doing it amidst climate change makes it nearly impossible. In 2021, his crops suffered significant damage due to excessive rains. This past year the drought forced him to water his crops repeatedly, which yielded a decent harvest but required him to pay more for labor and fuel than he could get for his crops at market.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
BRTA's Fare Free Month Well Received by Community

PITTSFIELD, Mass. — During a time of inflationary costs of living, the Berkshire Regional Transit Authority boosted its December ridership by 20,000 with a free fare event. Funded by a state grant, bus and paratransit services were of no cost from Nov. 25 to Dec. 31. This led to nearly 54,000 riders throughout the month, compared to last year's December ridership of around 34,000.
BERKSHIRE COUNTY, MA
Flu and COVID-19 Vaccine Clinic at the Lenox Community Center

LENOX, Mass. — There will be a flu and COVID-19 vaccine clinic at the Lenox Community Center on Jan. 26, from 10 am to noon. The clinic will be run by Community Health Programs' Mobile Health Unit. Pfizer and Moderna Bivalent Boosters are now available to those 6 months...
LENOX, MA
BCC and BRPC Offer Free 'Choke Saver' Training Certification

PITTSFIELD, Mass. —Berkshire Community College (BCC) and Berkshire Regional Planning Commission (BRPC) will offer a free Choke Saver Training class offered on various dates in several locations throughout Berkshire County. The 75-minute class provides participants with a two-year certification. Local businesses, such as restaurants, that are required to have...
PITTSFIELD, MA
Gregg Bigda: Suspended Springfield detective languishes on municipal payroll

SPRINGFIELD — It’s been 390 days since suspended police detective Gregg Bigda was acquitted in federal court of allegations of police brutality. Despite vows from city officials to purge him from the payroll, taxpayers are still footing the bill for his more than $70,000 annual salary even though he’s not returned to work for more than a year. Higher-ups in the Police and Law departments, meanwhile, wring their hands over what to do with one of the most tarnished cops in the city.
SPRINGFIELD, MA
Does Massachusetts Allow You to Put Frozen Food Boxes in the Recycling Bin?

It's a chore that we all have to do. Grocery shopping. Although shopping for groceries can be time-consuming and feel like work there are many stores in Massachusetts that offer delivery right to your car which started becoming an option during the pandemic. There are three stores that I shop at in Pittsfield on a regular basis for groceries and I always choose the delivery to my vehicle option. For me, it makes life a bit easier.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE

