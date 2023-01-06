ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Inflation drops again in the European Union countries that use the euro currency but is still at a painful 9.2%

By AP
 4 days ago

BRUSSELS (AP) — Inflation drops again in the European Union countries that use the euro currency but is still at a painful 9.2%.

Asian stock markets mixed ahead of US inflation update

BEIJING (AP) — Stock markets were mixed Tuesday ahead of a U.S. inflation update that traders hope will encourage the Federal Reserve to ease off plans for more interest rate hikes. Shanghai and Tokyo rose. Hong Kong and Sydney retreated. Oil prices declined. Traders worry repeated rate hikes by the Fed and other central banks to cool inflation that is at multi-decade highs might tip the world into recession. They...
Brazil capital reels after anti-Lula rioters storm congress

Brazil’s capital was recovering early Monday from an insurrection by thousands of supporters of ex-President Jair Bolsonaro who stormed the country’s top government institutions, leaving a trail of destruction and testing the leadership of Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva just a week after he took office. Rioters ransacked congress, the presidential palace and the top court in Brasilia on Sunday, hoping to trigger a military intervention. It took hours for security forces to regain control of the main government buildings. Hundreds of arrests were carried...
Bolsonaro’s Florida stay pressures Biden after Brasilia riot

Former Brazil President Jair Bolsonaro’s presence in the U.S. has turned into a diplomatic quandary for President Joe Biden after Bolsonaro's supporters stormed government buildings in Brasilia over the weekend. A former aide said Monday that Bolsonaro has been hospitalized near Orlando, Florida, with abdominal pains, after being spotted in the area in recent days including at a Publix supermarket and a KFC restaurant. National Security Adviser Jake Sullivan said...
FLORIDA STATE
Firm says cargo vessel ran aground in Egypt’s Suez Canal

CAIRO (AP) — A cargo vessel ran aground in Egypt’s Suez Canal on Monday, a canal services firm said. Leth Agencies said the vessel, MV Glory, ran aground near the city of Qantara, in the Suez Canal province of Ismailia. The firm said canal tugs were trying to refloat the vessel. Satellite tracking data analyzed by The Associated Press showed the Glory in a single-lane stretch of the Suez Canal...
AP Business SummaryBrief at 12:21 a.m. EST

Asian stock markets mixed ahead of US inflation update BEIJING (AP) — Stock markets are mixed ahead of a U.S. inflation update that traders hope will encourage the Federal Reserve to ease off plans for more interest rate hikes. Shanghai and Tokyo rose. Hong Kong and Sydney retreated. Oil prices declined. Traders worry the Fed and other central banks that have hiked rates aggressively to cool inflation that is at multi-decade highs might be willing to tip the global economy into recession. They hope Thursday’s...
Saudi Arabia: Hajj pilgrimage returning to pre-COVID levels

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates (AP) — Islam's annual hajj pilgrimage in Saudi Arabia will return to pre-pandemic levels this year after restrictions saw the annual religious commemoration curtailed over concerns about the coronavirus, authorities say. The hajj, required of all able-bodied Muslims once in their life, represents one of the world's largest gatherings of people. Before the pandemic, the pilgrimage drew millions each year to Islam's holy city of Mecca, home to the cube-shaped Kaaba that observant Muslims pray toward five times a day. ...
EXPLAINER: Roots of the Brazilian capital's chaotic uprising

SALVADOR, Brazil (AP) — Thousands of Brazilians who support former president Jair Bolsonaro invaded the Supreme Court, presidential palace and Congress on Jan. 8 in an episode that closely resembled the U.S. Capitol insurrection in 2021. The groups were able to break through police barricades along the capital Brasilia’s main boulevard and storm the buildings, damage furniture, smash windows and destroy artworks considered national treasures. As they unleashed chaos in the capital, Bolsonaro was holed up in Florida, home to his ally, former U.S. President Donald Trump. The incident revived accusations that Bolsonaro's actions stoked the flames of dissent and...
FLORIDA STATE
How major US stock indexes fared Monday 1/9/2023

Stocks gave up early gains and drifted to a mixed close on Wall Street. Weakness in health care companies worsened throughout the day. Stocks are coming off their first weekly gain in five on hopes the Federal Reserve may ease up on its economy-shaking hikes to interest rates as inflation cools. The S&P 500 ended up just barely lower on Monday after being up as much as 1.4% in the...
Of the dozens of newspapers being printed in Eau Claire in the mid-1800s, two stood the test of time. The newspaper business was fiercely competitive in those days. Many efforts failed; however, the Eau Claire Leader and the Eau Claire Daily Telegram survived. W. H. Lamb began the Eau Claire Leader in April 1881. At the time, the newspaper had a daily circulation of 300. The Leader was sold to William K. Atkinson in 1885. This morning paper grew to a circulation of 3,000 by 1889. In 1896, the Leader moved into a building at 407 South Barstow Street where it remained until 1912, when the Leader and the Telegram merged. The evening Eau Claire Daily Telegram was started in 1894 by William Irvine of Chippewa Falls. W. P. Welch and A. J. Rich purchased the Telegram in August 1895. Later, W. P. Welch, G. A. Bary and Charles Fiske incorporated the paper into the Telegram Publishing Co. The Leader and Daily Telegram merged into the Eau Claire Press Company in 1912 under the Company’s first president, C. W. Fiske. The two papers were published from the same building at 405 South Barstow Street until moving to a new and larger facility at 701 South Farwell Street. Ancestors of the Atkinson and Graaskamp families founded the Eau Claire Press Company and merged the two existing local papers: the Eau Claire Leader and the Daily Telegram. The Company's initial focus centered around the printing and publishing of these two local papers. On June 8, 1970, the two papers were merged into the afternoon Leader-Telegram. After 130 years of ownership by the Atkinson and Graaskamp families, APG purchased the Leader-Telegram in June 2018.

