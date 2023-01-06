Read full article on original website
Deadly Stealth Trials Said to Result in US Navy Sailors Fused to Warship
A highly-confidential trial meant to shield US warships from the enemy military, the Philadelphia Experiment, also known as Project Rainbow, is one of the most captivating mysteries in modern history.
Vladimir Putin Accused Of 'Trapping' 5 Thousand Ukrainian Children In Crimean Summer Camps To Use As 'Bargaining Chips' In Ongoing War
Vladimir Putin is accused of “trapping” nearly 5,000 Ukrainian children in Crimean summer camps to use as “bargaining chips” in the ongoing Russo-Ukrainian war, RadarOnline.com has learned.In a startling development to come as Putin’s war in Ukraine quickly approaches the one-year mark, the 70-year-old Russian leader is reportedly refusing to let the thousands of Ukrainian children return to their families over alleged safety concerns.Even more startling are reports Putin offered to place the children in the Crimean summer camps for free earlier this year, and the majority of the kids still remain in the camps months later.According to Daily Star,...
German foreign minister’s Kharkiv visit gives hope of tank supply
Germany’s foreign minister has visited the eastern Ukrainian city of Kharkiv, promising more weapons and giving hope that Berlin will release Leopard 2 tanks to break the deadlock in the near 11 months-long war. Annalena Baerbock’s surprise trip – in conjunction with her Ukrainian counterpart, Dmytro Kuleba – also...
'No amnesty!': Brazilian protesters demand jail for rioters in capital
Protesters in Brazil demand jail for rioters that invaded the heart of the capital in an effort to return former President Jair Bolsonaro to power.
Canada to buy U.S.-built surface-to-air missiles for Ukraine -gov't source
OTTAWA, Jan 10 (Reuters) - Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau told U.S. President Joe Biden during a meeting in Mexico City on Tuesday that Canada would purchase a U.S.-manufactured national advanced surface-to-air missile system for Ukraine, a government source said.
