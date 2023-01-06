ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pa. Capitol Complex to close on Tuesday for Shapiro inauguration

If you are planning a trip to the Pennsylvania Capitol Complex in downtown Harrisburg to do business at a state agency on Tuesday, you’ll have to change your plans. The Capitol Complex will be closed that day as part of efforts to reduce traffic, parking and other logistical issues due to the inauguration of Gov.-elect Josh Shapiro.
HARRISBURG, PA
‘On Patrol: Live’: Another scary scene plays out in Wilkes-Barre Saturday during live television show

It was another wild night in Wilkes-Barre as the hit television show “On Patrol: Live” followed the township’s police department with its cameras. And another scary scene played out during the ride along with officer Shawn Yelland when his vehicle was hit by another car. The show actually delayed the live feed to make sure all of the individuals — OP Live reported on air that a camera man and producer were in the car with Yelland — were OK.
WILKES-BARRE, PA
Harrisburg, PA
