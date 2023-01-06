Read full article on original website
Pa. Capitol Complex to close on Tuesday for Shapiro inauguration
If you are planning a trip to the Pennsylvania Capitol Complex in downtown Harrisburg to do business at a state agency on Tuesday, you’ll have to change your plans. The Capitol Complex will be closed that day as part of efforts to reduce traffic, parking and other logistical issues due to the inauguration of Gov.-elect Josh Shapiro.
New Lego store; political regrets; Farm Show: Good Morning, Pennsylvania
Today, we’ll play with Legos ... er, we’ll tell you where you can ... and then look at prison phone call costs, football games and the Farm Show. A construction worker who wanted a career change figured he couldn’t go wrong with something practically every kid (and many adults) love: Legos.
Gov.-elect Shapiro names three more nominees to join his administration
Gov.-elect Josh Shapiro continues to fill out his Cabinet by naming his nominees to head up the Departments of Education and Labor & Industry as well as appointing his secretary to head up his Office of Administration. He nominated former superintendent of Lower Merion and Reading school districts Khalid Mumin...
Pa. officials fly high in state plane on taxpayers’ dime
Gov. Tom Wolf appeared in Allentown one day last fall to celebrate his success in boosting early education funding. An hour later he was at a news conference 90 miles away in Steelton, touting free breakfasts for students. Despite the distance, no speed limits were broken. Wolf winged it from...
This Pa. county is starting a hand recount of its 2020 presidential election results
This article is made possible through Spotlight PA’s collaboration with Votebeat, a nonpartisan news organization covering local election administration and voting. This article is available for reprint under the terms of Votebeat’s republishing policy. More than two years after the last ballot was cast in the 2020 election,...
Pennsylvania seniors targeted in series of robberies: police | Today in Pa.
You can listen to the latest episode of “Today in Pa” at this link, or on any of your favorite apps including Alexa, Apple, Spotify, and Stitcher. Episodes are available every weekday on PennLive. Feel free to subscribe, follow or rate “Today in Pa.” as you see fit!
This Pennsylvania city is one of the best for bagel lovers: study
Bagels are arguably one of the highest formations of bread out there. If you agree, you’re probably a bagel lover yourself. And if you’re a bagel lover in Pennsylvania, you’re in luck — a Keystone State city is apparently one of the best for bagel fans in the nation.
89-year-old, 85-year-old tie the knot in Pa. after nearly 30 years
One’s never too old for love. Take this man and woman in Pennsylvania, who just tied the knot in their eighties. SIMILAR STORIES: 102-year-old Pennsylvania woman hits the slots for her birthday. The Times Leader reports how Carol Bawiec — a retiree of Geisinger’s nutrition department — and Lee...
Angel food cake with salted caramel frosting wows judges at Pa. Farm Show
Light and lofty angel food cakes were on display over the weekend at the Pennsylvania Farm Show. This year, Shelia Suhan, of Fayette County, won first place in the Incredible Angel Food Cake Contest Jan. 8 with her Angel Food Cake with Salted Caramel Pecan Frosting. She competed against about 60 other entrants.
Company linked to 2022 Pa. crash involving lab monkeys has shut down
The company linked to the transportation of the lab monkeys involved in an accident near Danville a year ago has ceased operations. That was confirmed by Jeffery Quebedeaux, owner of Quebedeaux’s Transport, and U.S. Department of Transportation (DOT) records. The records show Quebedeaux’s was placed out of service on...
HGTV’s Steve Ford premieres new season of ‘Stuffed’ at 2023 PA Farm Show
HGTV star and Pennsylvania native Steve Ford heralded the new year with the premiere of the second season of his Apple TV series “Stuffed with Steve Ford” at the 2023 PA Farm Show. “Stuffed with Steve Ford” is a series created by VisitPA that highlights Pa’s culinary trails,...
Sheetz cuts diesel fuel price by 50 cents a gallon through January
Sheetz has decreased its diesel fuel prices by 50 cents a gallon at all of its locations that offer it. The reduction, Sheetz said, includes auto and truck diesel fuel and will be good through Jan. 31, 2023. The national average price of diesel fuel on Monday was $4.64 a...
Entire California town ordered evacuated; boy, 5, vanishes in floodwaters
California saw no relief from drenching rains early Tuesday as the latest in a relentless string of storms continued to swamp roads and batter coastlines with high surf, turning rivers into gushing flood zones and forcing the evacuation of thousands in towns with histories of deadly mudslides. At least 14 people have died since the storms began last week.
DraftKings Ohio promo code delivers Bet $5, Get $200 in bonus bets sign-up deal to OH
Dimers.com provides exclusive Ohio sports betting content to PennLive.com, including picks, analysis, tools, and sportsbook offers to help bettors get in on the action. 21+ and present in OH. Gambling Problem? Call 1-800-GAMBLER. Please wager responsibly. With our DraftKings promo code, sports lovers in Ohio who bet on any sporting...
‘On Patrol: Live’: Another scary scene plays out in Wilkes-Barre Saturday during live television show
It was another wild night in Wilkes-Barre as the hit television show “On Patrol: Live” followed the township’s police department with its cameras. And another scary scene played out during the ride along with officer Shawn Yelland when his vehicle was hit by another car. The show actually delayed the live feed to make sure all of the individuals — OP Live reported on air that a camera man and producer were in the car with Yelland — were OK.
Powerball: See the winning numbers in Monday’s $340 million drawing
It’s time to grab your tickets and check to see if you’re a big winner! The Powerball lottery jackpot reset again after one lucky winner in Kansas won $93 million in the November 19 drawing. Is this your lucky night?. Here are Monday’s winning lottery numbers:. 18-43-48-60-69,...
Pa. man arrested after dozens of shots fired from his home, 9-hour standoff with police
A Luzerne County man was arrested after barricading himself within his home, ending a nine-hour standoff with law enforcement. Fox 56 reported that Wilkes-Barre Township Police responded to a call on Chestnut Street around 4 p.m. on Saturday about a man suffering from hallucinations due to a medical condition. Upon...
Snow, rain, wind possible during overcast week in central Pa.
Temperatures will be well above freezing this week, but forecasters say the midstate could still see a mix of snow and rain showers. Snow could start to fall before 10 p.m. Wednesday, after a cloudy but dry Tuesday and Wednesday, the National Weather Service said. The snow showers could be followed by some rain.
Third-quarter rally propels Line Mountain girls to 45-32 victory over East Juniata
Line Mountain used a decisive third-quarter run to build a sizable lead that they wouldn’t squander en route to a 45-32 win against East Juniata Monday. The two sides were tied 16-16 at halftime, but the Eagles outscored the Tigers 18-6 in the third quarter to blow things open.
