Harrisburg, PA

Kathryn Dare
4d ago

I am pro 2nd amendment but the gun + shootings problem has escalated to where it is getting completely out of hand. It concerns me deeply about where all these guns are coming from and how freely people are using them. The value of life has diminished to a sorrowful level. Praying for Harrisburg and our state.

pahomepage.com

Lancaster County death ruled homicide after person shot multiple times

Lancaster County death ruled homicide after person shot multiple times. Lancaster County death ruled homicide after person …. Lancaster County death ruled homicide after person shot multiple times. Area teen center kicks off new business program | …. Area teen center kicks off new business program | Eyewitness News @...
LANCASTER COUNTY, PA
PennLive.com

Pa. Capitol Complex to close on Tuesday for Shapiro inauguration

If you are planning a trip to the Pennsylvania Capitol Complex in downtown Harrisburg to do business at a state agency on Tuesday, you’ll have to change your plans. The Capitol Complex will be closed that day as part of efforts to reduce traffic, parking and other logistical issues due to the inauguration of Gov.-elect Josh Shapiro.
HARRISBURG, PA
pahomepage.com

Harrisburg Police credit community in Sunken Garden homicide case

Harrisburg Police credit community in Sunken Garden …. Harrisburg Police credit community in Sunken Garden case. Monroe County dispatchers awarded for helping mother …. Monroe County dispatchers awarded for helping mother in labor | Eyewitness News @ 11:00. PA live! at the Pennsylvania farm show (11:00) PA live! at the...
HARRISBURG, PA
PennLive.com

Santander Bank to close 4 branches in central Pa.

Santander Bank is closing four branches in the region – one in Cumberland County, one in York County and two in Lancaster County. “Like many industries, our customers’ preferences have changed, with more customers choosing to bank with us online,” the bank said in a provided statement. “Therefore, we are reimagining the customer and employee experience by simplifying our processes, refining our branch footprint, and increasing our investment in digital capabilities to align with the evolving needs of our customers.”
CUMBERLAND COUNTY, PA
FOX 43

Florida man wanted for Lancaster County robbery

LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. — A man from Flordia is wanted by Manheim Township police for a reported robbery. Eric Jerome Mallard, 33, from Lauderhill, Florida has been charged with device fraud, theft from a motor vehicle and criminal mischief, according to the Manheim Township Police Department. According to police...
LANCASTER COUNTY, PA
PennLive.com

State police looking for missing central Pa. teen

Pennsylvania State Police are asking for help finding a 15-year-old girl missing from the Chambersburg area. Kylese A. Seman was last seen Monday, and her current whereabouts are unknown, state police said Tuesday. State police said Seman has ties to the Hagerstown, Maryland area. Anyone with information on Seman’s whereabouts...
CHAMBERSBURG, PA
pahomepage.com

York County Fatal Crash

A fatal crash occurred Saturday night in Springettsbury Township, York County. A fatal crash occurred Saturday night in Springettsbury Township, York County. Area teen center kicks off new business program | …. Area teen center kicks off new business program | Eyewitness News @ 5:00. Wilkes-Barre Police Dept. featured on...
YORK COUNTY, PA
PennLive.com

What are those giant pipes along Front Street in Harrisburg?

If you’ve driven along Front Street in Harrisburg recently, you may have noticed giant pipelines extended for miles along Riverfront Park. Capital Region Water says these are “bypass pipes,” and they’re staged there as part of phase two of a $17-million overhaul of some important, buried, aging infrastructure.
HARRISBURG, PA
WGAL

Crash cleared on I-83 in York County

YORK COUNTY, Pa. — A crash that was blocking one lane of I-83 in York County has been cleared. The crash was in the right lane of northbound I-83 before Exit 32 PA-382 Old Trail Road. Again, the crash has been cleared and traffic has returned to normal. Traffic...
YORK COUNTY, PA
PennLive.com

Central Pa. community set to become national leader in lifesaving care that saved Damar Hamlin

People in Cumberland County stricken with sudden cardiac arrest will soon be much more likely to benefit from the fast, expert help that saved the life of Damar Hamlin. After a year of effort, Cumberland is on the verge of becoming just the second community in the U.S. to roll out new lifesaving devices and a corps of volunteers trained to respond to cardiac arrest, which nearly took Hamlin’s life in front of a Monday Night Football audience.
CUMBERLAND COUNTY, PA
harrisburgpa.gov

Meet the City of Harrisburg’s newest police officers

The Harrisburg Bureau of Police welcomed 11 new officers on Thursday in one of the largest recruiting classes in recent years. Ten of them will start a six-month police academy at HACC’s Piccola Law Enforcement Complex on Monday, January 9. One, Ofc. Elliot Christman, has already completed his police academy certification, and will begin in the bureau’s training program.
HARRISBURG, PA
PennLive.com

PennLive.com

Harrisburg, PA
