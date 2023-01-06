Read full article on original website
Kathryn Dare
4d ago
I am pro 2nd amendment but the gun + shootings problem has escalated to where it is getting completely out of hand. It concerns me deeply about where all these guns are coming from and how freely people are using them. The value of life has diminished to a sorrowful level. Praying for Harrisburg and our state.
Farewell to Banana Republic: Retailer Set to Close Doors in Three StatesTy D.Stamford, CT
Longstanding Buffalo Wild Wings Location Permanently Closing December 23Joel EisenbergLower Paxton Township, PA
Visit This Dazzling Drive-Through Light Show in PennsylvaniaJoe MertensHershey, PA
Major retail chain closing another store in Pennsylvania next monthKristen WaltersHarrisburg, PA
Rapidly-expanding food chain opening another Pennsylvania location this weekKristen WaltersYork, PA
theburgnews.com
Families grieve, solutions sought as homicide rate rose in Harrisburg in 2022
Tiana Goodson was 10 years older than her brother Tyshaun Darden-White, but despite the age gap, they were always very close. “Since he was born, it was just me and him,” she said. “We were best friends.”. Even though Darden-White had five kids of his own, he also...
pahomepage.com
Lancaster County death ruled homicide after person shot multiple times
Lancaster County death ruled homicide after person shot multiple times. Lancaster County death ruled homicide after person …. Lancaster County death ruled homicide after person shot multiple times. Area teen center kicks off new business program | …. Area teen center kicks off new business program | Eyewitness News @...
Pa. Capitol Complex to close on Tuesday for Shapiro inauguration
If you are planning a trip to the Pennsylvania Capitol Complex in downtown Harrisburg to do business at a state agency on Tuesday, you’ll have to change your plans. The Capitol Complex will be closed that day as part of efforts to reduce traffic, parking and other logistical issues due to the inauguration of Gov.-elect Josh Shapiro.
khn.org
In PA County Jails, Guards Use Pepper Spray and Stun Guns to Subdue People in Mental Crisis
When police arrived on the scene, they found Ishmail Thompson standing naked outside a hotel near Harrisburg, Pennsylvania. He had just punched a man. After his arrest, a mental health specialist at the county jail said Thompson should be sent to the hospital for psychiatric care. However, after a few...
pahomepage.com
Harrisburg Police credit community in Sunken Garden homicide case
Harrisburg Police credit community in Sunken Garden …. Harrisburg Police credit community in Sunken Garden case. Monroe County dispatchers awarded for helping mother …. Monroe County dispatchers awarded for helping mother in labor | Eyewitness News @ 11:00. PA live! at the Pennsylvania farm show (11:00) PA live! at the...
Santander Bank to close 4 branches in central Pa.
Santander Bank is closing four branches in the region – one in Cumberland County, one in York County and two in Lancaster County. “Like many industries, our customers’ preferences have changed, with more customers choosing to bank with us online,” the bank said in a provided statement. “Therefore, we are reimagining the customer and employee experience by simplifying our processes, refining our branch footprint, and increasing our investment in digital capabilities to align with the evolving needs of our customers.”
Florida man wanted for Lancaster County robbery
LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. — A man from Flordia is wanted by Manheim Township police for a reported robbery. Eric Jerome Mallard, 33, from Lauderhill, Florida has been charged with device fraud, theft from a motor vehicle and criminal mischief, according to the Manheim Township Police Department. According to police...
State police looking for missing central Pa. teen
Pennsylvania State Police are asking for help finding a 15-year-old girl missing from the Chambersburg area. Kylese A. Seman was last seen Monday, and her current whereabouts are unknown, state police said Tuesday. State police said Seman has ties to the Hagerstown, Maryland area. Anyone with information on Seman’s whereabouts...
pahomepage.com
York County Fatal Crash
A fatal crash occurred Saturday night in Springettsbury Township, York County. A fatal crash occurred Saturday night in Springettsbury Township, York County. Area teen center kicks off new business program | …. Area teen center kicks off new business program | Eyewitness News @ 5:00. Wilkes-Barre Police Dept. featured on...
ROAD RAGE Man Points Gun At Teens In Harrisburg, State Police Say
A road rage incident escalated to the point where a man pulled out a gun and pointed it at a group of teenagers on Dec. 17, 2022, according to a release by the Pennsylvania state police on Saturday, Jan. 7, 2023. The teenagers, a 17-year-old Hershey girl, and two Harrisburg...
Pennsylvania Senate committee passes bill to cut state gas tax
Pennsylvania lawmakers on Monday advanced a bill to cut the state's gas tax, one of the nation's highest.
What are those giant pipes along Front Street in Harrisburg?
If you’ve driven along Front Street in Harrisburg recently, you may have noticed giant pipelines extended for miles along Riverfront Park. Capital Region Water says these are “bypass pipes,” and they’re staged there as part of phase two of a $17-million overhaul of some important, buried, aging infrastructure.
Lottery sold 4 tickets worth $1M during New Year’s raffle. 2 were sold in central PA
All four tickets remain unclaimed as of Monday afternoon. Check out the winning numbers.
WGAL
Crash cleared on I-83 in York County
YORK COUNTY, Pa. — A crash that was blocking one lane of I-83 in York County has been cleared. The crash was in the right lane of northbound I-83 before Exit 32 PA-382 Old Trail Road. Again, the crash has been cleared and traffic has returned to normal. Traffic...
This is The Best Small Town in Pennsylvania, According to Travel Website
The keystone state is filled with charming, quaint small towns. That, I think we all can agree on. As one living in Lancaster, PA, I may be somewhat biased when it comes to small towns (the best one is Lititz, in my opinion). However, Touropia, a popular travel website, recently ranked New Hope, Pennsylvania as the best small town in the state.
1 killed during burglary at central Pa. apartment complex: DA
A person found dead Sunday at a Lancaster County apartment complex was shot multiple times during a burglary, the district attorney’s office said Monday. One person was shot and killed around 4 a.m. Sunday in the Lincoln West Apartments in Mountville, according to District Attorney Heather Adams. Adams said...
Man sentenced to 15 years in prison for killing Harrisburg man in bar parking lot
Sheldon Reece, 28, was convicted of third-degree murder, carrying a concealed gun without a license, and two counts of recklessly endangering another person. He originally had been charged with first-degree murder in the death of Sean E. “Shizz” Jackson, 34, but the charge was changed as part of a plea deal.
New details emerge surrounding Harrisburg's Sunken Garden homicide case
HARRISBURG, Pa. — New details have emerged concerning the Dec. 22 homicide of 53-year-old Stacey Shannon. Brandon Martinez, 34, was arrested on Friday, Jan. 6 and charged with murder and attempted rape, according to online court documents. According to an affidavit of probable cause, new surveillance footage and witness...
Central Pa. community set to become national leader in lifesaving care that saved Damar Hamlin
People in Cumberland County stricken with sudden cardiac arrest will soon be much more likely to benefit from the fast, expert help that saved the life of Damar Hamlin. After a year of effort, Cumberland is on the verge of becoming just the second community in the U.S. to roll out new lifesaving devices and a corps of volunteers trained to respond to cardiac arrest, which nearly took Hamlin’s life in front of a Monday Night Football audience.
harrisburgpa.gov
Meet the City of Harrisburg’s newest police officers
The Harrisburg Bureau of Police welcomed 11 new officers on Thursday in one of the largest recruiting classes in recent years. Ten of them will start a six-month police academy at HACC’s Piccola Law Enforcement Complex on Monday, January 9. One, Ofc. Elliot Christman, has already completed his police academy certification, and will begin in the bureau’s training program.
PennLive.com
Harrisburg, PA
