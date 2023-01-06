Conor McGregor vows to “slice through someone” in his UFC return and he doesn’t care who: “Line up”

Read full article on original website
Dustin Poirier reacts to Dana White slapping his wife on NYE: “You should never put your hands on a woman”
Lightweight contender Dustin Poirier has weighed in on the viral video of UFC President Dana White slapping his wife on NYE. It was this past New Year’s Eve, when an argument occurred between Dana White and his wife Anne at a nightclub in Cabo San Lucas, Mexico. Anne proceeded to hit Dana and he promptly struck her back. A video of the altercation was released by TMZ on January 2nd.
MMAmania.com
Choosy Dustin Poirier advised to retire from UFC — ‘There’s not a lot of Michael Chandlers left’
That’s because the No. 4-ranked lightweight can’t seem to land a fight against another top contender, despite repeated callouts of both Charles Oliveira and Dustin Poirier. “Do Bronx” has maintained radio silence but “The Diamond” ... well, he’s just not excited about throwing hands with Dariush.
Former UFC fighter Phil Baroni moved to State prison, facing 30-50 years if found guilty of murder
Former UFC and PRIDE fighter Phil Baroni has been moved to State prison after allegedly murdering his girlfriend in Mexico. The Tribuna De La Bahia reported that Baroni was arrested over the alleged crime, which stemmed from an argument with his girlfriend. The report noted that Baroni had been on alcohol and drugs.
Henry Cejudo “beats Aljamain and destroys Sean O’Malley” according to UFC veteran Matt Brown
Henry Cejudo will defeat Aljamain Sterling and dismantle Sean O’Malley if UFC veteran Matt Brown’s prediction comes true. Sterling, the reigning UFC Bantamweight Champion, has said that a showdown with Cejudo is likely to take place in March. Cejudo’s manager told MMAFighting that the bout was a done deal.
Complex
Dave Bautista Covered Up Manny Pacquiao Tattoo When Boxer Made Homophobic Comments
Dave Bautista isn’t tolerant of people who are homophobic. The Glass Onion actor told GQ that he had to cover up a tattoo after a former friend made derogatory remarks about the LGBTQIA+ community. The 53-year-old described how the tattoo was a logo for Manny Pacquiao’s team, though Bautista didn’t mention him by name.
wrestleview.com
WWE Hall of Famer posts video of him getting punched and stomped in the face for real, but its all a set up
WWE Hall Of Famer Tony Atlas has posted a video of himself getting punched and stomped repeatedly in the face by a woman, while lying on the floor. It would be appear the above video, based on not only what Atlas wrote on Twitter (see below) with the video, but a 2012 report from TMZ, that this was all a set up by Atlas.
Jamie Foxx salutes D.L. Hughley for accusing the media of providing Dana White with “White Privilege”
Jamie Foxx is saluting fellow American actor D.L. Hughley for accusing the media of providing UFC President Dana White with “White Privilege”. White made headlines for all the wrong reasons on January 2nd after a video of him slapping his wife at a New Year’s Eve party in Mexico went viral on TMZ.
Chael Sonnen explains why Cain Velasquez is “the scariest fighter in MMA history”
Chael Sonnen has his pick for the scariest fighter in MMA history, and his name is Cain Velasquez. Velasquez is a former two-time UFC Heavyweight Champion. Velasquez was renowned for his wrestling abilities and his conditioning. He’s beaten the likes of Junior dos Santos, Brock Lesnar, and Antônio Rodrigo Nogueira.
ringsidenews.com
Jim Cornette Hopes We’ve Seen The End Of WWE’s ‘Ronda Rousey Experiement’
Ronda Rousey’s first run in WWE was followed by a big Royal Rumble debut that stretched into an exciting mixed-tag team match at WrestleMania. After that first run ended, The Baddest Woman On The Planet took a break for an “impregnation vacation.” Now that she’s back, some people are less than blown away.
hiphop-n-more.com
Meek Mill Almost Gets into Fight with Former World Champion Gary Russell Jr (Video)
Meek Mill nearly ended up in a fight while attending Gervonta Davis’ win over Hector Luis Garcia on Saturday night in Washington DC. The Philly rapper was in the building to support Tank in the main event but also in attendance and sitting nearby was former WBC featherweight world champion Gary Russell Jr, along with some of his friends. Russell Jr has had beef with Gervonta in the past so he was supporting his rival in the fight, which seems to have led to an argument between him and Meek.
MMAmania.com
Valentina Shevchenko unhappy with 2022 inactivity: ‘What’s happening with you girls - Why so quiet?’
It was an uncharacteristically quiet year for UFC women’s Flyweight champion, Valentina Shevchenko, in 2022. The Kyrgyzstani fighter has fought twice a year like clockwork since 2015, amassing an impressive seven title defenses. But, last year “Bullet” only got one fight in: a controversial split decision win over Taila...
bodyslam.net
NBA Champion Kyle Kuzma Questions Why The Media Is Picking Sides In Regards To UFC President Dana White
The former Los Angeles Laker and current Washington Wizard is not happy with the media. In a tweet posted on Friday, the 2020 NBA champion asked why the media has been picking sides when it comes to UFC President Dana White. Kyle Kuzma, who played alongside The King LeBron James...
MMAmania.com
Watch UFCs Stephen Thompson wreck bodybuilder with leg kicks
Whatever you do, don't get kicked by “Wonderboy.”. While it isn't so popular nowadays, there was once a time when content creators — and even reporters — would go to mixed martial arts (MMA) fighters’ gyms and let them kick them or slam them. It is always funny to see a regular person suffer from a soft leg kick, especially when we see them every weekend in full force.
Boxing Scene
Gervonta Davis: If It's Up To Me, Ryan’s Definitely Next; We Just Waiting For Ryan To Accept
WASHINGTON – Gervonta Davis revealed early Sunday morning that the deal for his pay-per-view showdown with Ryan Garcia isn’t quite finalized. The undefeated knockout artist acknowledged during a post-fight press conference at Capital One Arena that Garcia hasn’t actually agreed to all terms for a 12-round, 136-pound fight that is expected to take place at some point this spring. Davis, 28, and Garcia, 24, jointly announced through their social media platforms November 17 that “the deal is done” for them to square off in 2023 in Las Vegas.
thesource.com
Meek Mill Apologizes For Ringside Altercation At Gervonta Davis Fight: ‘I Just Gotta Step My Response Game Up!’
On Saturday, Jan. 7th, Gervonta Davis fought Hector Garcia to defend his WBA lightweight title. Halfway through the 8th round, a ringside altercation between Meek Mill and pro-fighter Garry Russell Jr. caught the attention of both fighters, causing the fight to stop for a brief moment. Meek and Garry were...
Dustin Poirier still hopeful Michael Chandler will be “honest” about what he did at UFC 281: “I don’t want an apology. It doesn’t mean anything to me”
Dustin Poirier wants Michael Chandler to tell the truth. At UFC 281, Poirier and Chandler fought in a highly-anticipated bout that lived up to expectations. It was a back-and-forth war but in the third round, Poirier got the submission which he was pleased with. “Just getting the win in general,...
Former UFC champion Jose Aldo and his wife reportedly caught up in scandal involving government handouts
Former UFC featherweight champion Jose Aldo is now once again back in hot water. ‘Junior’ retired from MMA following a loss to Merab Dvalishvili at UFC 278 last August. Prior to the bout, the Brazilian stated that he would retire if he loses, as he was disinterested in fighting for anything but titles. After UFC 278, he kept his word and retired.
Boxing Scene
Gervonta Davis: 'I’d Rather Beat Someone Up for 12 Rounds Than Get the Knockout'
One of boxing’s most lethal punchers apparently is not nearly as enamored with knockouts as some might think. Gervonta Davis, the hard-hitting lightweight southpaw from Baltimore, says he would derive more satisfaction from dragging out a beating through 12 rounds than curtailing a fight with a stoppage. Davis, 28,...
Bryce Mitchell claps back at Sean O’Malley following his recent troll job: “Your making it real personal. Talking about my family and money”
UFC featherweight contender Bryce Mitchell is seemingly unhappy with Sean O’Malley. ‘Thug Nasty’ is fresh off his return at UFC 282 against Ilia Topuria last month. Heading into the contest, Mitchell was riding a 15-fight winning streak, having recently defeated Edson Barboza that March. However, he would suffer his first career defeat to ‘El Matador’ that night in Las Vegas.
Josh Thomson shares the one fighter capable of dethroning UFC lightweight champion Islam Makhachev: “He’s the only one”
Josh Thomson is sharing the one fighter he feels is capable of dethroning UFC lightweight champion Islam Makhachev. Islam Makhachev (23-1 MMA) is set to battle it out with featherweight title holder Alexander Volkanovski (25-1 MMA) on Saturday, February 11th at UFC 284. The lightweight main event title bout will take place at the RAC Arena in Perth, Australia.
