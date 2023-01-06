Read full article on original website
Related
NPR
Doctors say bystanders can do a lot to help someone who has stopped breathing
Damar Hamlin's remarkable recovery may not have been possible if things had gone differently in the moments after he collapsed. Following his medical rescue, the American Heart Association says it's seen a huge surge in page views on how to deliver hands-only CPR. And doctors say people who happen to be nearby can be tremendous help to someone who has collapsed and stopped breathing. NPR's Allison Aubrey reports.
NPR
Buffalo Bills celebrate a win over the Patriots and Hamlin's continued recovery
The Buffalo Bills and their fans, known as the Bills Mafia, have a lot to celebrate this morning. Their team scored a decisive win at home over the New England Patriots, and safety Damar Hamlin continues to recover after collapsing during last Monday's game against Cincinnati. David Sommerstein with North Country Public Radio reports.
NPR
The FDA approves an Alzheimer's drug that appears to modestly slow the disease
The FDA has approved a new drug that appears to slow down Alzheimer's disease. NPR's Jon Hamilton reports. JON HAMILTON, BYLINE: The new drug known as Lecanemab will be marketed under the brand name Leqembi. Maria Carrillo, chief science officer of the Alzheimer's Association, says it could help millions of people in the early stages of the disease.
