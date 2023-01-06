ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
NPR

Saskatchewan compiles a Top-10 list of 911 calls that weren't an emergency

Good morning. I'm Dwane Brown. If your bathtub has ever been clogged, you might have called a plumber. One resident of Saskatchewan, Canada, decided the police were a better option. That's No. 1 on a Top 10 list of inappropriate 911 calls made last year. It also features someone ringing because they ran out of milk. A cat in a tree didn't make the list. I guess Saskatchewan, residents are saving that for the fire department.
NPR

How the U.K. royals and British tabloids came to rely on each other for relevance

Prince Harry says his family has placed stories about him and his wife in the British tabloids. NPR's Ayesha Rascoe talks with Adrian Bingham, co-author of "Tabloid Century," to hear how that works. AYESHA RASCOE, HOST:. Prince Harry's memoir, "Spare," comes out next week. And the British tabloids are all...
NPR

What the pull of the foreign box office means for Hollywood

NPR's Ayesha Rascoe talks to Nancy Tartaglione, of Deadline.com, about the pull of international box offices for films like the Avatar sequel "The Way of Water" has made nearly $1 billion overseas. AYESHA RASCOE, HOST:. The new "Avatar" movie, this one subtitled "The Way Of Water," has made more than...
NPR

'If I Survive You' author grew up feeling judged — and confused — by race

This is FRESH AIR. I am Terry Gross. The year is new, and no one yet knows what the best books of this year will be. But many critics, including our book critic, Maureen Corrigan, agree that one of the best books of 2022 was written by my guest, Jonathan Escoffery. We didn't catch up with him in 2022, but we're going to do that now.
NPR

Biden visits U.S.-Mexico border for 1st time as president

President Biden visits El Paso in his first visit to the U.S.-Mexico border since he became president. President Joe Biden has been in El Paso today for his first visit to the U.S.-Mexico border since he became president. He will then travel on to Mexico for a meeting with the presidents of Mexico and Canada. NPR's Eyder Peralta has been following this story and joins us from Mexico City. Hi, Eyder.
EL PASO, TX
NPR

A look at the transnational extremism behind Brazil's unrest and the U.S. Jan. 6 riot

UNIDENTIFIED GROUP: (Chanting in non-English language). KELLY: The rioters were supporters of Jair Bolsonaro, the far-right former president who, like Donald Trump, falsely claimed that the election that ousted him was rigged. Well, this weekend's attacks were also part of a broader pattern of transnational extremism, one where social media and a shared sense of grievance are playing big roles. For more on that, we are joined by NPR's Sergio Olmos, who covers extremism, and Shannon Bond, who covers how false claims spread online. Hi there. Welcome to you both.
NPR

Lizzie Gottlieb talks 'Turn Every Page' documentary

The relationship between a writer and editor can be a tenuous one, like any partnership, you know? You have a shared goal in mind, maybe slightly different ways to get there. Maybe something one of you says rubs the other in a weird way. But, you know, you find ways to make it work. Across five books for 50 years, writer Robert Caro and his editor Robert Gottlieb have been making it work. From the 1970s, when Caro started writing "The Power Broker," his momentous biography of New York City urban planner Robert Moses, up until now, when they are knee-deep in the fifth and final volume of "The Years Of Lyndon Johnson." Filmmaker Lizzie Gottlieb has gotten as close to this partnership as anyone can. She's Robert Gottlieb's daughter and is out now with a documentary about the two titled "Turn Every Page." Now Lizzie Gottlieb is here with us to talk about it. Lizzie, welcome to the show.
NPR

Morning news brief

Brazil's President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva has returned to the capital, Brasilia. He's come back to survey the damage from an attack yesterday on the Brazilian Congress and other government buildings. (SOUNDBITE OF PROTEST, GUNFIRE) DWANE BROWN, HOST:. Thousands of supporters of former President Jair Bolsonaro marched across the...
NPR

Biden to talk migration, climate in Mexico City for North American Leaders' Summit

Migration, the economy, trying to stop fentanyl traffickers - those are just some of the items on the agenda as President Biden meets today with his Mexican counterpart, Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador. Biden is in Mexico City for the North American Leaders Summit, and so is NPR White House correspondent Tamara Keith.
NPR

'Morning Edition' tests a plant-based version of Chili

Audio will be available later today. Jack Bishop of the PBS show America's Test Kitchen teaches NPR's A Martinez how to make vegetarian chili — that even meat lovers can appreciate. (Story aired on Morning Edition on Dec. 1, 2022.)

Comments / 0

Community Policy