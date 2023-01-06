Read full article on original website
What is behind the recent mass layoffs in the tech industry?
Audio will be available later today. NPR's A Martinez talks to Daniel Keum, an assistant professor of management at Columbia Business School, about the recent wave of layoffs in the tech industry.
California moves ahead with plans for floating wind turbines miles off its coastline
A first-of-its-kind offshore wind lease auction along California's coast generated $750 million in combined sales. Analysts say that's a strong and positive market signal for American offshore wind. MARY LOUISE KELLY, HOST:. California is charging ahead with plans for floating wind turbines miles off its coastline. A federal lease auction...
High energy prices and inflation are taking a toll on U.K. businesses
More than 11,000 small businesses closed in the UK last year. Many smaller shops could not keep up with higher energy costs, inflation and competition from online retailers. High energy prices and inflation are taking a toll on U.K. businesses, and researchers say smaller retailers are struggling to survive. Willem Marx reports.
Saskatchewan compiles a Top-10 list of 911 calls that weren't an emergency
Good morning. I'm Dwane Brown. If your bathtub has ever been clogged, you might have called a plumber. One resident of Saskatchewan, Canada, decided the police were a better option. That's No. 1 on a Top 10 list of inappropriate 911 calls made last year. It also features someone ringing because they ran out of milk. A cat in a tree didn't make the list. I guess Saskatchewan, residents are saving that for the fire department.
It's easier to travel to China — as Beijing lifts more COVID pandemic rules
China has ended mandatory quarantine for inbound travelers — dismantling one of the final pieces of its "zero COVID" policy. The change will have a big impact on the global economy and for visitors. DWANE BROWN, HOST:. Forced quarantine has been a centerpiece of China's response to COVID-19 for...
An oil and gas lease sale in Alaska may indicate a shift in energy firms' priorities
In Alaska, the Cook Inlet oil and gas lease auction brought in just one bidder. It may be a signal of what's to come with leases in the region. A federal oil and gas lease sale in Alaska, held just before the New Year, got a lot of pushback from environmental groups. But in the end, the sale was kind of a dud. Sabine Poux with member station KDLL in Kenai, Alaska, has been following this story. She joins us now to talk about what the results say about the energy industry overall. Sabine, thanks for being here.
New tax credits for electric vehicles kicked in last week
A lot of people may be thinking about buying an electric car this year. There are lots of new models, and last year's massive climate bill included some big changes to the tax credits for buying EVs. But it's a bit complicated - well, really, really complicated. NPR's Camila Domonoske joins us. The massive climate bill last year, Camila, included some big changes, as I mentioned, in the tax credit. What are some of the biggest changes that you can tell us about that went into effect last week?
Biden to talk migration, climate in Mexico City for North American Leaders' Summit
Migration, the economy, trying to stop fentanyl traffickers - those are just some of the items on the agenda as President Biden meets today with his Mexican counterpart, Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador. Biden is in Mexico City for the North American Leaders Summit, and so is NPR White House correspondent Tamara Keith.
Pro-Bolsonaro protesters storm Brazil's Congress
UNIDENTIFIED PEOPLE: (Chanting in non-English language). LIMBONG: Over the past few hours, supporters of former President Jair Bolsonaro stormed the Congress building, presidential offices and Supreme Court. Thousands of Bolsonaro's backers swept into the buildings in Brasilia, almost unchallenged by security. The images are reminiscent of the January 6 insurrection here in Washington just over two years ago. The massive breach came a week after the inauguration of the new president, Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva, who defeated Bolsonaro in last year's bitterly fought election, an election that the far-right Bolsonaro and his supporters still refuse to accept he's lost. Joining us with the latest is NPR's South America correspondent Carrie Kahn. Hey, Carrie.
What the pull of the foreign box office means for Hollywood
NPR's Ayesha Rascoe talks to Nancy Tartaglione, of Deadline.com, about the pull of international box offices for films like the Avatar sequel "The Way of Water" has made nearly $1 billion overseas. AYESHA RASCOE, HOST:. The new "Avatar" movie, this one subtitled "The Way Of Water," has made more than...
People in Odesa try to do business even after Russian attacks leave them in the dark
Ukrainian officials in Odesa say the local economy has contracted 40% since the war began. The shutdown of the local ports and unreliable electricity have forced businesses to adapt. LEILA FADEL, HOST:. Before Russia invaded Ukraine, the southern city of Odesa, with its beaches and ports, was known for tourism...
President Biden is in Mexico for a summit of North American leaders. It's the first time a U.S. president has visited the country since former President Barack Obama attended the summit nine years ago.
Biden was received in Mexico City last night by President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador. Now, they plan to spend the next couple of days meeting with each other and with Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau. And migration is likely to be a top issue. FADEL: So we're going to go...
A look at the transnational extremism behind Brazil's unrest and the U.S. Jan. 6 riot
UNIDENTIFIED GROUP: (Chanting in non-English language). KELLY: The rioters were supporters of Jair Bolsonaro, the far-right former president who, like Donald Trump, falsely claimed that the election that ousted him was rigged. Well, this weekend's attacks were also part of a broader pattern of transnational extremism, one where social media and a shared sense of grievance are playing big roles. For more on that, we are joined by NPR's Sergio Olmos, who covers extremism, and Shannon Bond, who covers how false claims spread online. Hi there. Welcome to you both.
Exclusive: New Biden student loan plan unveiled amid agency funding crisis
The Biden administration is unveiling a generous new student loan repayment plan today. Most current and new federal student loan borrowers will be eligible for the plan, and it could especially help low-income borrowers. LEILA FADEL, HOST:. But there's a catch. The agency tasked with implementing the plan might not...
Rep. Ro Khanna's case for making the U.S. a leader in manufacturing again
NPR's Andrew Limbong speaks with Democratic Congressman Ro Khanna, who argues that "a new economic patriotism" can make the U.S. a manufacturing powerhouse once again. Rebuilding the American middle class is something politicians in Washington, both Democrat and Republican, have been promising on the campaign trail over the last few election cycles. And while they don't always agree on specifics, the general idea is that the U.S. should do more to restore its status as a manufacturing powerhouse, like bringing back jobs from overseas. But what would that actually look like?
Thousands of nurses at 2 NYC hospitals are on strike after negotiations fail
Union-organized nurses at two of New York City's biggest hospitals say they are going ahead with a strike this morning. Nurses at Mount Sinai Hospital's main campus in Harlem got up early to get ready to picket. In fact, that's where we find Caroline Lewis of member station WNYC in New York. Caroline, good morning.
Biden visits U.S.-Mexico border for 1st time as president
President Joe Biden has been in El Paso today for his first visit to the U.S.-Mexico border since he became president. He will then travel on to Mexico for a meeting with the presidents of Mexico and Canada. NPR's Eyder Peralta has been following this story and joins us from Mexico City. Hi, Eyder.
MacKenzie Scott is shaking up philanthropy's traditions. Is that a good thing?
With the Russian invasion of Ukraine, a series of devastating climate change-fueled events and high food and energy costs, 2022 was a year of significant turmoil. But at least in the philanthropy sector, there may be reason for optimism. On December 14, 2022 billionaire philanthropist and novelist MacKenzie Scott announced...
Security forces in Brazil regain control after Bolsonaro supporters storm Congress
In a stunning security breach, supporters of former Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro stormed Congress and the presidential offices Sunday, to protest what they falsely claim was a stolen election. LEILA FADEL, HOST:. Brazil's President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva has returned to the capital, Brasilia. He's come back to survey...
Morning news brief
Security forces in Brazil regain control after an ex-president's supporters stormed Congress. President Biden will meet with North American leaders in Mexico. And, the U.S. House returns to business. LEILA FADEL, HOST:. Brazil's President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva has returned to the capital, Brasilia. He's come back to survey...
