Read full article on original website
Related
tennisuptodate.com
Venus Williams not set for potential final Australian Open after all, withdraws after injury suffered at ASB Classic
Venus Williams won't be playing at the 2023 Australian Open after all as she withdrew from the event due to an injury sustained at the Auckland event. Tennis fans were amazed to see Venus Williams back on the court as the American even won a match in Auckland. Unfortunately, her age is catching up with her as she picked up a new injury during her match against Zhu in the second round. She has now pulled out of the event due to that injury and will probably travel to the US to see what it means.
tennisuptodate.com
Mardy Fish ousted as US Davis Cup Captain following gambling incident, Rajeev Ram reinstated to the roster
Retired American tennis player Mardy Fish is out as captain of the U.S. Davis Cup team after the U.S. Tennis Association said Friday that the two sides "mutually agreed to move in a new direction." The USTA announced the change as part of a news release that began by listing...
Mardy Fish out as US Davis Cup captain before next matches
Mardy Fish is out as captain of the U.S. Davis Cup team after the U.S. Tennis Association said Friday that the two sides “mutually agreed to move in a new direction.” The USTA announced the change as part of a news release that began by listing the members of the American roster for a qualifying matchup at Uzbekistan on Feb. 3-4. Those players are doubles specialist Rajeev Ram, Tommy Paul, Jenson Brooksby, Mackenzie McDonald and Austin Krajicek. Ram was notably left off the squad by Fish for the Davis Cup Finals in November. That was shortly after the 38-year-old Ram reached the No. 1 ranking in men’s doubles for the first time on the heels of winning a second consecutive U.S. Open doubles championship for his third Grand Slam trophy overall. Fish, a former professional player who had been the U.S. captain since 2019, and Davis Cup coach Bob Bryan were fined $10,000 apiece in November by the International Tennis Integrity Agency for promoting a gambling operator via social media.
tennisuptodate.com
ATP Draw 2023 Adelaide International 2 including Rublev, Carreno-Busta, Kokkinakis, Paul and Draper
The draw has been released for ATP Adelaide International 2 between 9-14 January, 2023 and will act as one of the final warm-up tournaments for the Australian Open. Featuring Andrey Rublev, Pablo Carreno-Busta, Karen Khachanov, Thanasi Kokkinakis and Jack Draper among others, it is an ATP 250 tournament. This tournament...
tennisuptodate.com
FORGOTTEN TENNIS STARS: Born entertainer German-Jamaican ace Dustin Brown known for trick shots and remaining unbeaten over Rafael Nadal
In a new series on TennisUpToDate, we will look back on some players from both ATP and WTA from all eras who are Forgotten Tennis Stars, whether well-known for a while or just a time with Dustin Brown the first player profiled. Brown is a more recent example and one...
tennisuptodate.com
"This girl giving an absolute lesson to the World No.1 today" - Tiafoe has high praise for Pegula after dominant United Cup victory over Swiatek
American tennis star Frances Tiafoe hailed compatriot Jessica Pegula after the latter scored a thumping win over World No. 1 Iga Swiatek at the 2023 United Cup on Friday. Pegula beat Swiatek 6-2 6-2, to give the United States a 1-0 lead against Poland in the semifinals. Later, Tiafoe beat Kacper Zuk 6-3 6-3 to increase the lead to 2-0.
tennismajors.com
Fritz and Keys get the job done, USA through to United Cup final
The US completed a clean sweep against Poland in the semi-finals of the first ever United Cup. After the victories of Jessica Pegula, who made the world No 1 Iga Swiatek cry, and Frances Tiafoe on Friday, Taylor Fritz put an end to the suspense on Saturday by defeating Hubert Hurkacz in two tiebreaks, 7-6 (5), 7-6 (5).
tennisuptodate.com
"Who wouldn’t want him in their corner - Evert lauds praise on Darren Cahill after being spotted watching Anisimova
Chris Evert lauded praise on Darren Cahill as one of the best coaches on the Tour after he was spotted watching Anisimova play tennis in Australia. The Australian coach worked with many great tennis players in the past like Andre Agassi and Simona Halep. His last work was with Anisimova but it was only a trial. It's unclear whether he started working with the talented American but he was spotted watching her and supporting her during her Adelaide match.
Yardbarker
Roger Federer takes to the court again but with padel
The new year promptly brings the dawn of the new tennis season and for the sports top pros, all eyes are on the first major of the year with the Australian Open lurking on the horizon. Not so for legend Roger Federer, who - for the first time since he...
tennisuptodate.com
Swiatek in doubt for Australian Open with injury after Adelaide withdrawal
Iga Swiatek withdrew from the Adelaide International 2 event due to an injury leaving her Australian Open participation in doubt. Swiatek last competed in the United Cup helping Poland reach the semi-final. She lost to Jessica Pegula in straight sets 2-6 2-6 and now pulled out of Adelaide due to an apparent injury. It's not clear what kind of injury it is but it's believed to be a light one. Even so, the Australian Open participation is in doubt due to the event being only 10 days away.
World number one Carlos Alcaraz ruled out of Australian Open because of injury
World number one Carlos Alcaraz will miss the Australian Open because of a leg injury.The 19-year-old Spaniard, who won his maiden grand slam title at the US Open in September, revealed he suffered a muscle injury in his right leg during pre-season training.Writing on social media Alcaraz said: “It’s time to deal with another blow. When I was at my best in pre-season, I picked up an injury through a chance, unnatural movement in training.“I’d worked so hard to get to my best level for Australia but unfortunately I won’t be able to play the Care A2+ Kooyong (warm-up event)...
Former World No. 1 Ashleigh Barty announces pregnancy
January 6 - Former World No. 1 tennis player Ashleigh Barty announced on social media that she is pregnant. Barty shared her news by posting a photo on Instagram that featured baby shoes with one of her dogs.
The United States celebrates winning inaugural United Cup
The United States celebrated winning the inaugural United Cup Sunday with a comprehensive victory over Italy in the final in Sydney, Australia.
tennismajors.com
Ultradominant Gauff wins Auckland final
American Coco Gauff, the top seed, defeated Spanish qualifier Rebeka Masarova 6-1, 6-1 to win the Auckland Open trophy at the ASB Tennis Centre on Sunday. It is Gauff’s third WTA trophy, the first since 2021. The French Open runner-up, aged 18, didn’t lose a set in an impressive...
tennisuptodate.com
VIDEO: Djokovic yells furiously to his box to get out after first set loss against Korda in Adelaide final
Novak Djokovic was seen yelling furiously at his box after losing the opening set tiebreak during his Adelaide final match against Sebastian Korda. The Serbian was left frustrated by the way the set ended and was seen repeatedly yelling towards his box telling someone to leave. It's unclear what caused the situation and it's also unclear why Djokovic was yelling in Italian. The person he wanted out was his brother Marko. He was seen shouting:
Tears for ‘helpless’ Iga Swiatek after United Cup defeat in Sydney
World number one Iga Swiatek was in tears on the court after losing to Jessica Pegula at the United Cup in Sydney.Representing Poland at the inaugural mixed team competition, Swiatek had won her three previous singles matches but was well beaten 6-2 6-2 by third-ranked Pegula in the semi-final against the USA.Asked in a press conference for the reason behind her show of emotion, Swiatek said: “Because I just knew that I felt kind of helpless today, because physically and mentally I wasn’t able to kind of show up even, and problem-solve.“So it’s always hard when you lose, especially when...
NBC Sports
Carlos Alcaraz to miss Australian Open
Top-ranked tennis player Carlos Alcaraz will miss the Australian Open that starts in nine days due to a right leg injury, according to his social media. “When I was at my best in preseason, I picked up an injury through a chance, unnatural movement in training,” was posted on Alcaraz’s accounts. “This time it’s the semimembranosus muscle in my right leg. I’d worked so hard to get to my best level for Australia but unfortunately I won’t be able to play the Care A2+ Kooyong or the Australian Open. It’s tough, but I have to be optimistic, recover and look forward. See you in 2024 @australianopen.”
tennisuptodate.com
Djokovic believes long break from tour action potential cause of recent Alcaraz injury: "When you are out of that rhythm, body can react"
Novak Djokovic thought about the injury of Carlos Alcaraz and he believes that not playing in a while probably played a part in him getting injuries again. It's very hard for a tennis player to replicate match conditions unless real matches are being played. Due to that, players often can get injured once the season picks up suddenly as it happens after the New Year. Pacing yourself is key but sometimes things just don't work out in your favour. That is what Djokovic believed happened to Alcaraz with his injury:
tennismajors.com
Djokovic saves championship point, wins Adelaide trophy
Serb Novak Djokovic, the top seed, edged out American Sebastian Korda 6-7 (8), 7-6 (3), 6-4 to win the Adelaide International 1 trophy at Memorial Drive Tennis Centre on Sunday. It is his 92nd tour-level title, and marks his 34th match win on the bounce in Australia. He has now...
hypebeast.com
Cristiano Ronaldo Banned From Making Debut for Al-Nassr
Despite being introduced to a packed crowd at Mrsool Park in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, Cristiano Ronaldo is now banned from making his debut for Al-Nassr FC. The keep Portuguese soccer star was expected to play his first home game for the club against Al Ta-ee, but the club has reportedly exceeded its quota for foreign players.
Comments / 0