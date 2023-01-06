Considering buying a home in Nebraska? Now is a great time to do so. Currently, the housing market in the Cornhusker State is holding steady. The median price of a home there is $280,400, and most homes sell for their listing price. There are also bargains to be had: About 26% of houses have sold for less than the asking price, according to Redfin, a real estate brokerage that analyzes housing market data.

