klkntv.com
Sen. Blood proposes disclosure requirement for ‘dark money’ in Nebraska elections
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) — A former candidate for governor has proposed a bill that would impact how “dark money” influences Nebraska elections. State Sen. Carol Blood is bringing a bill that would require groups spending money on elections to disclose their expenditures and donors. This comes as...
klkntv.com
Nebraska senator introduces bill to cap insulin price at $100 a month
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – There’s a push to lower insulin prices in Nebraska, capping the cost at $100 a month for those with private insurance. The legislation, introduced by Sen. Tom Briese of Albion, would start in January 2024. There’s already a $35 cap on insulin prices for...
Kearney Hub
Rules change proposal could end secret ballots in Nebraska Legislature
LINCOLN — Votes for legislative leaders could be made public under a rules change that has been proposed in the Nebraska Legislature. State Sen. Steve Halloran of Hastings offered the change, which was among 52 rules change ideas submitted to the Legislature's Rules Committee on Friday and made public on Monday.
Nebraska senator targets ‘skill games’ for taxation, additional property tax relief
LINCOLN — “Win Big Money” and “Win $15,000 Today” read the signs at a small outlet at a strip mall in Kearney, Nebraska. One wall of the mostly barren shop is lined with video machines that are a dead ringer for slot machines that are now being played at Nebraska’s first legal casinos in Lincoln […] The post Nebraska senator targets ‘skill games’ for taxation, additional property tax relief appeared first on Nebraska Examiner.
After more than eight hours of debate, state lawmakers approve committee appointments
LINCOLN — After more than eight hours of sometimes rancorous debate over two days, state legislators on Monday approved the committee assignments for the 2023 session. The 40-7 vote came after several Democratic senators in the Nebraska Legislature criticized the process of picking committee members as defying tradition and past practices. They also said the […] The post After more than eight hours of debate, state lawmakers approve committee appointments appeared first on Nebraska Examiner.
After big year for dark money, Blood proposes bill requiring donor disclosure
OMAHA — Political donors spent more than $50 million on Nebraska’s state and local elections in 2022. But some spent more than campaign finance filings show. They did so by funding “dark money” groups that don’t have to disclose their donors. These groups operate in a gray area of political fundraising. One example: Former Nebraska […] The post After big year for dark money, Blood proposes bill requiring donor disclosure appeared first on Nebraska Examiner.
klin.com
New Legislation Could Cap Minimum Wage for Those Under 20
New legislation introduced by Nebraska Senator Tom Briesie of Albion could cap the minimum wage to below what Nebraska Initiative 433 raises it to. On Thursday, Briesie introduced LB 15, which brings to the table a youth and training wage across the state. “The youth wage applies to 14 to...
kfornow.com
Nebraskans for Medical Marijuana push for legalization once again
LINCOLN, Neb. (Jan. 7, 2022 – KOLN) -The fight to bring medical marijuana to Nebraska isn’t over. A state senator plans to, once again, introduce a bill this session keeping hope alive for a group that wants to see it legalized. State Senator Anna Wishart, who’s been a...
kfornow.com
City Council Back To Full Strength
Photo courtesy of Jeff Motz/KFOR News. Lincoln, NE (January 9, 2023) The Lincoln City Council today unanimously approved Michelle Suarez’s appointment to fill the seat vacated by Jane Raybould, who was elected to the Nebraska Legislature. Suarez was sworn in at the conclusion of the weekly Council meeting. She will fill the remainder of Raybould’s term through May, but does not plan to run for a full term.
It is time for Nebraska to amend legislative term limits
Twenty-two years ago, Nebraska voters passed term limits for the Legislature. Those term limits took effect in 2006 – and looking back in time, it can be safely said that Nebraska’s term limit experiment has been a solution to a problem that simply did not exist. (Prior to term limits, the average tenure of state […] The post It is time for Nebraska to amend legislative term limits appeared first on Nebraska Examiner.
Ricketts, Lindstrom, Dinsdale, Slone, Ashford among Nebraska U.S. Senate applicants
OMAHA — The race to be appointed as Nebraska’s next U.S. senator is getting serious, with Gov. Jim Pillen interviewing candidates and mulling an appointment as early as this week. Pillen, a Republican, said Thursday he would name a replacement by the end of January for former U.S. Sen. Ben Sasse, R-Neb. Sasse formally resigned […] The post Ricketts, Lindstrom, Dinsdale, Slone, Ashford among Nebraska U.S. Senate applicants appeared first on Nebraska Examiner.
nebraskaexaminer.com
Nebraska lawmaker quells questions about a gun bill
LINCOLN — One of Nebraska’s newest lawmakers, State Sen. George Dungan of Lincoln, admits that he probably puzzled some by introducing a firearms bill in one of his first official legislative actions. Rest assured, said the Democrat in the officially nonpartisan Legislature, he hasn’t changed his stance against...
klkntv.com
Clash over committee assignments bog down Nebraska Legislature
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) — A clash over committee assignments in the Nebraska Legislature persisted on Monday, with senators deadlocked. The Legislature is stalled because senators have not approved the motion for committees. Without approved committees, legislation can’t move forward. Fighting that some warned was inevitable showed up in...
Neb. Farm Bureau applauds agreement on ‘right to repair’ tractors
LINCOLN — Nebraska’s largest farm group is applauding an agreement reached Sunday with John Deere that they say will ensure farmers’ and ranchers’ rights to repair their own tractors and farm implements. “Right to repair” has been a big issue in farm country as tractors and...
doniphanherald.com
Don Walton: 2023 Legislature may face bumpy road ahead
After the first few days of the 2023 Legislature there already is tension in the air. Results of the opening day's leadership votes and subsequent recommendations for committee assignments have triggered allegations ranging from partisan behavior to a partisan takeover of the 2023 Legislature. That's a so-what given in other...
mediafeed.org
Nebraska first-time homebuyer programs
Considering buying a home in Nebraska? Now is a great time to do so. Currently, the housing market in the Cornhusker State is holding steady. The median price of a home there is $280,400, and most homes sell for their listing price. There are also bargains to be had: About 26% of houses have sold for less than the asking price, according to Redfin, a real estate brokerage that analyzes housing market data.
KETV.com
'No known safe level': Report reveals high radon levels across most of Nebraska
OMAHA, Neb. — A new report from Nebraska DHHS shows a majority of Nebraskans are living in counties with unhealthy levels of radon, the second-leading cause of lung cancer in the U.S., in their homes and businesses. The colorless and odorless gas is blamed for about 21,000 lung cancer...
Nebraska ‘housing council’ launches with plan for 35,000 new affordable dwellings
LINCOLN — Saying Nebraska’s economic future hinges on solving its “housing crisis,” dozens of statewide experts and policymakers have released a plan that calls for 35,000 new affordable dwellings in the state over the next five years. About a third of those apartments and owner-occupied homes are to be set aside for households making under […] The post Nebraska ‘housing council’ launches with plan for 35,000 new affordable dwellings appeared first on Nebraska Examiner.
kmaland.com
Inflation Reduction Act to Help NE Farms Fight Climate Change
(KMAland) -- Nebraska farmers and ranchers who have struggled with climate-related issues like flooding and drought are expected to benefit in the new year from the Inflation Reduction Act's massive funding of ag-related conservation programs. Over $3 billion goes to the U.S. Department of Agriculture's Conservation Stewardship Program - which...
klkntv.com
Gov. Jim Pillen announces first woman Department of Transportation head
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – Vicki Kramer will be the first woman to lead the Nebraska Department of Transportaion. Kramer comes with a multitude of experience that includes working at the Nebraska DOT as a communications director, public policy director and strategic adviser to the DOT director. In a press...
