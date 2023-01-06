Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Popular regional grocery store chain opening new location in Massachusetts this weekKristen WaltersShrewsbury, MA
7 Famous Celebrities You Didn't Know Were From WorcesterTed RiversWorcester, MA
Former Ollie's Employees Warn Customers for "Disorganized Stores" and "Issues With Barcodes"Bryan Dijkhuizen
This Middle-of-Nowhere General Store has Some of the Best Sandwiches in all of MassachusettsTravel MavenPetersham, MA
Taco John’s Set to Open In Boston February 2023MadocBoston, MA
Related
Get Paid to Take Care of Your Elderly or Disabled Friend or Family Member
Caregivers struggle everyday to manage caring for their loved one, working to bring in income, balancing work and family life. Being a caregiver can be very rewarding, but it can also be very overwhelming. Help is available to those that qualify.
valleypatriot.com
Helicopters Over Lowell ~ KANE’S KORNER
Keeping the Lowell Community Positively Informed and Connected. On the evening of Monday November 27th, a post circulated on the 4.2k member Facebook page Helicopters Over Lowell asking for pet supplies and carriers for the occupants of senior housing being evacuated due to a water main break in downtown Lowell. Like all posts on this site the story started with, “Why is there a helicopter flying over Lowell?”
Scituate cat missing for 3 years reunited with owner
SCITUATE, Mass- — A Scituate cat that was missing for three years has been reunited with its owner. According to owner Meaghan Swetish, Gus the cat was a frequent roamer of the neighborhood and would often disappear for days or weeks at a time. Swetish says he would always find his way home but eventually, weeks of waiting for his return turned into months and then into years.
WCVB
Massachusetts company creates custom tables from reclaimed antique wood
HANOVER, Mass. — Inside a modest-sized workshop in the South Shore region of Massachusetts, old wood is finding a brand-new purpose. The restoration comes from the skilled hands of Chris Benson, owner of Heirloom Table Company, a self-described mom-and-pop operation that creates handmade, one-0f-a-kind, custom-designed farmhouse tables. "Most of...
homenewshere.com
Tewksbury proves to be a community that cares
TEWKSBURY — A piece of steaming lasagna is placed on the plate of a young mother as her toddler, wide-eyed, excitedly holds a tiny juice box. “Lasagna Love provided us with four trays of home-baked lasagna,” said Lori Carriere, a volunteer for the Healthy Families Lowell mother and baby party which was held recently in Tewksbury.
Mass. veterinarians see rise dogs with marijuana poisoning since drug's legalization
CAMBRIDGE -- Puppies are notorious for eating anything they can get their paws on, and this includes discarded drugs. Ever since marijuana became more accessible in Massachusetts, veterinarians are seeing more pups come in with marijuana poisoning. "Most likely it's in the house. Typically, there's the marijuana brownies or an edible or something left on an ashtray," told Dr. Megan Whelan, Chief Medical Officer at Angell Boston. "Occasionally we do see dogs ingest marijuana from the sidewalk." Whelan said marijuana poisoning used to be harder to diagnose before marijuana became legalized in the state. She said people used to lie...
homenewshere.com
Sign of the times
TEWKSBURY — They say that good writers borrow, but great writers steal — and that’s exactly how Gene Gerry comes up with his roadside sayings. Gerry, a Tewksbury resident, has been changing the Schlott Tire sign at 530 Main St. for over 15 years, coming in about three times a week to swap out the messages on the double-sided board.
22 dogs rescued from Coventry home up for adoption
Nearly two-dozen dogs are up for adoption after they were rescued from unsanitary living conditions, according to the Coventry Police Department.
iheart.com
Boston's Yoga On Ice Is Back, Offering Free Classes This Winter
BOSTON (WBZ NewsRadio) — Around 50 people showed up to the Rink at 401 Park with ice skates in hand ready to get their yoga on Sunday morning. IceFlow returned to the rink near Fenway this winter to give yoga lovers a chance to break out the skates. The yoga-inspired class teaches people of all skill levels to combine the movements of ice skating with yoga techniques.
worcestermag.com
Poetry series joins Webster, Connecticut venues
A rose by any other name might inspire poetry. A poetry series with readings set at The Rose Room Cafe in Webster and Roseland Park in Woodstock, Connecticut seeks to unit poetry lovers across states, styles, and life experiences. "This is a poetry series that bridges the two states," said...
WMUR.com
City of Manchester to begin evicting homeless encampment due to growing safety concerns
MANCHESTER, N.H. — The city of Manchester will begin evicting a homeless encampment on Pine and Manchester streets on Monday, according to a letter from the city homeless director that News 9 Investigates obtained. Starting Monday at 9 a.m., people living in the area will have seven days to...
Three bobcats in this video from Springfield
A 22News viewer sent a video of three bobcats walking across a driveway in Springfield.
Friend who spent New Year's Eve with Ana Walshe speaks out
BOSTON - A man who celebrated New Year's Eve with Ana and Brian Walshe is speaking out. Gem Mutlu was one of the last people to see Ana before she disappeared. Mutlu described the night at Walshe's home as "festive" and said Brian made an "elaborate meal."."We hugged and celebrated and we toasted just what you do over new year's," Mutlu told WBZ-TV's Juli McDonald. "There was a lot of looking forward to the new year. There was no indication of anything other than celebrating the new year, problems on hold." A phone call on Wednesday from Brian Walshe,...
Who is Brian Walshe? Husband of missing Cohasset mother Ana Walshe facing charges
COHASSET -- Cohasset mother Ana Walshe was reportedly last seen on New Year's Day. After a week of investigating, police arrested her husband, 46-year-old Brian Walshe, on a charge of misleading the investigation. Prosecutors said police were first notified that Ana Walshe was missing on Wednesday by her employer in Washington D.C. when she did not show up for work.Her whereabouts are still unknown at this time. Here's what we know about Brian Walshe: Misleading the investigation Walshe was arrested on Sunday and charged with misleading the investigation as police search for his missing wife. At his arraignment Monday, prosecutors alleged that he lied...
Antiques Roadshow coming to Sturbridge, offers free appraisals to applicants
The Antiques Roadshow has announced they will be back on the road for this year's season of the show, with one stop in Sturbridge this June!
Market Basket opening new store in Massachusetts this week
SHREWSBURY, Mass. — Market Basket is launching a new store in Massachusetts later this week. The Tewksbury-based grocery chain is opening Market Basket #93 at 200 Hartford Turnpike in Shrewsbury on Friday, according to the store’s website. The store boasts a Market Kitchen and Market Cafe in addition...
Quick Trip To Worcester CVS Lands Woman, Wanted Man In Jail: Police
A quick-thinking Worcester officer felt something was suspicious when a car ahead of them made a hard turn into a CVS parking lot, authorities said. They had a right to be. The Toyota sedan that had just shown off its tight turning radius was stolen. The passenger jumped out of the car and went inside the store as the officer called for backup.
worcestermag.com
Calliope Productions hosts fundraiser for student battling cancer
Calliope Productions in Boylston where Mitchell has performed in several shows. Mitchell, described as a hard-working and loving senior in high school, was finishing her exams and planning for college when she collapsed in her mother's arms two days after her prom in May 2021. At Boston Children’s Hospital, she was diagnosed with diffuse leptomeningeal glioneuronal tumors (DLGT), one of the rarest and deadliest forms of brain cancer.
montroseschool.org
Divorced, Beheaded, Died; Divorced, Beheaded, Survived
If you were in my AP European History Class last year, you probably know that I’m an unabashed history buff. Whether I’m analyzing the calves of certain historical figures such as King Louis XIV or threatening Alexander Hamilton in a mock Constitutional Debate, I can safely say that I immensely enjoy history.
Comments / 3