ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Washington State

Biden's national security adviser is hopeful war over Taiwan can be prevented

By H.J. Mai
WEKU
WEKU
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1xkGHg_0k5Sm6XG00

Tensions between the United States and China over Taiwan have raised the prospect of a potential military conflict, but national security adviser Jake Sullivan believes such a scenario can be avoided.

"There is a risk of conflict with respect to Taiwan, but I believe that with responsible stewardship, we can ensure that this contingency never comes to pass. And that is our responsibility," he told Morning Edition host Steve Inskeep in an exclusive interview.

Sullivan, however, acknowledged that achieving this objective will require "hard work" and "coordination with allies."

"It will require us following through on the commitments of the Taiwan Relations Act, which for 40 years now has said we will provide defensive articles to Taiwan. And it will require direct diplomacy with the [People's Republic of China]," he said. "We have to make this a priority to ensure there is not a war over the Taiwan Strait."

On December 23, China urged the U.S. to stop testing Beijing's "red line" on Taiwan, which China considers part of its territory.

"The U.S. must take seriously China's legitimate concerns, stop containing and suppressing China's development, and particularly stop using salami tactics to constantly challenge China's red line," the Chinese Foreign Ministry said in a statement.

Chinese leader Xi Jinping raised the issue of Taiwan with President Biden during their meeting at the G20 summit in Bali in November 2022. He reiterated that the Taiwan question was the "very core of China's core interests" and the "first red line" in bilateral ties.

Beijing further stoked tensions by conducting multiple military exercises in the Taiwan Strait over the past year. In late December, China sent 71 military planes and seven ships toward the island over a 24-hour window after Beijing expressed anger of Taiwan-related provisions in the omnibus spending bill.

Sullivan's comments about Taiwan are part of an interview that touched on a number of other national security concerns, including semiconductors, Ukraine and the Middle East.

This interview has been edited for length and clarity.

Interview highlights

On what a potential airstrike on Taiwan would mean

I don't want to get into hypotheticals about what a particular military contingency would look like. But I will say this. When we entered office, more than 90% of the most advanced semiconductors were produced in Taiwan. The remaining percentage were produced in [Republic of Korea]. 0% percent were produced in the United States.

We still rely on importing those chips from Taiwan and from ROK, and we are going to have to build those fabs and create that leading edge manufacturing here in America again. You can't do that overnight. But we believe we are on a pathway to do that. And that month by month, the U.S. supply chain is becoming more secure.

On the meeting between Biden and Xi

I believe that the meeting between the two presidents in Bali did in fact place a floor under the relationship. It provided some greater stability and a direction to teams both in Beijing and in Washington to work on issues where it is in our common interest to make progress. For example, there is no reason that the United States and China, as the world's two largest emitters of carbon, that we cannot find a way to work together to reduce overall carbon emissions in the world and contribute to solving the climate crisis.

There is no reason why the United States and China cannot work together to reduce the flow of precursor chemicals that go into fentanyl that is killing tens of thousands of Americans.

That does not erase the fact that we have fundamental differences and different disagreements with the PRC, and we are not going to be shy about those, whether it's speaking out on human rights, whether it is pushing back against provocative actions around Taiwan, whether it is the ways in which the PRC acts in an intimidating and coercive way against its neighbors.

On the tech competition between the U.S. and China

Semiconductors, as many people have now learned, actually just since the COVID-19 pandemic, are fundamental to the powering of our economy across the board, whether it's our cars or our appliances or any of our high tech products, our iPhones, computers and so forth. Semiconductors are also central to military power. It is semiconductors that that power the guidance systems for advanced missiles, it is semiconductors that are in every part of a nuclear submarine.

The United States has done is two things in the last two years. First, we've said we are going to invest once again in the United States of America being a manufacturing powerhouse for semiconductors. [...] Second, we've said we are no longer going to allow the most advanced chips which are designed in the United States to be used in the weapons systems of countries that are our strategic competitors, like the PRC.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=02rEgW_0k5Sm6XG00

On the war in Ukraine

The essential thrust of American policy is [...] to provide Ukraine the means to put themselves in the best possible position on the battlefield, to make the most gains possible. And eventually, if there comes to be a negotiating table that they choose, because it's up to them, that they are in the best possible position at the negotiating table. Predicting exactly what the course of the war will be, how it will unfold, over what time period it will unfold, I will leave that to others.

On his upcoming trip to Israel

The first thing that I intend to convey is the fact that [...] the United States is absolutely committed to Israel's security, and that's not going to change. President Biden has been a fundamental and stalwart supporter of the state of Israel for as long as he's been in public service. Second, we're going to talk through the challenges and opportunities in the Middle East region. There are significant challenges, including the threat posed by Iran. On the other hand, there are real opportunities, including what we've seen in the deepening normalization between Israel and some of the Arab states.

We continue to support the two state solution, and we will oppose policies and practices that undermine the viability of the two state solution or that cut hard against the historic status quo in Jerusalem. And I will be clear and direct on those points.

Lilly Quiroz produced the audio of this interview. Majd Al-Waheidi edited the interview highlights.

Comments / 21

My other hat is tinfoil
4d ago

The only way to avoid war over Taiwan is for the current administration to leave office, or as in the 9/11 debacle, the new administration has just taken over!

Reply
11
Jerry Cole
4d ago

Didn't Jake Sullivan help spread 4 years of Russia Collusion lies? he sure did. (that's how you get a position in this administration)🤔

Reply
8
Jay L
4d ago

How about securing our border from terrorists, drugs, human trafficking etc?? Nope, worried about other borders

Reply
12
Related
The Atlantic

China’s War Against Taiwan Has Already Started

In 2018, a typhoon stranded thousands of people at Kansai International Airport, near Osaka, Japan. Among them were some tourists from Taiwan. Normally, this story might not have had much political meaning. But a few hours into the incident, an obscure Taiwanese news website began reporting on what it said was the failure of Taiwanese diplomats to rescue their citizens. A handful of bloggers began posting on social media, too, excitedly praising Chinese officials who had sent buses to help their citizens escape quickly. Some of the Taiwanese tourists supposedly had pretended to be Chinese in order to get on board. Chatter about the incident spread. Photographs and videos, allegedly from the airport, began to circulate.
TheDailyBeast

U.S. Sends Warplanes to South Korea After Kim’s Sister’s Threats

U.S. stealth jets and nuclear-capable bombers were flown to South Korea on Tuesday hours after Kim Jong Un’s sister threatened to conduct a full-range intercontinental ballistic missile (ICBM) test. The B-52 bombers and F-22 stealth fighters took part in joint drills with South Korean aircraft in the waters southwest of Jeju island in the Korea Strait, Seoul’s defense ministry said. The exercise came after the North Korean dictator’s sister, Kim Yo Jong, commented on doubts about the capabilities of Pyongyang’s nuclear missiles. So far, North Korea’s ICBM tests have been launched at a steep angle to avoid flying into foreign countries’ airspace. Some international observers say the Hermit Kingdom’s ICBMs can’t be considered reliable without being tested in a standard-trajectory launch—though such a test would be a massive provocation to the U.S. as the missile would be flying toward the Pacific Ocean. “I can clear up their doubt about it,” Kim Yo Jong said in remarks covered by state media Tuesday. “They will immediately recognize it in case we launch an ICBM in the way of real angle firing straight off.”Read it at Associated Press
The Independent

Indian government faces political heat as satellite images show China’s infrastructure push along border

Prime minister Narendra Modi’s Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) government is facing heat from India’s opposition parties which are demanding a discussion on the border skirmish with China earlier this month.On Wednesday, parliamentarians from several opposition parties, including the Trinamool Congress, Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam, and Congress staged a walkout from the lower house after demanding a discussion on the border tensions with China.On 9 December, more than 250 Indian and Chinese troops clashed in Arunachal Pradesh’s Tawang.The soldiers fought with spiked clubs, monkey fists and stun guns in the Yangtse area and Chinese troops outnumbered their Indian counterparts by four...
Daily Mail

Iranian student faces death penalty after giving away 'chocolates and hugs' during protests - as he is found guilty of 'waging war against God'

An Iranian man who handed out hugs and free chocolate to anti-regime protesters is facing the death penalty after being found guilty of 'waging war against God'. Mohammed Nasiri, 21, was arrested in the city of Qazvin, to the west of Tehran, last month while giving support and snacks to demonstrators along with three others.
New York Post

President of Mexico asks Biden to land Air Force One at remote airport

This takes air traffic control to a whole new level. Mexican President Andrés Manuel López Obrador is asking President Biden to land Air Force One at a new airport farther from the center of Mexico City when he visits next month — describing it as a favor to quell domestic criticism of the project. The unusual request sets up a potentially awkward start to the visit and would require Biden’s motorcade to add time to its commute when the president arrives Jan. 9 for talks with López Obrador and Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau. “I am taking the opportunity to tell [Biden] that...
VERMONT STATE
The Jewish Press

Russia Demands Ownership over 3 Additional Jerusalem Properties

Russia has demanded that Israel transfer ownership over three historic churches, all of them located on the Mount of Olives, to Moscow’s control. Former Prime Minister of Russia Sergei Stepashin announced Sunday that he intends to file a lawsuit in an Israeli court to force the Jewish State to return ownership of the churches to Russia.
americanmilitarynews.com

PIC: Secret new US hypersonic spy jet unveiled; named ‘Mayhem’

The Pentagon has awarded a contract worth as much as $334 million to develop a new multi-purpose hypersonic air vehicle under a secretive program known as “Mayhem.”. The experimental Mayhem program is thought to be creating some kind of hypersonic aircraft capable of strikes as well as spying, also known as intelligence, surveillance and reconnaissance (ISR), The War Zone reported.
OHIO STATE
The Jewish Press

The Iran-China Honeymoon is Over

The Chinese raised a sore point for the Iranians at the summit in Saudi Arabia. A lot has happened in recent days between Iran and China. Iran reprimanded the Chinese ambassador, the Iranian Ermooz News (affiliated with the Reformists) wrote that Iran “can no longer trust the Chinese”, and an Iranian opposition channel published a cartoon of Chinese President Xi Jinping ditching Iranian President Khamenei.
The Independent

‘Japan will learn with a shudder’ its military buildup was ‘wrong choice’, says North Korea

North Korea has threatened to take “bold and decisive military steps” against Japan and said the country will learn with “a shuddering shiver”, the consequences of gearing up to build up its defence forces.Last week, Japan’s prime minister Fumio Kishida announced the £263bn military buildup plan that will be its biggest since the Second World War.He said the move was “the answer to the various security challenges that we face” and described Japan’s people as being at a “turning point in history”.On Tuesday, North Korea’s foreign ministry issued a statement and accused Tokyo of attempting to acquire “pre-emptive capability...
The Independent

China sends record number of nuclear bombers into Taiwan’s air defence zone after Japanese leader’s visit

China sent a record number of nuclear-capable bombers into Taiwan’s air defence zone on Tuesday in an apparent response to the visit of a key member of Japan’s ruling party.The Taiwanese defence ministry on Tuesday said 29 aircraft were detected around the island, with at least 21 entering the nation’s southwest air defence identification zone (ADIZ) over the last 24 hours.At least 18 of those aircraft were Xian H-6 strategic bombers, making it the largest number of long-distance nuclear bombers to enter Taiwan’s ADIZ since Taipei began releasing incursion data in September 2020.Three Chinese naval vessels were also spotted,...
WEKU

WEKU

Lexington, KY
157K+
Followers
16K+
Post
49M+
Views
ABOUT

WEKU is a trusted national and regional news source serving Lexington, Kentucky and beyond. Get the full story at WEKU.org

 https://www.weku.org

Comments / 0

Community Policy