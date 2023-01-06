Read full article on original website
Treasury Yields Rise as Investors Look to Fed Speakers for Hints About Rate Policy Plans
Treasury yields climbed on Tuesday as investors weighed remarks from Federal Reserve officials and scanned them for hints about the central bank's monetary policy plans. The yield on the 10-year Treasury was up by nearly 6 basis points at 3.573%. The 2-year Treasury was last trading at around 4.253% after rising by about 5 basis points.
Asia-Pacific Markets Trade Mixed After Nasdaq Extends Gains Backed by Technology
This is CNBC's live blog covering Asia-Pacific markets. Asia-Pacific markets traded mixed after the Nasdaq Composite extended gains for a second day on Wall Street. Technology stocks helped the index skirt losses Monday as traders added to bets that inflation may be easing. The Nikkei 225 rose 0.7% and the...
IPO Market Remains Frozen, But Could Rebound Later This Year, Tech Analyst Says
Following a lackluster year for tech IPOs in 2022, it's unlikely that the first half of 2023 will be much different, as many companies continue to face rising interest rates and a looming recession. But the collapse of the IPO market has caused the pipeline of anticipated public listings to...
U.S. Tax Credits Could Benefit Global Automakers — But Europe Wants More
American officials, including President Joe Biden, have been accused of protectionism. Speaking in December, Biden said: "We can work out some of the differences that exist." The U.S. Treasury Department issued guidance in late December that would allow EU companies to benefit from certain credits without needing to alter their business models.
‘Quick and Dirty': France's Macron Expected to Push Through Pension Reforms After Years of Pushback
French President Emmanuel Macron will present new pension reforms Tuesday, and is expected to face some backlash. France's legal retirement age is currently 62 — lower than many developed markets, including much of Europe and the U.S. "Quick and dirty maybe, but much more likely to pass than five...
Brian Sullivan's 5 Predictions for 2023
It's time again for my annual predictions for markets and economies. After going 5-for-5 in 2021, last year was much more difficult to predict. A war, energy crisis and China's Covid obsession will do that. I'd call my 2022 predictions a two-for-two, with a long-term "we shall see" on the baby boom prediction.
Mainland Chinese Citizens Are Eager to Travel — for the West's MRNA Covid Vaccines
Mainland China has reopened its borders, and citizens eager to travel are booking not just flight tickets, but also vaccination appointments. "I believe that the natural first destination of the Chinese vaccine tourism is Hong Kong. It will then spread to Asia and the U.S., maybe extend to Europe," Sam Radwan, president of management consultancy Enhance International, told CNBC.
Chinese Travelers Say New Restrictions Are ‘Unfair' — But They're Angry at Some Countries More Than Others
Travel restrictions launched in the wake of China's border reopening may be affecting where people there are booking trips. But it's not out of spite, said several Chinese travelers who spoke to CNBC. It's because some countries aren't letting them in easily, they said. 'I think it's unfair'. Reactions from...
